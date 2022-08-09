Read full article on original website
Early voting begins in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early voting in the Bay County Area has begun. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday, August 20th, you’ll be able to visit several locations. Frank Brown Park, 16200 Panama City Beach Pkwy. Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Ln. Frank Nelson Building, 4201...
Jackson County turns 200-years-old, hosts Bicentennial Celebration
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Florida became a state in 1845, Jackson County had already been around for more than 20 years. “Jackson County was established on August 12, 1822, thus making it a Bicentennial anniversary,” Public Information Officer for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners Dylan Bass said. “Two hundred years is a great accomplishment for a county.”
Restoration efforts underway for local historic landmark Governor Stone
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A piece of local history is getting a new lease on life... The Governor Stone - a nearly 150-year-old schooner - was an iconic sight in the St. Andrews Marina for years. That was until 2018 when the vessel fell victim to Hurricane Michael’s devastating winds. Sunk three times before, the boat has a story filled with resilience and perseverance. But the damage from the storm may be the vessel’s greatest hardship yet. The friends of the Governor Stone are now working to bring it back to life for the fourth time.
Cell phone policy for Bay District Schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most of us take our cell phone everywhere we go, but your child may have to put that phone away while at school. While state law allows cell phones on campus, Bay District School administrators say there are still rules that must be followed. “State...
Restoration efforts continue for St. Andrews Marina
Restoration efforts continue for St. Andrews Marina
Jackson County UF/IFAS hosts Annual Peanut Field Day
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Peanuts can be found in almost everything, and Jackson County has had a lot of success growing them. “Peanuts, for years, has been the cash crop that has been a prime driver in our ‘agriconomy’,” County Extension Director Doug Mayo said. “Most all our farms have diverse operations.”
Charlotte Newby donates thousands to Gulf Coast State College
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast State College Foundation announced Wednesday that Mrs. Charlotte Newby donated $200,000 to the Foundation. She is the owner of Ms. Newby’s Bar and Newby’s too in Panama City Beach. The donation will be used to support The Gulf Coast Guarantee program...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is taking different stance on Baker Act
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is re-evaluating how its deputies employ the Florida Baker Act. It permits law enforcement to commit someone to a receiving center if they appear to be a threat to themselves or others. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith is digging...
Walton County commissioners deny rezoning request
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — An affordable housing proposal once again dominated this evening’s Walton County commission meeting. They approved one two weeks ago for the South Walton area. Developers hoping to build an affordable housing complex in Freeport weren’t as lucky on Tuesday night. Patterson SSA put in the rezoning request for an affordable housing […]
Kicking off the 2022-2023 school year
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School is officially back in session for students in Bay County. Elementary, middle, and high school students walked back onto campus for the first time since May. Bay District Schools teachers and administrators say a lot of work was done over the summer to prepare...
How to eliminate the morning rush on this week’s Back to School
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With school back in session, it can be difficult to adjust to a new routine. Lauren Lee, a professional organizer and owner of Lo Maintenance Living, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to give viewers some tips on how to stay organized and ensure your kids are ready to learn.
Newly released documents detail FBI Investigation in alleged public corruption
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newly released documents from the FBI detail an investigation that is still ongoing, almost four years after Hurricane Michael. In a 45 page affidavit written by FBI Special Agent Lawrence Borghini, more details are revealed regarding the lengthy investigation into alleged public corruption by multiple leaders and agencies.
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A South Carolina man was arrested following a traffic stop Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say around 10 a.m. they were patrolling on U.S. 231, north of Penny Road. A trooper noticed a black Chevy Tahoe traveling south. The Tahoe was following closely behind a truck, and had an illegal window tint, including the entire front windshield.
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The unsettled weather pattern will continue for a couple more days in the panhandle before slightly drier air moves in Sunday into Monday. For tonight showers & storms will redevelop overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Friday expect a 70% chance of storms w/highs in the mid 80s. The rain chances will fall to 60% Saturday, 40% Sunday, and 20% by Monday. The tropics are quiet with no areas of interest in the Atlantic.
Friday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!. It’s another active morning on satellite and radar with a batch of storms slowly sliding in from west to east. We’ll see this batch of storms hang around the Panhandle for most of the morning as it slowly finishes up across the Forgotten Coast by lunch. Only a few inland showers or storms pop up this afternoon after the morning batch of rain.
Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are asking the public for help in looking for two missing juveniles. According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 14 year old Brianna Harrison and 15 year old John “J-D” Daniel Channell were visiting Panama City Beach with a group and staying at the Laguna Beach Christian retreat.
Bay District Back to School
Local musician Alex Napier came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to perform his original music for this week's Today's Tunes.
OneBlood urging local community members to donate blood due to the shortage
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Blood donations typically go down in the summertime, because more people are taking vacations or they’re out of their normal routine. But it’s also a time when more blood is needed. One organization says right now there is an urgent need for blood...
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle with lows in the mid 70s. Showers & storms will redevelop overnight with lows in the mid 70s. The chances of storms will remain high on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The rain chances will stay high through Friday into Saturday before drier air returns Sunday into Monday. Rainfall amounts over the next several days could be between 1-3″.
Panama City local killed in Texas car crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a multi-car crash near Amarillo, Texas. At approximately 9:40 am Thursday, authorities report that a semi-truck veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with Sonny Reynolds of Panama City, who was driving a U-Haul box truck. A pickup truck traveling behind Reynolds hit the box truck. Upon impact, both the semi-truck and the box truck caught on fire.
