International Business Times
Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet
A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Inflicted Losses On Russian Soldiers, 'Forced Them To Flee'
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully forced Russian military units to flee after the latter suffered heavy losses while attempting to advance their positions, according to a report. The Ukrainian army thwarted attempts by the Russian military to break through defenses and advance on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Pavlivka...
Putin’s Twisted Mind Games Just Hit a Disturbing New Low
Russian authorities have been trying to sow the seeds of a propaganda effort aimed at convincing residents of occupied territories that Ukraine is already divided, according to a new report from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. “Ukraine has already been divided,” the Russian occupiers...
International Business Times
Kim Jong Un's Sister Warns Seoul Of 'Retaliation' Over Covid
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accused the South of causing a Covid outbreak in the country and warned of "retaliation", as Pyongyang declared "victory" over its outbreak, state media said Thursday. North Korea has previously said that "alien things" near the border with the South...
Praise, worry in Iran after Rushdie attack; government quiet
TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iranians reacted with praise and worry Saturday over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie, the target of a decades-old fatwa by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for his death. It remains unclear why Rushdie's attacker, identified by police as Hadi...
International Business Times
Ukraine Army General Says 'Main Phase' Of War Will End This Year, Kherson 'Liberated 100%'
A Ukrainian army general on Wednesday said the "main phase" of the Russia-Ukraine war will likely end this year, adding that Kyiv's forces will soon recapture occupied territories. Maj. Gen. Dmitry Marchenko said he believes the Armed Forces of Ukraine could liberate the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast by the end...
International Business Times
Nigeria's President Under Pressure As Insecurity Spirals
Mounting attacks from jihadists and criminal gangs, including a brazen assault close to the capital, are creating a headache for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as he sees out his last six months in office. Last month, the Islamic State group's Nigerian affiliate ISWAP claimed a jailbreak outside just 20 kilometres...
International Business Times
Russia Is Offering 'Lucrative Cash Bonuses' To Recruits; Tricks Soldiers Into Joining War
The Russian army is allegedly offering "lucrative" wages to recruits in hopes of getting more people to join the war in Ukraine, UK intel revealed. In an update published by the British Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, intelligence officials said politicians in Russia have offered "lucrative cash bonuses" to potential Army Corps recruits who will receive the pay once they are deployed to Ukraine. The recruits are thought to be from "volunteer" battalions forming across Russia.
Venezuela's Suicide Epicenter Battles Further Deaths
Henry La Cruz jumps off his motorbike, darts to a young man and grabs hold of him just before he leaps from a viaduct. The 42-year-old firefighter who works in the Venezuelan state of Merida, the region of the country with the highest suicide rate, is not always so lucky.
International Business Times
Community Tensions Split Tug-of-war Towns In Eastern Ukraine
When Nadiya Gorbunova speaks about her neighbours -- queuing at a post office in the Ukrainian town of Mykolaivka -- she crosses the street and lowers her voice. There are, she suspects, roughly 80 per cent of her fellow residents rooting for the Russian troops across the river to overrun her hometown in the eastern Donbas region and claim it for the Kremlin.
