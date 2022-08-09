ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTHI

Vigo County I-Read results are in line with the rest of Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's third-grade reading proficiency rates fall in line with the state as a whole. Statewide I-Read 3 results show around 82 percent of third graders can read proficiently. In Vigo County, third graders are 81 percent proficient. The district says this rate is higher...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Knox county has a new housing initiative getting started

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's thanks to READI grants that the Talent's Hometown program was funded. The program's goal is to create 7 million dollars worth of public infrastructure. That means extending the sewage system and building around 50 to 70 new homes. Leaders of the program say that...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Back 2 School in Vincennes

It’s back to school today for Vincennes Community and Catholic Schools. Be sure and take extra time, caution and patience as school buses and other school traffic increases throughout the city. Vincennes Community Schools Superintendent Greg Parsley was on social media early this week talking about how they system...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Vigo County School Protection Officers get active shooter training

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first day of school is quickly approaching for Vigo County students, and many teachers and parents are worried about kids' safety. It comes after a summer of an overwhelming onslaught of shootings across America, the most concerning for students being the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Council fine-tuning 2023 budget - see the latest numbers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council continues to fine-tune its 2023 budget. The budget is paid for through property taxes, income taxes, fees, and miscellaneous revenue. The proposed budget is more than $84.5 million. That's about $13 million more than this year's budget. Now, of that total,...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

United Campus Ministries now part of National Register of Historic Places

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Campus Ministries building is now part of the National Register of Historic Places. The property sits on 7th Street in Terre Haute, surrounded by the campus of Indiana State University. The UCM building was originally known as the Wesley Foundation Student Center when it was built in 1965. United Campus Ministries now serves students from the four colleges in Vigo County.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Daviess County chosen for pilot program for jail inmates

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Daviess County was one of five counties selected by the Governor’s Office for a new pilot program that helps provide resources and help for those incarcerated. Data from the state’s department of corrections said that one out of every three individuals released from jail in Indiana in 2018 were arrested again within […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local hospital addresses nursing shortage

A local hospital is taking steps to address a national issue. You may remember, first city news first told you last week Good Samaritan Hospital is getting part of Knox County’s share of READI money. That stands for regional economic acceleration development initiative. Today, first city news spoke with...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
vincennespbs.org

Local man becomes a firefighter

Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Local man has reached the top 5 of a national music competition

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is now in the top five of a nationwide music competition. You may remember News 10 reporting on Jeff Winchester, a local drummer and music teacher competing in a national music competition called the Opening Act. If he wins, he'll get to be the...
CLINTON, IN
WTHI

Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

A young woman is fulfilling her dream of opening an art business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent college graduate just started her own business right here in Terre Haute. Madison King was born and raised in Terre Haute and has always had a passion for art. She says it's been a dream of hers to open a local art supply business, especially since this is the first of its kind in the area.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

