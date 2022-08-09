Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s our weekly list of the top five things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. FedEx St. Jude Championship: The 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway! Fans can enjoy music, food and, of course, golf. Aug. 10-14 TPC Southwind | 3325 Club at...
Millennium Tour: Turned Up! brings Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson to the Bluff City
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Millennium Tour is heading to the Bluff City but this time around it’ll be “turned up” a notch. “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” will bring artists who made their mark in the Hip Hop and R&B industry in the early 2000′s like Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and many more to the FedExForum on Nov. 5.
5 Star Stories: The year-long making of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Competition in the FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off in just two days with coverage airing LIVE on NBC and the Golf Channel. That kind of national spotlight intensifies the prep work that goes into this event, and in this week’s 5 Star Story about the things that make us proud to call this place home. Here’s a look at how hundreds of Mid-Southerners spent the past year preparing for this one week.
On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship isn’t just about sport. It’s also about business — a multi-billion dollar per year business. Golf is a big moneymaker, bringing in $84 billion per year, and those in the industry are wanting local Memphis companies to join the team.
Field officially set for FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship is now officially set after the PGA Tour won in court this week against LIV Golf. The newly founded Saudi-backed league was seeking a temporary restraining order to allow three of its players to compete in Memphis this week. A judge denied that, but it still has everyone at TPC Southwind talking.
WMC kid to be featured in Times Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young Memphis boy is going to be featured in a Times Square campaign in New York City. Eli Synder, who just turned one year old, will appear as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The video features children, teens...
PGA Tour second round leaderboards. Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought. The inmate, Samuel Hartman, escaped from his field maintenance crew assignment Friday morning. Shooting during Collierville basketball game injures 1, police say. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Lydian Kennin.
Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.
Friends say Memphis firefighter killed in crash was looking forward to retirement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The community continues to mourn the loss of Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Pleasant was killed in a car crash while responding to a call. He has been on the job for over 30 years, beginning his career in 1990. Close friends say Pleasant was looking forward...
Cam Smith heads to LIV but will play Memphis and rest of FedEx Cup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday was the big day in the golf world as practice continues for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The field is set, after a judge blocked a temporary restraining order from the new LIV Golf Tour that would’ve allowed three players, Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford to play in the tournament.
PGA Tour leaderboards second round results
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboards are in the for the 2nd round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This is the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the top golfers are performing for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. Second Round...
PGA Tour leaderboard for tournament’s first round
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboard is in for Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This year marks the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the best golfers are swinging for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. First Round Leaderboard:
MAS offers ‘name your own price’ adoption special
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is offering a unique adoption special as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign, an NBC Universal event. From now until August 31, adopters can name their own price. Katie Pemberton with MAS joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk...
Chalkbeat reports 5 things to watch as MSCS students head back to class
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Schools are now back in session and Chalkbeat Tennessee is focusing in on the Memphis-Shelby County School District. Chalkbeat reporter Samantha West joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share insight into her recent report focusing on the MSCS, including leadership question as Superintendent Joris Ray remains on paid administrative leave.
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An altercation resulted in police intervention on Friday night during a Central High School football event, police say. At 9:11 p.m., Memphis police were on the scene of a fight call at 1301 Linden. Two girls were issued a juvenile summons. No injuries were reported.
MLGW lineman fatally injured on the job in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Light, Gas and Water lineman was fatally injured early Thursday afternoon on a job site in Barrett Oaks. The victim, Michael Nowlin, has been with the division since 2004. The accident is under investigation. Since 1941, Nowlin is the 37th MLGW employee to have...
Memphis man with warrant in New Orleans arrested, charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man who was wanted in New Orleans for felony aggravated assault was arrested after a police pursuit on Friday, says the Senatobia Police Department. Marquavious Moore, 28, was arrested by Senatobia Police after he refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop on...
SILVER ALERT: 95-year-old woman missing after entering unknown car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for Katherine Rinehart, 95, who was dropped off at the front door of the Lucille McWherter Senior Center Friday morning for her daily activities by her caregiver. When the caregiver went to park the car, a witness saw Rinehart...
Bottom Line: Tips to stay in safe in the summer heat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort but also for your health. Consumer Reports has some important tips to help you keep cool and safe all summer. We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, and with heat waves...
Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in downtown Cape Girardeau around 2 a.m. John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
