Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly public schools push to hire more support staff before first day of school
The first day of school is just a little more than two weeks away, and while the School District of Philadelphia has made progress in hiring teachers and counselors, it still has hundreds of essential support roles to fill. Last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a shortage...
Philadelphia, You Have Mayor Kenney & DA Krasner To Thank …
When you create a lawless environment, this is exactly the result that you should expect. The “woke” philosophy of governance in Philadelphia, under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, is directly responsible for creating the current dangerous environment in the once “City of Brotherly Love.”
NBC Philadelphia
First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City
The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
Philadelphia is full of ‘violence interrupter’ initiatives. Can a new faith-based coalition move the needle?
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the minutes before 9 p.m on a recent Tuesday night, a dozen people trickled onto the corner of 15th and Dauphin in North Philly and exchanged hugs and fist bumps. They dressed casually on this summer weeknight — baseball caps, jeans, jerseys — ready to approach anyone in need of a job or a prayer.
The African American Museum in Philadelphia is getting a new home on the Parkway
The African American Museum in Philadelphia is moving. Mayor Jim Kenney announced on Thursday that it will relocate from its current building at 7th and Arch streets to the long-vacant Family Court Building at 18th and Vine in Logan Square.
billypenn.com
It’s backpack time! Where to find free bookbags or donate school supplies for Philly kids
As back to school season approaches — alarmingly fast, as per usual — Philly kids in need of new backpacks or school supplies are in luck. There are a number of opportunities to get bookbags packed with school supplies for free, hosted by organizations across the city and the School District of Philadelphia itself. And for people looking to contribute, there are also plenty of chances to do that.
delawarepublic.org
Enlighten Me: Celebrating Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African-American woman physician
Many passersby unknowingly walked over the hallowed grass serving as the final resting place for Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler in Boston’s Fairview Cemetery. That changed in 2020, when the unmarked grave of Dr. Crumpler – who was born in 1831 in Christina, Delaware and would go on to become the nation’s first Black female physician – finally received a headstone.
Scrubs Magazine
Mom Celebrates Doctor Daughter by Renting Out a Billboard
When Dr. Kristine Smalls received her Psy.D from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine on July 29, her mother, Kendra Busbee, couldn’t have been more proud. She decided to celebrate her daughter by renting out a digital billboard near Camden, New Jersey to make sure everyone in the community knows what Smalls was able to accomplish.
Northeast Philadelphia salvage shop closing, giving away everything for free
The Philly Reclaim salvage shop in Tacony is closing on Monday, Aug. 15, and all of its contents are being given away for free. The catch: All patrons must haul the items — varying from cabinets, sinks and wood paneling — away themselves.
Former Plymouth Meeting Lawyer and College Sweetheart Take Advantage of Their Second Chance at Love
Jill Arnstein, a former litigation lawyer in Plymouth Meeting, is enjoying the second chance at love she received with her college sweetheart, Jesse, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple met at Rutgers-Camden School of Law in 1991. “She was the most beautiful thing I had ever...
nypressnews.com
Dr. Marcine Pickron -Davis
Title: Chief Diversity and Community Relations Officer, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Pickron-Davis joined the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) in 2017 and serves as the chief diversity and community relations officer. She is charged with providing the vision, leadership and execution of community partnerships across the Philadelphia, Georgia and South Georgia campuses. At PCOM, Pickron-Davis has focused her work on advancing the institution’s goals for embracing diversity and inclusion into the culture of the college. This work includes leading the college’s stakeholders in the creation of the 2025 institutional diversity, equity, and inclusion strategic plan; spearheading initiatives that introduce faculty, staff and students to LGBT-inclusive healthcare; cultivating a network of strategic partners and collaborators around health equity and community outreach; and providing leadership to the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine constituent groups in their efforts to improve osteopathic medical education and the profession. Prior to her arrival at PCOM, Pickron-Davis served as the inaugural chief community engagement and diversity officer at Widener University from 2003 to 2016. In this position, she served as a strategic leader to advance the university’s commitment to access, equity, diversity and inclusion. During her tenure, she raised Widener’s civic engagement profile among the national higher education community; implemented civic engagement initiatives resulting in sustainable partnerships between the university and the Chester community; and led the development of innovative programs and initiatives to promote a culture of inclusion. Pickron-Davis’ accomplishments resulted in institutional and cultural change in policies and practices at Widener University. She received her bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University and her master’s degree in social work from Temple University’s School of Social Administration. She earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership at the University of Pennsylvania.
howafrica.com
Pennsylvania Museum Set To Rebury Stolen Skulls Of Black People Kept For Nearly 200 Years
The University of Pennsylvania is pushing forward with the reburial of at least 13 Black Philadelphians’ skulls, whose bones have been housed for nearly two centuries in an infamous anthropological collection that was used to defend white supremacy in the years leading up to the American Civil War. The...
Bucks County Park Removed Memorial for Their Late Son. The Family is Still Determined to Keep His Memory Alive
A local family was left confused and heartbroken after a Bucks County park removed the memorial for their late son. However, they are determined to keep his memory alive. Olivia Benner and Brian Sheehan wrote about the family’s experience for NBC 10 Philadelphia. Jennifer and Kevin Murphy experienced a...
Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked. Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident. Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday."So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter...
Evictions are spiking as assistance, protections disappear
Philadelphia, which passed a law making eviction diversion mandatory through this year, saw filings down 33%. Jada Riley thought she had beaten homelessness. The 26-year-old New Orleans resident was finally making a steady income cleaning houses during the pandemic to afford a $700-a-month, one-bedroom apartment. But she lost nearly all her clients after Hurricane Ida hit last year. Then she was fired from a grocery store job in February after taking time off to help a relative.
Black Philadelphia Artists Upset With City’s Decision to Pick White Artist To Design Harriet Tubman Statue
Black Philadelphia artists and historians are expressing their distaste for the city’s decision to commission a white artist to design a new permanent statue of abolitionist Harriet Tubman. ARTnews reports that a public virtual meeting was held in June by the city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative...
Berks resident and communications professional Kristin Boyd Edwards receives national recognition
Kristin Boyd Edwards, a content writer and strategist for CEL Marketing PR Design, was recognized as an NSPRA Front-Runner during the National School Public Relations Association’s (NSPRA) Annual Meeting and Celebration of Achievement on July 18 in Chicago. NSPRA Front-Runners are members identified as rising stars and emerging leaders...
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Jim Burke.Image via Monica Herndon, Philadelphia Inquirer. Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Phillymag.com
Where to Get IV Vitamin Therapy in and Around Philadelphia
For when you're dehydrated or hungover, or need that extra boost of nutrients. In recent years, getting intravenous (IV) therapy in a boutique wellness space has become a thing. It’s a way to alleviate symptoms you experience when you’re not feeling so great — whether from being hungover, feeling flu-ish, experiencing menstrual cramps, or being jet-lagged — by pumping vitamins and nutrients directly into your bloodstream. (One of our own tried it after a rambunctious holiday bar crawl through South Philly, and it worked wonders.)
Phillymag.com
A Purple Royalty-Themed Engagement-Photo Session at Philly Landmarks
“As a couple, we are powerful together,” says the bride-to-be. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. We’ve said it countless times, and we’ll say it again: Philly has no shortage of beautiful...
