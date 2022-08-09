Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’
Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Olivia Newton-John made a pact with God to save daughter Chloe’s life
Olivia Newton-John made a pact with God while pregnant with her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, in 1985. The “Grease” star, who died Monday at age 73, said in a February 2021 episode of the “A Life of Greatness” podcast that she came “close to losing” her child before her birth. “I went to bed and asked God to save her, and if he did, I would say the Lord’s Prayer every night for the rest of my life,” she said of the experience. “And so I have.” After Newton-John called the prayer “very powerful,” she was asked whether she ever “contemplated [her own]...
Olivia Newton-John’s ex Matt Lattanzi ‘overwhelmed’ with support after her death
Olivia Newton-John’s ex-husband wants fans to “celebrate the joy” that the late actress brought to the world. Matt Lattanzi and his current wife, Michelle Lattanzi, reacted to the news of Newton-John’s death in a joint statement shared on Facebook Monday. “Today we lost one of the world’s greats Olivia Newton-John. Matt and I are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude shared with us by friends, family and a deeply loving community of fans who will all miss Olivia’s presence in this world,” Michelle wrote. “I have heard truly lovely stories and memories from people near and far, and honor in each of...
Olivia Newton-John ‘wasn’t walking’ in final days, says Didi Conn
Olivia Newton-John’s “Grease” co-star Didi Conn is giving fans a glimpse into just how much the beloved actress’ cancer had taken a toll on her in the days leading up to her death. The American actress, known for her role as Frenchy in the iconic musical film, said on “Good Morning America” Tuesday that Newton-John told her she “wasn’t walking anymore and that she had full-time care.” “Her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time and she told me that they were just so hopelessly devoted,” she added. Conn, 71, also reminisced on when she and Newton-John first met...
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Breaks Down on TV Recalling Final Goodbye With the ‘Grease’ Star
Olivia Newton John’s death on Monday came as a shock to many of her fans. However, it was unsurprising to her family members as the Grease actress had battled breast cancer for the last 30 years. A day following her death, Olivia Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, broke down on TV as she recalled her final goodbye to her aunt.
Olivia Newton-John Dies: John Travolta Remembers Grease Leading Lady
Click here to read the full article. John Travolta is paying tribute to his “dearest” Grease leading lady Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta shared on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” It was in 1978 that Newton-John and Travolta starred in the hit film version of the Broadway musical Grease. Newton-John played the prim and...
Fashion experts on why Olivia Newton-John’s final Grease outfit was so iconic
Olivia Newton-John has died “peacefully” at the age of 73, and fans are remembering some of the most groundbreaking roles she played throughout her career.Few cinematic moments can beat the final scene of Grease, when Sandy (played by Newton-John) ditches her good girl pastel outfits and wins back Danny Zuko (John Travolta) wearing something completely different – a rock ‘n’ roll all-black ensemble with skintight trousers, a sexy Bardot top, leather jacket and bright red heels.The couple sing You’re The One That I Want, marking their place in movie history – and we’ve been obsessed with Sandy’s greaser girl outfit...
Mariah Carey Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Remembers Singing ‘Hopelessly Devoted’ Onstage With Her
Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey joins the massive outpouring of admiration and love for the late Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday, Aug. 8 at 73 years old. Through a thread of tweets, Carey recalled the moment she “first fell in love with Olivia’s voice” as a little girl listening to Newton-John’s 1974 classic, “I Honestly Love You.” She also highlighted her other favorite tracks: “Magic,” “Suddenly” and finally, “Have You Never Been Mellow” for showcasing “her beautiful airy tone and signature sound.” “And then there was Grease. I was obsessed,” she wrote. I first fell in love with...
Olivia Newton-John shared touching Instagram post with her husband before her death
Olivia Newton-John shared a touching photograph of herself and her husband John Easterling just days before she died.The 73-year-old Grease star died on Monday (8 August) following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page, writing: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”Over the weekend, Newton-John shared a photo of herself along with her husband where she can be seen smiling and cuddling up to him.Newton-John was wearing a...
John Easterling pens sweet tribute for late wife Olivia Newton-John
John Easterling described his love for late wife Olivia Newton-John and praised her “courageous” spirit in an emotional tribute to the “Grease” actress. “Olivia, our love for each other transcends our understanding,” he wrote on Instagram Wednesday, two days after she died at age 73 following a long battle with breast cancer “Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever,” he continued alongside a picture...
