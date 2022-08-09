Read full article on original website
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test
WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance and won’t play this season. MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance. The penalty imposed by MLB was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop — who had been out the entire season because of a broken wrist but was expected to return to the playoff contenders next week — cannot play in the majors until next year. Tatis will miss the remaining 48 regular-season games this year. Any postseason games the Padres play would count toward the 80 that Tatis must sit out, and he’ll serve the rest of the suspension at the start of next season.
Cubs score early, defeat Reds in 'Field of Dreams' game
Nick Madrigal singled three times and drove in a run, and starter Drew Smyly tossed five shutout innings to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the second annual Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Smyly (5-6) struck out a season-high nine batters in working out...
Giants Announce Tim Lincecum's Wife, Cristin Coleman, Has Died
The wife of the former Cy Young winner died in June.
Dodgers defeat Twins 8-5 to extend winning streak to 10
LOS ANGELES -- — Joey Gallo thought he was experiencing plenty of winning this season when he was with the New York Yankees. Then he was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline and has yet to lose. Chris Taylor hit the go-ahead home run in...
Recap: Dodgers Pull Away Late Against Royals To Extend Winning Streak To 11 Games
The Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t break a scoreless tie until late but put together a big seventh inning to defeat the Kansas City Royals, 8-3, extending their season-best winning streak to 11 games. Playing at Kauffman Stadium for the first time since 2014, the Dodgers quickly discovered how expansive...
Phillies Drop Series Finale to Marlins, Snap Winning Streak
Thursday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins ended the same way it began: failing to score with the bases loaded and no outs. Kyle Gibson allowed a lead-off, first-pitch triple to Joey Wendle, and then walked back-to-back batters to load the bases. Although it took 21 pitches, he was able to escape the inning without allowing a run.
Recap: Dodgers Go Undefeated On Homestand By Sweeping Season Series Against Twins
Max Muncy added to his hot stretch with another home run but was removed early in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-5 win that completed a season series sweep of the Minnesota Twins. The Dodgers additionally went undefeated on their homestand (5-0), extended a season-best winning streak to 10 games...
