Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Restoration efforts underway for local historic landmark Governor Stone
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A piece of local history is getting a new lease on life... The Governor Stone - a nearly 150-year-old schooner - was an iconic sight in the St. Andrews Marina for years. That was until 2018 when the vessel fell victim to Hurricane Michael’s devastating winds. Sunk three times before, the boat has a story filled with resilience and perseverance. But the damage from the storm may be the vessel’s greatest hardship yet. The friends of the Governor Stone are now working to bring it back to life for the fourth time.
franklincounty.news
Channels' dredging should begin in October
Expect the dredging of the Eastpoint Channel and Two Mile to begin in October. But definitely by Christmas. Waylon Register, a civil engineer who serves as site manager of Panama City office of the Army Corps of Engineers, said Mike Hooks Inc. is in the process of working on a project on the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway.
Panama City receives $2 mil for community development
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are already making plans for $2 million in community development block grants. The plans include repairing and upgrading five buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael. They’ll be retrofitted to bring them up to code. Some of the funding will go to a Robinson Bayou drainage project and the […]
Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
Restoration efforts continue for St. Andrews Marina
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners addressed the revitalization efforts of the St. Andrews Marina at Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioners approved three separate phases for engineers to work on it. They include installing wet slips, constructing a board walk that’s adjacent to the marina, and creating green spaces...
Panama City residents express boat ramp concerns
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Frustrated Panama City residents showed up at the Panama City Commission meeting Tuesday morning to vent about the future of the downtown marina boat ramp. Many are concerned the city plans to close the ramp, leaving them with nowhere to launch their boats. “The city marina is an exceptional place […]
WJHG-TV
Charlotte Newby donates thousands to Gulf Coast State College
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast State College Foundation announced Wednesday that Mrs. Charlotte Newby donated $200,000 to the Foundation. She is the owner of Ms. Newby’s Bar and Newby’s too in Panama City Beach. The donation will be used to support The Gulf Coast Guarantee program...
franklincounty.news
Apalachicola Planning and Zoning gives go-ahead to downtown marina
The Apalachicola planning and zoning board Monday evening voted unanimously to give the proposed Boss Oyster Marina project, the largest downtown riverfront project in two decades, a giant thumbs-up. With a set of conditions, largely pertaining to a lengthy list of required state and federal environmental and stormwater permits, P...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Destin short-term rental laws explained
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 7 million people visit Okaloosa County for vacation each year, making short-term rentals a leading industry. Since 2018, the City of Destin made numerous law changes and amendments for short-term rentals. To register for a short-term rental in Destin, one must obtain a City of Destin local business tax […]
Bay County says they stopped $7 million in Hurricane Michael overbilling
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The release of a search warrant that was part of the FBI’s investigation into Hurricane Michael-related fraud created a stir this week. On Thursday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt called a news conference to deny allegations in the document. On Friday, Bay County leaders say they spotted irregularities in the debris collection […]
WJHG-TV
Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are asking the public for help in looking for two missing juveniles. According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 14 year old Brianna Harrison and 15 year old John “J-D” Daniel Channell were visiting Panama City Beach with a group and staying at the Laguna Beach Christian retreat.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County turns 200-years-old, hosts Bicentennial Celebration
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Florida became a state in 1845, Jackson County had already been around for more than 20 years. “Jackson County was established on August 12, 1822, thus making it a Bicentennial anniversary,” Public Information Officer for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners Dylan Bass said. “Two hundred years is a great accomplishment for a county.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getthecoast.com
‘It’ll be raining fish here soon:’ Waterspout spotted near Destin, Florida
Yesterday’s weather got a bit rough, but it also led to tons of beachgoers (and boaters) getting the chance to see a waterspout near Destin, Florida. The waterspout was reported around 12:45pm Thursday afternoon near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle.
Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Kayak/canoe launch at Cowford Landing opens on the Choctawhatchee River
Walton County has completed the new Cowford Landing kayak/canoe launch on the Choctawhatchee River. The new launch is approximately 100 yards past the existing Cowford boat launch located at SR20 and the Choctawhatchee River at 55 Big Cedar Road, Ponce De Leon, FL 32455. The new facility includes two screened-in...
WJHG-TV
The Panama City Police Department gets a new ride
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are adding some new wheels to their fleet and it’s not your typical patrol car. This cart is the department’s new way of patrolling in downtown Panama City and St. Andrews. The electric patrol vehicle is outfitted with lights and...
austinnews.net
The Abbott Martin Group Brings Buyer for 25 Million Dollar Emerald Coast Property
This record-breaking Gulf front purchase - now a developer's dream. MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Abbott Martin Group announced the record-breaking sale of this nearly 11-acre property coined the 'Crown Jewel' of the Emerald Coast. The group brought in the buyer to purchase this legacy...
surf-forecast.com
Panama City Beach Water Temperature and Wetsuit Guide
Very warm air temperatures and very warm water(30 °C) too at Panama City Beach, warm enough for wearing board shorts and a rash vest in the surf. Cloudy, but feeling very pleasant in and out of the water. (click thumbnails to expand) Below is a graph of Historical Sea...
WJHG-TV
PCB City Council discusses smoking ban in city parks and beaches
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach City Council met Tuesday to discuss a smoking ban in city parks and beaches. This discussion comes on the heels of the state’s passing of HB105 last month, which allowed cities and counties to ban smoking in their parks and beaches.
iheart.com
This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway
Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit. If...
Comments / 2