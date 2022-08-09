Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Cincinnati: A Dream Come True For Local Baseball Team Cincinnati Riverbats
Cincinnati: A Dream Come True For Local Baseball Team Cincinnati Riverbats
wvxu.org
Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host
While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
Fox 19
The dream team: Local youth baseball team plays at Field of Dreams site
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Riverbats, a local youth baseball team, got the opportunity to play at the Field of Dreams baseball field on Sunday. The team of middle schoolers took a dream trip to baseball heaven after head coach Chris Booth decided to make plans to the movie site’s field last year.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Cedarville finds new football opponent
CEDARVILLE — Cedarville football has found a new week one opponent for the 2022 season. The Indians will host Middletown Christian on Aug. 19 in its first regular-season game, per head coach Brian Bogenschutz. Fielding a club team, the Eagles’ athletics program does not offer football as a varsity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive
WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
This Was The Deadliest Flood In Ohio History
It remains the largest natural disaster in state history.
WKRC
Reds' India reportedly airlifted to hospital after getting hit by pitch against Cubs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Reds second baseman Jonathan India was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Iowa City after getting hit in the lower left leg by a pitch in Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa. Cubs starter Drew Smyly hit him and India left the 4-2 loss in...
New event location advertised for local JD Vance event
A new venue has been secured for a local rally featuring Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Casual
Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio
Big Chicken, a fast casual concept founded by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018, is opening its first franchise location this week at Austin Landing, a mixed-use retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in Dayton, Ohio. "From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as...
Fox 19
‘Paycor Stadium’ naming rights deal, signage hit potential roadblocks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ new naming rights deal with Paycor could bring in millions for the team as it looks to resign a talented crop of young players including quarterback Joe Burrow. But Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece takes issue with one facet of the deal: the county’s cut.
Big Chicken set to open in Miamisburg
The Big Chicken menu features "a curated taste of Shaquille O'Neal's childhood" including crispy chicken sandwiches, jalapeno slaw and more.
wvxu.org
Legendary Middletown DJ Paul 'Moon' Mullins to be honored by Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame
Paul "Moon" Mullins, whose bluegrass shows on Middletown's WPFB-AM provided the sounds of home to Kentucky natives working in Butler Country's paper and steel plants, will be inducted posthumously by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame on Sept. 29. Mullins, who died in 2008 at age 71, promoted hundreds of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
High school football season preview: Breaking down the Crosstown Showdown
The WCPO High School Insider podcast delves into a new high school football season with longtime analyst Dave Berk and Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown organizer Tom Gamble.
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Retired Teachers Foundation Names Educator Grant Recipients
The grants will support 10 teachers at Dearborn County schools. Back Row: E. G. McLaughlin, representing CIVISTA and the Betty McLaughlin Endowment; Nancy Lillie, DCRTF Member, Dr. Andrew Jackson, Superintendent of the Sunman-Dearborn School Corporation; Jim Stock, DCRTF Member; Jim Pierce, Knights of Columbus; Karl Galey, Superintendent of the Lawrenceburg School Corporation; Eric Low, Superintendent of the South Dearborn School Corporation. Front: Mallory Hummer, Award Winner; Stephanie Schomber, Award Winner; Cristin Dietz, Award Winner; Heather Lunsford, Award Winner; Jennifer Fischer, Award Winner; Christelle Middendorf, DCRTF Member; Jamie Herbert, Principal at Greendale Middle School; Shirley Bockock, DCRTF Member; Carol Bray, Award Winner; Jennifer Tucker, Award Winner; Melissa Weismiller, Award Winner; Karen Sue Harrill, School Nurse at Sunman Dearborn; Stacey Palmer, School Nurse at Lawrenceburg; Jessica Peak, School Nurse at South Dearborn, Cary Graham, St. Elizabeth-Dearborn; Betty Bourquein, DCRTF Director. Photo by Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation, Inc.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
WKRC
Former 'American Idol' contestant to perform at Boone County Fair
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can meet a former "American Idol" contestant at the Boone County Fair in Burlington on August 10. Alex Miller is from central Kentucky and he stopped by Good Morning Cincinnati before his show at the fair and performed an original song.
‘Dolly Parton Day’ declared in Ohio
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has declared Tuesday, August 9, 2022 honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio.
Daily Advocate
Versailles named Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometown 2022-2023
VERSAILLES — Versailles named in Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023. Versailles is a village located in west central Ohio with a population of 2,700. The Village of Versailles website says “we are small in size, but large in opportunities” and it is the opportunities Versailles provides for “people, pride, and progress” that allowed it to be named this year’s Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023 alongside Athens, Bellefountaine, Kent, and Perrysburg stating these hometowns embody the qualities that make life in Ohio special.
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton baby pantry ramps up services in wake of Dobbs decision
DAYTON, Ohio — A month after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, a number of anti-abortion groups, like Right to Life, have called for more support for families facing unwanted or unexpected pregnancies. In Dayton,...
Comments / 0