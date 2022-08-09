ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 2

wipemoutkillmall
3d ago

only laws being passed is to fit his Demoncraptic party's agendas...And the American people are sick and tired of being sick and tired... November is going to bring a breath of fresh air when the demons lose both seats ... It'll prove there is a god

Reply
3
Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
The Independent

Taiwan: Peter Doocy scolded by White House for ‘insulting’ Biden

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy was scolded by White House spokesperson John Kirby for asking why Joe Biden has not calledChinese president Xi Jinping while isolating with Covid.When Mr Doocy asked why a call had not been scheduled given the president’s “free time”, Mr Kirby said: “He’s been working all the way through his illness... that’s a little bit insulting...You suggested he has a lot of free time as if he’s not doing anything.”Mr Doocy’s question came after China conducted military exercises near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visited the island.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Killing of top al-Qaida leader is Biden’s ‘Bin Laden moment’, Fox News host saysUS basketball star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in prison by Russian courtJoe Biden signs second executive order on abortion care
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ron Christie
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Mexico’s president walks all over Biden, again

First, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led a successful boycott of President Joe Biden’s Summit of the Americas. Then he lectured Biden, in the White House, for over half an hour, on Biden’s failed energy, immigration, and drug policies. Now Lopez Obrador is openly mocking Biden’s effort...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Washington Dc#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Bbc News#Senate
Daily Mail

Republicans tell Hunter Biden's financial advisor to turn over all information on Biden family business deals - including 'suspicious activity' flagged by Wells Fargo

House Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are requesting that Hunter Biden's financial adviser hand over to the group all information on the Biden family business dealings. 'Committee Republicans are committed to following Hunter Biden's money trail— consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars,'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Hunter Biden helped former Biden aide with House campaign while working with his CCP-tied business partner

FIRST ON FOX: Hunter Biden and his longtime business partner Eric Schwerin were actively working behind the scenes in 2016 to solicit donations for a top former Biden adviser's congressional campaign while also working on Chinese business deals with the adviser's business partner, according to emails reviewed and authenticated by Fox News Digital.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy