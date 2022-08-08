Worthe Real Estate Group is planning a five-story residential tower on a vacant, triangular-shaped parcel just north of the 134 Freeway in the Burbank Media District. The project, located at 3201 W. Olive Avenue, would see the construction of a mixed-use building featuring 144 apartments above 1,058 square feet of ground-floor retail space and two levels of subterranean parking. The apartments will be a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units, with 15 to be set aside for rent as affordable housing.

BURBANK, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO