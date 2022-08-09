ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

michiganradio.org

Michigan cannabis agency adjusts tincture definitions, boosts maximum THC in edibles

Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency is setting guidelines for smokeless THC-containing products, like edibles or drinks. Those also include oils and tinctures, which had sometimes fallen into a regulatory gray area. Shelly Edgerton is the board chair for the Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association. She said the changes started with a...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price

Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

Today on Stateside, a special political news round up with Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark. We had a lot of ground to cover, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's request for a special prosecutor to investigate a group of people who may have had access to voting tabulators. Named in the investigation: her presumed Republican opponent in November's election—Matt DePerno.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan

This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
1049 The Edge

Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?

August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Your Michigan midterm election voting questions answered

We at Michigan Radio have partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions from Michiganders we have been able to answer thus far. Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Appeal filed in effort to subpoena Whitmer

A challenge filed with the Michigan Court of Appeals seeks to overturn a decision that Governor Gretchen Whitmer cannot be forced to testify in an abortion rights case. A group of prosecutors said she should have to testify and answer questions about her argument that Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban is not enforceable under the state constitution.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Judge orders state to stop seizing allegedly-overpaid unemployment benefits

The state must stop seizing money from all people who are fighting the claim that they collected too many unemployment benefits, a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled this week. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has garnished wages, seized tax returns, and otherwise retroactively taken money from people it says...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions.  Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
MICHIGAN STATE

