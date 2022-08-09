Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
Michigan cannabis agency adjusts tincture definitions, boosts maximum THC in edibles
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency is setting guidelines for smokeless THC-containing products, like edibles or drinks. Those also include oils and tinctures, which had sometimes fallen into a regulatory gray area. Shelly Edgerton is the board chair for the Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association. She said the changes started with a...
michiganradio.org
State sends violation notices to Tribar after chromium spill, but critics demand closure
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) served Tribar Manufacturing — the Wixom company responsible for a chemical release that threatens the Huron River system — with multiple violation notices. The violations included not immediately notifying EGLE after discovering the discharge, and sending an unauthorized...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price
Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
Today on Stateside, a special political news round up with Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark. We had a lot of ground to cover, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's request for a special prosecutor to investigate a group of people who may have had access to voting tabulators. Named in the investigation: her presumed Republican opponent in November's election—Matt DePerno.
michiganradio.org
State lifts Huron River no-contact recommendation after tests show little hexavalent chromium
Swimming, boating, fishing, and other recreational uses of the Huron River are back. That's after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services lifted its do-not-contact recommendation urging people to stay away — and keep their pets away — from the river. A hexavalent chromium discharge by Tribar...
Michigan DNR finds positives after invasive carp found past electric barriers
It's the third time an invasive carp has been caught beyond the barriers since 2010.
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
Michigan marijuana industry ‘shocked’ by plan to move licensing director
Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo is moving to a new position after nearly three years spearheading the creation of the state’s legalized commercial marijuana industry. The reason for the move hasn’t been disclosed. The transfer “shocked and disappointed” members of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association,...
Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?
August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
michiganradio.org
Your Michigan midterm election voting questions answered
We at Michigan Radio have partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions from Michiganders we have been able to answer thus far. Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question...
michiganradio.org
Appeal filed in effort to subpoena Whitmer
A challenge filed with the Michigan Court of Appeals seeks to overturn a decision that Governor Gretchen Whitmer cannot be forced to testify in an abortion rights case. A group of prosecutors said she should have to testify and answer questions about her argument that Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban is not enforceable under the state constitution.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
michiganradio.org
Judge orders state to stop seizing allegedly-overpaid unemployment benefits
The state must stop seizing money from all people who are fighting the claim that they collected too many unemployment benefits, a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled this week. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has garnished wages, seized tax returns, and otherwise retroactively taken money from people it says...
Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
michiganradio.org
Study finds skyrocketing number of severely injured car-crash patients have lost care
A follow-up study has found that the number of severely injured car crash survivors in Michigan who've lost medical care has skyrocketed, due to changes to the state's 2019 auto no-fault law. In January, the first phase of a study by the Michigan Public Health Institute found 1,500 severely injured...
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions. Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
Detroit News
Michigan changed how election results get reported. Expect more delays in November
Lansing — An effort to make Michigan elections more secure and quell fears that electronic equipment could be hacked delayed the reporting of Tuesday's primary results, which officials said could foreshadow even lengthier waits in November. In some counties, including Wayne and Macomb, it took nearly four hours for...
