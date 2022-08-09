ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

akbizmag.com

$9.7M Federal Grant to Boost Healthcare Career Training in Alaska

The Alaska Primary Care Association (APCA) in Anchorage is getting $9.7 million to expand job opportunities and improve Alaska’s healthcare sector through training programs. The federal money is an American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). APCA’s Alaska Healthcare Workforce Pipeline is one of thirty-two projects nationwide receiving the first batch of grants.
ANCHORAGE, AK
VTDigger

Rental assistance available to Vermonters

Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
VERMONT STATE
kinyradio.com

Rate of job openings in Alaska continues to trend high

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Job openings in the state are near an all-time high. That was written about in the August edition of Alaska Economic Trends, prepared by the Alaska Department of Labor. In May, Alaska's job openings rate was 11.2%, its third-highest month on record. The U.S. rate was...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Legislative committee boosts budget for Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. investigation

A committee of the Alaska Legislature voted unanimously on Wednesday to spend another $50,000 on its investigation into the firing of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. director Angela Rodell, bringing the investigation’s total budget to $150,000. Sen. Natasha von Imhof, R-Anchorage, the chair of the House-Senate Legislative Budget and Audit...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Red Flag building strong international relationships on JBER

In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Organization connects veterans to local resources, brings awareness to crisis line change

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new call line is providing a new way for military veterans in Alaska to get the help they need in times of crisis. Alaska has the largest number of veterans per capita than any other state in the country, with over 65,000 service members calling the state home. Among those is the program lead at Alaska Warrior Partnership, Amanda Marr.
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

Econ 919 — Weeding out old regs

Before planting a seed or selling a gram, every commercial marijuana business in Alaska first needs a license. Applying for a license is a lengthy process that can take months — a problem the state’s Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office has identified as a top priority. Now, there’s...
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Broadband Summit

Organization connects veterans to local resources, brings awareness to crisis line change. Alaska has the largest number of veterans per capita than any other state in the country, with over 65,000 service members calling the state home. Among those is the program lead at Alaska Warrior Partnership, Amanda Marr. Mom...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Broadband Summit focuses on federal funding opportunities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The message of the Alaska Broadband Summit centered around capitalizing on the upcoming federal funding to improve broadband connection across the state. The summit held on Tuesday at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center was hosted by Sen. Dan Sullivan, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration...
ALASKA STATE
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Signs Purple Heart Trail, Military Spouse Hiring, and Alaska Coordinate System Bills

Today at American Legion Jack Henry Post 1, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed into law two bills to support Alaska’s military and veteran community, and a third bill to modernize the state’s coordinate system. The bills signed include Senate Bill 203 (SB 203) sponsored by Senator Josh Revak, extending the Purple Heart Trail designation; House Bill 125 (HB 125) sponsored by Representative David Nelson, adding employment preferences for military spouses and their dependents; and House Bill 148 (HB 148) sponsored by Representative Laddie Shaw, updating the Alaska Coordinate System.
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Soldotna Farm Honored As Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family

Lancashire Farm has been named Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The Soldotna farm that began homesteading on the Kenai Peninsula in 1948 raises sheep and lambs for meat and 4-H kids, meat and layer chickens, ducks, timothy hay, berries, vegetables, and fiber from sheep for wool and yarn.
SOLDOTNA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

FCC commissioner discusses funding opportunities for Alaska broadband

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Federal broadband officials spent time in Alaska this week as big decisions loom regarding the $65 billion in infrastructure funding for nationwide broadband expansion. Commissioner Brendan Carr of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission was among those visiting and said the trip was a chance to see...
ALASKA STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont officials see a steady rise in tick population

On Monday, Pfizer and French drug maker Valneva announced they are in phase three of developing a vaccine against Lyme disease. The vaccine candidate has been named VLA15 and is the only Lyme disease vaccine in development. It is still being tested for quality, safety, and efficacy. “With increasing global...
VERMONT STATE
alaskapublic.org

Federal broadband officials tout ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to expand internet access in Alaska

A group of federal officials is in Alaska this week to learn about the unique challenges the state faces when it comes to broadband connectivity. Speaking at a broadband summit Tuesday morning in Anchorage, Assistant Commerce Secretary Alan Davidson told the audience that the federal infrastructure bill — signed by President Joe Biden — will send a lot of money to Alaska over the next five years to bolster broadband access.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Cowboy Carnival fundraiser for Equine Assisted Therapy Alaska

In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Groups get creative to help Alaska voters with ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Organizations in Alaska have gotten creative in trying to help voters understand how to cast their ballot in the state’s first ranked voting election on Aug. 16. Those efforts have included mock elections featuring drag performers and videos detailing how the system works. Leaders of...
ALASKA STATE
uaf.edu

Permafrost knowledge needed to support sustainable northern agriculture

Northern farming could experience huge growth in the 21st century as boreal regions warm. A new University of Alaska Fairbanks-led study argues that a better understanding of how permafrost and agriculture interact is needed to make it happen. The study, published in the August issue of the journal Nature Climate...
FAIRBANKS, AK
kinyradio.com

Nelson named as executive director of Alaska Department of Fish & Game

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Fish & Game has announced that Art Nelson has taken the position of executive director, replacing Glenn Haight who departed earlier this summer. According to a press release, Nelson brings experience with the board’s regulatory process from his past service on the...
ALASKA STATE

