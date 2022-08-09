ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
WHYY

Philadelphia is full of ‘violence interrupter’ initiatives. Can a new faith-based coalition move the needle?

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the minutes before 9 p.m on a recent Tuesday night, a dozen people trickled onto the corner of 15th and Dauphin in North Philly and exchanged hugs and fist bumps. They dressed casually on this summer weeknight — baseball caps, jeans, jerseys — ready to approach anyone in need of a job or a prayer.
billypenn.com

It’s backpack time! Where to find free bookbags or donate school supplies for Philly kids

As back to school season approaches — alarmingly fast, as per usual — Philly kids in need of new backpacks or school supplies are in luck. There are a number of opportunities to get bookbags packed with school supplies for free, hosted by organizations across the city and the School District of Philadelphia itself. And for people looking to contribute, there are also plenty of chances to do that.
delawarepublic.org

Enlighten Me: Celebrating Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African-American woman physician

Many passersby unknowingly walked over the hallowed grass serving as the final resting place for Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler in Boston’s Fairview Cemetery. That changed in 2020, when the unmarked grave of Dr. Crumpler – who was born in 1831 in Christina, Delaware and would go on to become the nation’s first Black female physician – finally received a headstone.
Scrubs Magazine

Mom Celebrates Doctor Daughter by Renting Out a Billboard

When Dr. Kristine Smalls received her Psy.D from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine on July 29, her mother, Kendra Busbee, couldn’t have been more proud. She decided to celebrate her daughter by renting out a digital billboard near Camden, New Jersey to make sure everyone in the community knows what Smalls was able to accomplish.
nypressnews.com

Dr. Marcine Pickron -Davis

Title: Chief Diversity and Community Relations Officer, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Pickron-Davis joined the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) in 2017 and serves as the chief diversity and community relations officer. She is charged with providing the vision, leadership and execution of community partnerships across the Philadelphia, Georgia and South Georgia campuses. At PCOM, Pickron-Davis has focused her work on advancing the institution’s goals for embracing diversity and inclusion into the culture of the college. This work includes leading the college’s stakeholders in the creation of the 2025 institutional diversity, equity, and inclusion strategic plan; spearheading initiatives that introduce faculty, staff and students to LGBT-inclusive healthcare; cultivating a network of strategic partners and collaborators around health equity and community outreach; and providing leadership to the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine constituent groups in their efforts to improve osteopathic medical education and the profession. Prior to her arrival at PCOM, Pickron-Davis served as the inaugural chief community engagement and diversity officer at Widener University from 2003 to 2016. In this position, she served as a strategic leader to advance the university’s commitment to access, equity, diversity and inclusion. During her tenure, she raised Widener’s civic engagement profile among the national higher education community; implemented civic engagement initiatives resulting in sustainable partnerships between the university and the Chester community; and led the development of innovative programs and initiatives to promote a culture of inclusion. Pickron-Davis’ accomplishments resulted in institutional and cultural change in policies and practices at Widener University. She received her bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University and her master’s degree in social work from Temple University’s School of Social Administration. She earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership at the University of Pennsylvania.
CBS Philly

Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked. Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident. Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday."So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter...
WITF

Evictions are spiking as assistance, protections disappear

Philadelphia, which passed a law making eviction diversion mandatory through this year, saw filings down 33%. Jada Riley thought she had beaten homelessness. The 26-year-old New Orleans resident was finally making a steady income cleaning houses during the pandemic to afford a $700-a-month, one-bedroom apartment. But she lost nearly all her clients after Hurricane Ida hit last year. Then she was fired from a grocery store job in February after taking time off to help a relative.
Phillymag.com

Where to Get IV Vitamin Therapy in and Around Philadelphia

For when you're dehydrated or hungover, or need that extra boost of nutrients. In recent years, getting intravenous (IV) therapy in a boutique wellness space has become a thing. It’s a way to alleviate symptoms you experience when you’re not feeling so great — whether from being hungover, feeling flu-ish, experiencing menstrual cramps, or being jet-lagged — by pumping vitamins and nutrients directly into your bloodstream. (One of our own tried it after a rambunctious holiday bar crawl through South Philly, and it worked wonders.)
Phillymag.com

A Purple Royalty-Themed Engagement-Photo Session at Philly Landmarks

“As a couple, we are powerful together,” says the bride-to-be. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. We’ve said it countless times, and we’ll say it again: Philly has no shortage of beautiful...
