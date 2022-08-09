Read full article on original website
Related
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
dailyphew.com
Heartbroken Dog Abandoned Because Of His ‘Ugly’ Face Gets Adopted, And The Difference It Makes Is Unbelievable
Meet Beaux Tox, a Labrador Retriever who was born with a facial deformity and experienced a life of constant rejection and neglect, until he found Jamie Hulit, his soul mate and a true best friend. Beaux was born with his unique features, a result of being squashed in his mothers...
PETS・
Comments / 0