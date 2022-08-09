Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine hospitals reject report finding them noncompliant with price disclosure rules
Maine (WABI) - A new report finds Maine hospitals need to be more transparent about their prices. Hospitals are now expected to comply with rules intended to empower patients. Roughly the same rate in Maine, with only 2 of the 11 hospitals examined rated compliant...Maine General in Augusta and St. Joseph’s in Bangor.
Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard
BELFAST, Maine (AP) - A Maine shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. French & Webb was tapped for the restoration by the current owner of the Sequoia, a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.
Skowhegan State Fair opening Thursday for its 204th year
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday for the Skowhegan State Fair. ”Last year was a great year for us at Skowhegan and I think we’re just going to build off that this year,”...
Former Augusta Chipotle employees unable to get jobs at neighboring locations
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former workers from the Chipotle in Augusta say they have been black-listed from working at neighboring stores. What was once a busy Chipotle at the Marketplace in Augusta now has the door off the hinges and equipment coming out. “It’s weird to see it outside of...
Starbucks is back open!
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Starbucks fans in the area can rejoice!. The Bangor location on Bangor Mall Blvd is back open for business. They closed at the beginning of June for a remodel of their store. The original plan was to open back up August first but after a few complications...
Collins meets with Northern Lights officials, discusses efforts to meet need for behavioral health services
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Senator Susan Collins was in Bangor Wednesday touring Northern Light Hospitals. She met with officials at both Acadia Hospital and Eastern Maine Medical Center to discuss their efforts to meet the need for behavioral health services. Acadia is in the midst of a construction project that will...
United Way of Eastern Maine holding ‘Fill the Bus’ event, collecting school supplies for area kids
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - United Way of Eastern Maine is teaming up with Penquis for their ‘Fill the Bus’ event as kids start heading back to school. On Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can stop by Walmart in Bangor and Lincoln to drop off school supplies, backpacks, or monetary donations.
Dinosaurs invade Bangor this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Run for the hills!!. Dinosaurs are invading Bangor this weekend. TV5 got a sneak peak Thursday at Jurassic Quest. The nation’s largest dinosaur exhibit opens officially at the Cross Center Friday and will be there through the weekend. From the immersive baby dinosaur experience to raptor...
Bangor fans welcome Pitbull to Waterfront
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor didn’t stop the party Thursday, hosting Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on the “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour. Fans of all ages lined up outside the Maine Savings Amphitheater hours in advance. According to Setlist.FM, this was Pitbull’s first concert in Maine....
Bangor Public Library wraps summer concert series
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a throwback night of rock and roll outside the Bangor Public Library Wednesday. Hundreds gathered outside to take in the final performance in the library’s summer music series, featuring Retro Rockerz. The Bangor group’s first performance in three years got the crowd moving....
Mason’s Brewing Co. opening second location in Auburn
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Mason’s Brewing Company is expanding to a second location in southern Maine. Owner Chris Morley says the idea to move south has always been on his mind. When the city of Auburn reached out about a spot on the river he says he knew it...
Rockland police seeks information on vandalism spree
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland police say they’re investigating at least five complaints of property “tagged” with graffiti overnight. They say the graffiti included racist and vulgar language. According to Village Soup, among the targets hit by vandals was the CedarWorks playset at Mildred Merrill Park. Police...
Bangor falls in New England Regional Little League Championship
BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - The Middleborough, Mass. bats were too much for Bangor in the New England Regional Little League Championship in a 10-1 loss. Mass. earned a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa. Cayden Ellis logged two RBI singles for Middleborough and Jacob...
Carrier’s Mainely Lobster back open after driver crashed into building
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Carrier’s Mainely Lobster is back up and running just 24 hours after a car drove into it causing extensive damage. “Inch and a half of water on the floor. There was 15 gallons of fryer oil on the floor. The fryers were upside down. Cookstove was upside down. There was broken everything everywhere,” owner Bj Carrier said.
Bangor playing for trip to Little League World Series
BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - It’s a historic day for Bangor Little League. The All-Stars from Maine are battling Middleborough, Mass. for the New England Championship and a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa. Bangor came into the double-elimination tournament final undefeated with an...
Search for suspects in Fairfield armed robbery underway
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Fairfield. Around 2:30 Friday morning, Fairfield Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. Officers from several departments responded. By the time they arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.
UTC students take gold for animated short
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -TV5 caught up with a pair of gold medalists Thursday morning. This honor came - not from the track or field - but the stroke of a keyboard. Keegan Nilsson and Josh Gates are seniors at United Technical Center. They recently took gold in the Skills USA...
Chelsea man admits to falling asleep at the wheel in Augusta crash that killed 3
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The driver whose vehicle struck and killed three pedestrians in Augusta admitted on Wednesday in court to three counts of motor vehicle violation resulting in death, which are civil violations. 57-year-old Robert Santerre of Chelsea admitted to falling asleep at the wheel in May of 2021...
Unity man faces charges after incident in Montville
MONTVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Unity man is facing numerous charges after an incident in Montville on Tuesday. Aaron Nickerson, 47, is charged with kidnapping, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing as well as other charges. The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a...
Grand Jury indicts man accused of murdering woman in Acadia hit-and-run
(WABI) - The man accused of murdering a woman during a hit-and-run crash in Acadia has been indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury. Raymond Lester, 35, was indicted for intentional and knowing murder for the death of Nicole Mokeme. According to authorities, Mokeme was hit and killed at Acadia...
