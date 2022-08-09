ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Walz and Jensen set in Minn. governor race; Schultz advances

By STEVE KARNOWSKI, TRISHA AHMED
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDlPN_0h9twjZ400
1 of 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years ago, but in an ever more polarized environment where Jensen and the GOP are seeking to turn his management of the COVID-19 pandemic against him. Both men easily overcame little-known or perennial candidates to formalize a race that’s already been underway for months.

In the attorney general’s race, Schultz beat Doug Wardlow, who narrowly lost to Ellison in 2018. Ellison easily beat perennial candidate Bill Dahn in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. The November election is expected to turn on views about public safety and abortion.

Walz came out swinging in a victory email to supporters. “Reproductive freedom, paid family leave, the funding to provide our children with the education they deserve, voting rights, the safety of our LGBTQ+ kids, and so much more all hang in the balance,” he said.

Jensen told The Associated Press that he wants Walz to agree to more debates than the one they have held so far, saying Minnesota residents want “a robust and transparent campaign season.”

Schultz told the AP he won by delivering a message that residents want to feel safe and deserve better than the “incredibly reckless” policies that Ellison has embraced on policing.

“People desperately want someone who can beat Keith Ellison,” Schultz said.

Republicans have spent months attacking Walz and Ellison on public safety after crime rose in Minneapolis in 2020 and 2021, as in other major cities across the U.S. While homicides are down in Minneapolis so far this year, assaults and burglaries are rising.

Republicans have blamed Walz for a sluggish National Guard mobilization they say enabled the sometimes violent protests that followed George Floyd’s killing in 2020, including arson that destroyed a police precinct.

Walz has dismissed “second-guessing” of his moves during the pandemic, which included closing schools, restaurants and businesses and restricting large gatherings during the worst periods, and hit back at Jensen, a physician and former state lawmaker who rose to prominence in part on his COVID-19 vaccine skepticism.

“You can have wishful thinking and you can hope that you know COVID wasn’t real and you can take ivermectin or whatever, but that is not where the facts are,” Walz said to Jensen during their first debate just a week before the primary.

Jensen has denied being anti-science, even as one of his vaccine-questioning videos on Facebook drew a cautionary label from the company and a temporary ban on advertising on the site.

Retired pastor George Brecheisen, 83, of the Minneapolis suburb of Shakopee, said “law and order” was the big reason he voted for Jensen and his running mate, former Vikings center Matt Birk. He said Walz was too slow in sending the National Guard to stop unrest after Floyd’s murder.

“From what I’ve heard, they believe in Republican things about spending, about law and order, generally how a state should be run,” Brecheisen said.

Democrat Barb Atkinson, 53, a part-time event planner for a radio station who lives in downtown Minneapolis, voted for Walz, praising his pandemic restrictions, saying they were based on science and the advice he was getting from medical professionals.

“He took it seriously. It was not a joke. It wasn’t fake. We lost over a million people to this,” Atkinson said.

Walz has pledged to protect abortion rights in Minnesota, which became an island for legal abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, allowing surrounding states’ bans on the procedure to take effect. Jensen supports an abortion ban but last month changed amended his position to allow exceptions for rape and incest and to protect the mother’s physical or mental health.

Abortion also colored the attorney general’s campaign, with Ellison attacked by both Republicans.

He has long been a staunch supporter of abortion rights, and angered conservatives by declining to appeal a recent ruling by a state judge who declared most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional, including a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor gets an abortion. Minnesota is becoming an island of legal abortion in the Upper Midwest. Ellison has pledged to fight against any states trying to prosecute women for coming to Minnesota to get abortions.

Wardlow challenged Schultz against the wishes of his own party, dismissing what he called the “elites” atop the party.

Wardlow is general counsel at MyPillow and an ally of its founder, Mike Lindell, a leading booster of false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

___

Associated Press writer Doug Glass contributed. Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 3

Clark Toni
4d ago

bye bye Waltz contacted his office 29 times by different methods (as well as klobachar) & still waiting for a response from his/her office regarding my Alzheimers mother never mind she past in 2018wouldn't answer questions from Minnesotains at farm fest. your group was on it and and swooped in quickly.in your last day it would be nice if you would checkout the disgusting sexual smut and forcing talks with 1st grades on transgender. parents need there rights back the governments hold never have that power over your childern.Minnesota leaders don't seem to have a care or concern about our childern.

Reply
4
Related
MinnPost

Minnesota utility regulators leave $600 million for consumers to pay

For the Duluth News Tribune Tom Olsen reports, “A former University of Minnesota Duluth coach was not fired because of her sexual orientation, a three-judge panel ruled. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld last year’s dismissal of a federal lawsuit filed by Jen Banford, who served as head softball coach and women’s hockey operations director. Banford was the final remaining plaintiff in a seven-year legal battle that saw former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller receive a $4.53 million settlement after a jury’s finding of discrimination and retaliation. Former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles also had her claims thrown out, but did not pursue an appeal with Banford.”
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman. While Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud during his inquiry, he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election — something Vos and legal experts say is unconstitutional and impossible. Vos announced the investigation last year under pressure from Trump and chose Gableman, a conservative former Supreme Court justice, to lead it. But as the investigation progressed, Vos’ relationship soured with both Gableman and Trump. When he hired Gableman, Vos had said he was “supremely confident” in his abilities. By Tuesday night, Vos was calling him an “embarrassment.”
WISCONSIN STATE
gowatertown.net

Walz, Jensen win primary races for Minnesota governor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Shakopee, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
mprnews.org

Gov. Tim Walz looks ahead to the general election

Governor Tim Walz is seeking re-election after a term dominated by his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Walz will face Republican Scott Jensen. Both easily won their party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Walz talked...
MINNESOTA STATE
kxlp941.com

Minnesota Guns Owners Caucus Won’t Endorse Gubernatorial Candidate In 2022

(St. Paul, MN) — A Minnesota gun rights group will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 governor’s race. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and Political Action Committee made the announcement yesterday. The caucus traditionally backs the Republican candidate but won’t be this year. Group chairman Bryan Strawser says GOP challenger Scott Jensen betrayed his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after getting elected.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results

Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Schultz
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
Doug Wardlow
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
valleynewslive.com

Governor Walz prepared to extradite MOA shooting suspects back to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz is preparing to extradite the individuals suspected of committing the recent shooting at the Mall of America. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will coordinate to ensure the swift extradition of the suspects, that were apprehended Thursday in Chicago, back to Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil Lyman’s news release came a week after The Associated Press published an investigative story focusing on cases in Arizona and West Virginia that found the church’s abuse reporting system can be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who...
UTAH STATE
Axios

Jim Schultz wins GOP primary for Minnesota attorney general

Jim Schultz has won the Republican nomination to challenge Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in November, AP reports. The big picture: Schultz, an attorney and political newcomer who was endorsed by the state Republican Party, defeated 2018 GOP attorney general nominee Doug Wardlow, a lawyer for MyPillow founder and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, in Tuesday's primary.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Election Local#Abortion Issues#Advertising#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Gop
The Associated Press

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. For years, Democrats have promised to raise taxes on such investors, who pay a significantly lower rate on their earnings than ordinary workers. But just as they closed in on that goal last week, Sinema forced a series of changes to her party’s $740 billion election-year spending package, eliminating a proposed “carried...
ARIZONA STATE
WDIO-TV

Getting help from state leaders to combat crime in Duluth

The U.S. Attorney for the state of Minnesota was in Duluth today. The trip focused on an issue many Minnesotans have been talking about all summer. A trip to Duluth was on the schedule for the U.S. Attorney of Minnesota as he addressed recent violence here and around the state.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KARE 11

First District race goes to Republican Brad Finstad

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Republican Brad Finstad will represent Minnesota First District for the next four-and-a-half months after defeating Democrat Jeff Ettinger in Tuesday's primary, according to the Associated Press. Finstad fills the seat previously held by the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February after battling kidney...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota saw 21% violent crime increase in 2021, according to new report

(FOX 9) - One day after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he will keep reinforcements in Minneapolis indefinitely to help curb violent crime, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released its 2021 Uniform Crime Report detailing its year-over-year rise. The report offers an annual...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

CDC raises COVID risk ratings in Minnesota, eases national guidance

On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on “minimizing the impact of COVID-19.” As widely reported, the new guidance eased recommended restrictions by lifting quarantine requirements for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 without feeling symptoms. This includes lifting the testing regime for exposed K-12 students who do not have symptoms.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy