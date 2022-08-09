PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A piece of local history is getting a new lease on life... The Governor Stone - a nearly 150-year-old schooner - was an iconic sight in the St. Andrews Marina for years. That was until 2018 when the vessel fell victim to Hurricane Michael’s devastating winds. Sunk three times before, the boat has a story filled with resilience and perseverance. But the damage from the storm may be the vessel’s greatest hardship yet. The friends of the Governor Stone are now working to bring it back to life for the fourth time.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO