Vigo County commissioners take steps to keep kids safe as school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It may still be sunny and warm out, but it will not stay that way for the rest of the school year. Vigo County Commissioners have been working with local schools on keeping kids safe on the road during bad weather. Commissioners are getting bus...
"They were a family there" - Meadows students transition to new schools this year
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The school year is officially underway in Vigo County. But students who attended Meadows Elementary School will all be transitioning to other schools in the area. This is after Meadows shut down last winter. One Meadows family choose St Patrick's School, a private school in...
Vigo County I-Read results are in line with the rest of Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's third-grade reading proficiency rates fall in line with the state as a whole. Statewide I-Read 3 results show around 82 percent of third graders can read proficiently. In Vigo County, third graders are 81 percent proficient. The district says this rate is higher...
Knox county has a new housing initiative getting started
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's thanks to READI grants that the Talent's Hometown program was funded. The program's goal is to create 7 million dollars worth of public infrastructure. That means extending the sewage system and building around 50 to 70 new homes. Leaders of the program say that...
Back 2 School in Vincennes
It’s back to school today for Vincennes Community and Catholic Schools. Be sure and take extra time, caution and patience as school buses and other school traffic increases throughout the city. Vincennes Community Schools Superintendent Greg Parsley was on social media early this week talking about how they system...
County commissioners work to develop a plan to make upcoming Riley spur trail a visitor destination
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is quickly moving along on the six-mile Riley spur trail. County crews are removing some of the old railroad ties along the trail. After the ties are removed, workers will begin mowing down some of the overgrown grass in the area. Vigo County Commissioner...
Vigo County School Protection Officers get active shooter training
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first day of school is quickly approaching for Vigo County students, and many teachers and parents are worried about kids' safety. It comes after a summer of an overwhelming onslaught of shootings across America, the most concerning for students being the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Vigo County Council fine-tuning 2023 budget - see the latest numbers
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council continues to fine-tune its 2023 budget. The budget is paid for through property taxes, income taxes, fees, and miscellaneous revenue. The proposed budget is more than $84.5 million. That's about $13 million more than this year's budget. Now, of that total,...
United Campus Ministries now part of National Register of Historic Places
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Campus Ministries building is now part of the National Register of Historic Places. The property sits on 7th Street in Terre Haute, surrounded by the campus of Indiana State University. The UCM building was originally known as the Wesley Foundation Student Center when it was built in 1965. United Campus Ministries now serves students from the four colleges in Vigo County.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mr. Richard Goodall gave a special performance at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting. Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing." Everyone was on their feet enjoying themselves!. However, it's important to note just how much of an...
Daviess County chosen for pilot program for jail inmates
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Daviess County was one of five counties selected by the Governor’s Office for a new pilot program that helps provide resources and help for those incarcerated. Data from the state’s department of corrections said that one out of every three individuals released from jail in Indiana in 2018 were arrested again within […]
Local hospital addresses nursing shortage
A local hospital is taking steps to address a national issue. You may remember, first city news first told you last week Good Samaritan Hospital is getting part of Knox County’s share of READI money. That stands for regional economic acceleration development initiative. Today, first city news spoke with...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
Press conference addresses Walmart incident, officials explain why no charges filed
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County prosecutor addressed a recent incident at a local Walmart during a press conference and why charges weren't filed. Prosecutor Terry Modesitt and Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen provided statements on the decision not to pursue charges against two people who caused panic inside the city’s eastside store.
Local man has reached the top 5 of a national music competition
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is now in the top five of a nationwide music competition. You may remember News 10 reporting on Jeff Winchester, a local drummer and music teacher competing in a national music competition called the Opening Act. If he wins, he'll get to be the...
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
A young woman is fulfilling her dream of opening an art business
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent college graduate just started her own business right here in Terre Haute. Madison King was born and raised in Terre Haute and has always had a passion for art. She says it's been a dream of hers to open a local art supply business, especially since this is the first of its kind in the area.
"I want him to be remembered as a hero and not just the victim." Leeam Pritcher's legacy lives on thanks to organ donation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For seven-year-old Leeam Pritcher, life revolved around a few things: family, football, and superheroes. "Spiderman was definitely his favorite," Raven Layton, Leeam's mom, said. "When he was about 3 years old, whenever you'd ask him he would say he was Spiderman Leeam Red." After tragedy struck,...
