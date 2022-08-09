ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Coronavirus: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOqCl_0h9tuvq800

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed late Monday.

In a prepared statement, Whitmer confirmed that she has been fully vaccinated, twice boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms, WOOD-TV reported.

According to WSJM, Whitmer tested negative for the virus Monday afternoon but positive by Monday evening.

“After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan,” Whitmer stated.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move,” she added.

Cumulative U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled more than 92.2 million by 10:30 p.m. Monday and have resulted in more than one million deaths since early 2020. More than 3.5 million U.S. cases have been diagnosed within the past 28 days, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Globally, the virus has sickened more than 585 million people, resulting in more than 6.4 million deaths. according to the Johns Hopkins data.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN 690

Lifesouth is looking for any donors with Type O blood

Jacksonville, Florida — Lifesouth Community Blood Centers are asking for anyone with type O blood to make a donation. Donating 1 pint of blood can save more than one life. All donations will go towards local hospitals like Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital, UF Health, and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN 690

Mar-a-Lago search: Florida politicians share reaction

Jacksonville, Fl — Political leaders from across Florida are weighing in on the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis called the search ‘another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents’. Senator Rick...
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN 690

State closes on Duval land deal

JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
ESPN 690

Gov. DeSantis taps Renatha Francis for Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two years after justices thwarted his first attempt to place Renatha Francis on the Florida Supreme Court, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday tapped the Palm Beach County circuit judge to serve on a high court dominated by conservative justices. With four of the seven-member court’s justices...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Governor Of Michigan#Covid 19#Wood Tv#Wsjm#Johns Hopkins University#Cox Media Group
ESPN 690

Early voting for Florida Primary begins Monday in Duval County

Jacksonville FL — Starting Monday, the early voting period for the Florida Primary begins in Duval County. Supervisor of Election Mike Hogan says 20 locations will be open countywide for early voting and all locations will be open from 10 AM until 6 PM through August 21st. The only change in location from the 2020 election cycle is the early voting location serving the Brentwood area has moved from the Gateway Town Center to the Joseph Lee Center.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Gas prices fall to lowest point in five months

Jacksonville, Fl — Gas prices continue to fall by the week - they’re now at the lowest daily average price since early March. Florida’s average is $3.79, which is 14 cents lower than last week. This morning, we spotted $3.49 at a station on Beach Boulevard. The...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ESPN 690

Firehouse Subs provides critical lifesaving equipment grant to the St. Augustine Police Department

St. Augustine — The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded a $20,250 grant to the St. Augustine Police Department for automated external defibrillators (AEDs). “We are extremely grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in St. Augustine for providing us with this grant,” said Public Information Officer Dee Brown of the St. Augustine Police Department. “This funding will allow us to provide even greater support to the citizens of St. Augustine during emergency situations.”
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
902
Followers
3K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy