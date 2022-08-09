Lansing Police Department is accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

The Lansing Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy now through Aug. 17.

The academy, put on by Lansing Police Department since 2015, is a nine-week course where people can go on ride-alongs and learn how police investigate crimes.

According to its website, classes for the academy are broken up into three-hour sessions once per week, with instruction and presentations, "conducted through a blend of lectures, demonstrations, tours and physical interaction, to engage all adult learning styles."

Lansing Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Gulkis said class sizes are typically 25 people.

The purpose of the academy is to, "dispel misconceptions, eliminate speculation and increase police-community rapport," while also making the police department, "more aware of public concerns and misunderstandings."

To apply , you must be 18 years or older and either live or work in the city of Lansing.

The academy begins Sept. 7.

