Title: Chief Diversity and Community Relations Officer, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Pickron-Davis joined the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) in 2017 and serves as the chief diversity and community relations officer. She is charged with providing the vision, leadership and execution of community partnerships across the Philadelphia, Georgia and South Georgia campuses. At PCOM, Pickron-Davis has focused her work on advancing the institution’s goals for embracing diversity and inclusion into the culture of the college. This work includes leading the college’s stakeholders in the creation of the 2025 institutional diversity, equity, and inclusion strategic plan; spearheading initiatives that introduce faculty, staff and students to LGBT-inclusive healthcare; cultivating a network of strategic partners and collaborators around health equity and community outreach; and providing leadership to the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine constituent groups in their efforts to improve osteopathic medical education and the profession. Prior to her arrival at PCOM, Pickron-Davis served as the inaugural chief community engagement and diversity officer at Widener University from 2003 to 2016. In this position, she served as a strategic leader to advance the university’s commitment to access, equity, diversity and inclusion. During her tenure, she raised Widener’s civic engagement profile among the national higher education community; implemented civic engagement initiatives resulting in sustainable partnerships between the university and the Chester community; and led the development of innovative programs and initiatives to promote a culture of inclusion. Pickron-Davis’ accomplishments resulted in institutional and cultural change in policies and practices at Widener University. She received her bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University and her master’s degree in social work from Temple University’s School of Social Administration. She earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership at the University of Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO