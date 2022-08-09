Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Huskies Look to Bounce Back After Winless 2021
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Juarez-Lincoln football team fielded a young and inexperienced bunch of players during its winless (0-10) 2021 season. “We’re looking forward to this season,” said senior quarterback Javier Castillo. “Last year, we were really young. Had guys coming back from eighth grade to varsity. Everyone this year has some experience.”
sbnewspaper.com
Huerta inks LOI to play collegiate ball
After a standout high school career, Jaelynn Huerta has officially inked her Letter of Intent to play softball at the next level. The four-year varsity starter will be taking her talents to Vernon College where she expects to compete for a starting job right out of the gate. Huerta, who...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
McAllen Memorial Begins Poundfest Tournament in Victorious Fashion
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial volleyball team began play in the McAllen ISD Poundfest Tournament with a two sets to none victory against Pace. The Mustangs got off to shaky start in the second set but were able to bounce back to win 25-23. “From that game...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Santa Maria football excited to play in new stadium
SANTA MARIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Maria football team is excited to play home games this year. All of their games in 2021 were played on the road while their new stadium was being built. “It looks nice,” said senior lineman/fullback Jordan Ramirez. “Have our family and friends...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
PSJA Looks to Get Back Into Playoffs
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After missing out on the playoffs the last two seasons, the PSJA Bears think they’ll have a shot to not only make it, but also win a district title. The Bears’ district, 31-6A went from nine teams to six. Vela and PSJA North,...
goutrgv.com
UTRGV Athletics and Krugers Set to Dedicate Lew Hill Memorial Plaza as Part of Renovations to UTRGV Fieldhouse
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday a six-figure gift by former Hall of Fame men's basketball head coach Lon Kruger and his wife, Barbara, both of whom are inductees into the Athletics Hall of Honor, to dedicate the Lew Hill Memorial Plaza as part of the upcoming renovations to the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: A first for Brownsville as Chivas play Internazionale Milano
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The City of Brownsville will celebrate a first this evening as an international soccer game is played at Brownsville Sports Park between two of the biggest clubs in the world. The women’s team of Chivas de Guadalajara are champions of Mexico. They play Inter Milan of...
South Texas woman claims Chevy Silverado truck from Texas Lottery scratch ticket
DALLAS (KDAF) — This South Texas woman is about to be rolling heavy in a Chevy after a great Texas Lottery win!. While it may not be a jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars, a brand new truck in Texas is basically the same thing. The lottery reports,...
Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
Valley residents selected as finalists in H-E-B recipe competition
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley residents were selected as finalists in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best.” The products, “I Love Chamoy – Sugar Free Chamoy” and “The Sweet Blvd – Japanese Cotton Cheesecake” were selected as two of the 10 finalists, a press release from H-E-B stated. “I Love Chamoy” […]
mcallenisd.org
Homer J. Morris Middle School
Evacuation Drill for all teachers and staff at Morris MS & Perez Elementary! Working hard and efficiently to prepare for our Stallions! Check it out!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 #MorrisPride #DistrictOfChampions @Mcallenisd @Perezpioneers https://youtube.com/shorts/jKlAuMc0iUY?feature=share. about 16 hours ago, Olga Mendez. 8th grade parents: Due to popular demand, you can...
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas
Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
KRGV
Valley leaders reflect on struggles and improvements in education field
A panel of three leaders met Tuesday in Edinburg for the State of Education Conference. Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas, UTRGV President Guy Bailey and Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa - a member of the Standing Committee for Education – attended the conference to discuss advancements, struggles, and plans in education.
Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley
UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
Giant invasive Australian crayfish discovered in South Texas
As the late Steve Erwin would say: crikey!
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Los Fresnos sets stage 3 water restrictions
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Los Fresnos announced they are activating stage 3 of the Drought Contingency plan. Stage 3, which cites “severe water shortage conditions”, is activated when water stored in the Amistad and Falcons reservoirs reach 25%, according to a post by the City of Los Fresnos. Citizens of Los […]
Increased rain chances for the weekend
After a week of hit or miss sea breeze showers across the Valley, the trend is looking to continue into this weekend. Increased chances for sea breeze showers on Friday and Saturday, thanks to another area of low pressure approaching from the Gulf of Mexico and providing increased lift to get showers and storms going […]
School districts hiring to fill in staff vacancies
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is ready to hire for the 2022-2023 school year to help fill in teacher and bus driver vacancies. Maricela Franco, the Director of Human Resources for BISD said the district is currently in need of 30 bus drivers. “Bus drivers are very important to the […]
tpr.org
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
