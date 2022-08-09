12 Can't-Miss End-of-Summer Sales at Wayfair

With autumn just around the corner, now may be a good time to think about deals on furniture and other household items you may need from Wayfair.

Perhaps you want an indoor refresh after you shut down your outdoor patio for the fall. Or maybe you’re a college student who needs some extra items for your new dorm room. You might even be a teacher picking up a new rug or bookshelf for your classroom.

Whatever you need, Wayfair may have the perfect pieces for your space. Check out Wayfair’s latest sales to see what you can add to your living space while avoiding financial stress .

All items described here were available as of the end of July.

1. Area rug

Wayfair is celebrating its 20th anniversary with extra savings and sales on plenty of items on the site, and area rugs may have the best anniversary deals. Check out this Dakota Fields Shoemaker Abstract Area Rug that’s 57% off for $58.99. The eye-catching piece comes in eight different sizes, which may be a fit for many different spaces.

2. Shoe rack

Dorm rooms can be tight areas that need different storage solutions to maximize the space. Try this ClosetMaid Stackable Shoe Rack that comes in either white or espresso for $105.47. It can hold 12 pairs of shoes, freeing up space on your closet floor for other items.

Pro tip: If you’re buying expensive furniture, it may be a good idea to use one of the best cashback credit cards in your wallet to maximize the money you can earn from your purchase.

3. Cereal dispenser

You may not think you need a cereal dispenser, but you’ll be thankful you have one when the kids go back to school.

The Zevro Double Cereal Dispenser for $37.66 holds two of your kids’ favorite cereals, making it easy for them to get their own breakfast in the morning before heading out the door. And no one will know if you also use the dispenser to steal some of their Lucky Charms or Froot Loops.

4. Bookshelf

Need something whimsical or unique to start the school year? Grab the Ebern Designs Amiogho Standard Bookcase , which displays your books with shelves turned at a 45-degree angle that shows off the spines while also looking good. The bookshelf is 12% off for $77.99 and comes in three different colors depending on the color palette of your space.

Pro tip: Like putting together furniture like bookshelves for your dorm room? One of the ways college students can make money is by offering your furniture-building skills to other students for cash.

5. Patio furniture

You may think you don’t have use for patio furniture now that it’s getting colder, but this may be a good time to get a summer closeout deal.

Try the Brayden Studio Huang Wicker/Rattan 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions for $529.99. The group, which includes a sectional, table, and ottoman, comes in seven different color combinations.

6. Patio umbrella

Another good end-of-summer deal you might be able to take advantage of is the Freeport Park Foshee Market Umbrella , which is being sold at a closeout price of $44.99. That’s 65% off the original price. The umbrella comes in six different colors, so you have plenty of summer options to choose from.

7. Sofa

Want a versatile piece of furniture for your living room? Pick up the Serta Tufted Back Convertible Sofa , which can be converted to a bed for guests or slumber parties for the kids. The sofa, which comes in five different colors, can be ordered from Wayfair for $209.99.

8. Sheets

Bed sheets are a quick and easy way to make a design change in your bedroom. Or perhaps you want some statement sheets in your new dorm space.

Try out the Isabelle & Max Abree Chevron Microfiber Sheet Set , which comes in a variety of sizes, including Twin XL. The price varies depending on the size of the sheet set. The chevron-design sheets come in six different colors and include a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcases.

9. Grow light

It can be sad when your garden plants die off for the year. Your basil may turn brown and your tomato vines might wither. But with the Aptoco Grow Light With Clip for Indoor Plants , you can keep your summer garden growing through the winter months.

The grow light is part of Wayfair’s closeout sale, so get it while it lasts for $41.49, which is 28% off the original price.

10. Desk chair

You may have been one of those workers who is still working from home after a few years. If your at-home workspace needs a refresh, check out Inbox Zero Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair . The chair, which comes in four colors, costs $85.99 and can fit into plenty of spaces from home offices to dorm rooms, depending on your requirements.

11. Storage boxes

Whether it’s a dorm room or a bedroom, that unused space under your bed could be the perfect place to add some storage bins.

Check out the Sterilite Wheeled Latching Plastic Underbed Storage Set , which comes as a set of four for $68.86. The under bed storage can hold extra bedding or clothes as well as anything else you need out of the way.

12. Air fryer

Want to see what the hype is about when it comes to air fryers? The Besile Air Fryer can cook up plenty of food in its compact design for a closeout price of $109. The air fryer has a non-stick surface and can even hold a rotisserie chicken if you decide to get adventurous with your cooking.

Bottom line

You may be finding ways to make extra money if you’re looking to spruce up your home or living space, and a site like Wayfair can help you stretch those dollars with extra savings.

Think about what kind of aesthetic and color palette you want for your spaces. Then remember to measure the space before buying to make sure you have the room for your new pieces. And remember that assembly might be required for some pieces.

