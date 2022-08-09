MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Competition in the FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off in just two days with coverage airing LIVE on NBC and the Golf Channel. That kind of national spotlight intensifies the prep work that goes into this event, and in this week’s 5 Star Story about the things that make us proud to call this place home. Here’s a look at how hundreds of Mid-Southerners spent the past year preparing for this one week.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO