Man Sentenced in Wife’s Stabbing Death
A man convicted of fatally stabbing his wife — who was found partially in a closet of their North Hollywood apartment — was sentenced Friday to a potential life term in state prison. A jury found Nick Vedol Lopez, now 52, guilty of first-degree murder for the Feb....
Senior Suspected of Molesting Young Relative Arrested at Border
An 80-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a young relative when she stayed with him in Murrieta was behind bars Friday after being apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border. Jesus Zavala was arrested Wednesday when he tried to reenter the U.S. from Mexico, where he had allegedly fled earlier this year...
Sentencing Set for Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man
A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, leaving the victim partially paralyzed, is slated to be sentenced Friday to more than 20 years in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of Los Angeles of...
Long Beach Woman Arrested for Violating a Restraining Order, Police Say
A Long Beach woman who allegedly was violating a restraining order was arrested at an apartment complex early Friday, police said. Lorrene Lake, 58, was taken into custody after officers were sent to the 2300 block of East Second Street about 12:10 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Motorist Exposes Himself to Jurupa Valley Girl on Her Way to School
A Jurupa Valley girl on her way to school Friday encountered a man who pretended to need her assistance but then flashed her, prompting authorities to seek the public’s assistance identifying the suspect. The victim, whose name was not disclosed, was walking in the 4000 block of Opal Street...
Woman Involved in Sucker Punch at Youth Sports Game Asks for Diversion
The mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player in the head during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove — an attack caught on cell phone video that went viral — has asked an Orange County Superior Court judge to place her in a new program that allows defendants to avoid jail time, according to court records obtained Friday.
Reward Announced for Information on Street Race Shooting Victims
Sheriff’s homicide detectives will announce a $20,000 reward Friday at a news conference for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting deaths of Javier Carachure Menchaca and Juan Antonio Orozco. The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at 1...
Beverly Hills Doctor and Girlfriend Plead Guilty in Insurance Scheme
A Beverly Hills doctor and his girlfriend pleaded guilty Friday in connection with an insurance and workers’ compensation fraud scheme. Dr. Randy Rosen and co-defendant Liza Vismanos pleaded guilty and agreed to pay back $9.7 million in restitution. Rosen, who has about four years of credit for time served...
Charges Pending for Suspect in Shooting of Arcadia Officer
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people, including his 73-year-old mother, during a roughly five-hour standoff was awaiting formal charges Friday — while the officer was being treated at a hospital and is expected to recover. Nurhan Venk, 47,...
$20,000 Reward Offered for Help Solving Shooting Deaths of Two Men in Compton
Authorities Friday were offering a $20,000 reward, hoping it will help generate clues to solve the killings of two young men who were gunned down during a street takeover event in Compton last year. Javier Carachure Menchaca, 19, and Juan Antonio Orozco, 22, were shot to death about 1 a.m....
Authorities ID Suspect in Shooting of Arcadia Officer, 73-Year-Old Mother
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — including his 73-year-old mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital and expected to recover. Nurhan Venk,...
Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting Family Member
A 78-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of shooting a family member in Norco. Gary Roy Haneline was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Haneline was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and...
77-Year-Old Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Garden Grove
A 77-year-old man was struck and killed by a compact car in Garden Grove Thursday and the suspect was arrested in Stanton after fleeing. Garden Grove Police Department officers were contacted at 12:06 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run traffic collision in the 9500 block of Lampson Avenue involving a black Subaru Impreza, said Sgt. Royce Wimmer.
Convicted Felon Arrested For Allegedly Firing Gun in Coachella
A 38-year-old convicted felon was behind bars Thursday for allegedly firing a gun in Coachella and possessing narcotics. Fernando Luis Ruiz was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, a non-serialized handgun, narcotics while armed, methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was also arrested for the alleged negligent discharge of a firearm.
Victim of Studio City Stabbing Identified
A man who was found stabbed to death in the Studio City area was identified Thursday. The body was discovered about 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Christopher Schunemann, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. His city...
Arcadia Officer Shot, Prompting Hours-Long Barricade Before Suspect Surrenders
After a five-hour standoff, police took a man into custody Thursday after he allegedly opened fire at a home in Arcadia, hitting a police officer in the face. Two other people were also wounded, and all were taken to the hospital . It began as a dispute between two brothers.
Newport Beach Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Dealing
A 38-year-old Newport Beach man busted by Fountain Valley police with pills estimated to be worth more than $300,000. pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to a year in jail. Joseph Carmine Morinello pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and possession for sale...
Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Area
A man was fatally shot Friday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man was taken to...
Man Charged with Supplying Two Victims with Fatal Doses of Fentanyl
A 36-year-old man accused of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder. Christopher Michael Koppa of San Diego was arrested Monday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the deaths of 30-year-old Devahn Reed of Canyon Lake and 34-year-old Patrick Schwab of Lake Elsinore.
East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
