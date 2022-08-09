ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance and won’t play this season. MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance. The penalty imposed by MLB was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop — who had been out the entire season because of a broken wrist but was expected to return to the playoff contenders next week — cannot play in the majors until next year. Tatis will miss the remaining 48 regular-season games this year. Any postseason games the Padres play would count toward the 80 that Tatis must sit out, and he’ll serve the rest of the suspension at the start of next season.
Yardbarker

Cubs score early, defeat Reds in 'Field of Dreams' game

Nick Madrigal singled three times and drove in a run, and starter Drew Smyly tossed five shutout innings to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the second annual Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Smyly (5-6) struck out a season-high nine batters in working out...
ESPN

Dodgers defeat Twins 8-5 to extend winning streak to 10

LOS ANGELES -- — Joey Gallo thought he was experiencing plenty of winning this season when he was with the New York Yankees. Then he was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline and has yet to lose. Chris Taylor hit the go-ahead home run in...
Yardbarker

Phillies Drop Series Finale to Marlins, Snap Winning Streak

Thursday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins ended the same way it began: failing to score with the bases loaded and no outs. Kyle Gibson allowed a lead-off, first-pitch triple to Joey Wendle, and then walked back-to-back batters to load the bases. Although it took 21 pitches, he was able to escape the inning without allowing a run.
