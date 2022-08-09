ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Comments / 1

Related
KWCH.com

McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year. The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. The fire department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husband’s gear.
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita recreational facility closed due to multiple vandalisms

A pay raise for new hires and a $5,000 bonus are part of the latest effort from Saline County to help address staffing concerns before a new jail opens. The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita hosted the Fourth Annual Veterans Art Show Thursday, Aug. 11. Students return...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Crews respond to large grass fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers are advised to avoid K-96 and Ridge Road while crews respond to a large grass fire. Traffic is being diverted while firefighters work to put the fire out on the north side of K-96.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Derby school board rejects strategic plan

The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. 1 killed...
DERBY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Lifestyle
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
KWCH.com

Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo

The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Large brush fire in Reno County contained

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews have contained a large grass and brush fire that broke out in Reno County Thursday afternoon. The Pretty Prairie Fire Chief said field crews were cutting CRP grass when the grass fire was sparked. The fire spread into trees and jumped K-14 Highway where it threatened at least two homes.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

5 fires keep Reno County crews busy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Emergency Management said volunteer fire districts stayed busy from 1:45 p.m. Tuesday until well after dark. The crews responded to at least five grass and brush fires around the county. 1:45 p.m. — 20000 block of South Woodberry Reno County Fire District #9 went to the report of a […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Docks#Fisherman#Cip
KWCH.com

DA: Wichita officer immune from prosecution in 2020 shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett has declared a December 2020 officer-involved shooting justified. The shooting resulted in the death of 37-year-old Jason Williams. During a briefing on Friday, Bennett said the Wichita police officer who shot and killed Williams was also involved in the text...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

One dead in car explosion near Cheney Reservoir

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon. A news release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Parallel Rd. for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch. As […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Construction project impacting weekend traffic at North Junction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A project set for completion by the end of the weekend will require some drivers on the Wichita area’s North Junction to change their route. With a project that started at 7 p.m. Friday, crews have northbound Interstate 135 at the eastbound K-254 exit closed. The closure on the heavily-traveled North Junction is for bridge beam replacement over I-135 traffic lanes, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

No charges filed in deadly Reno County wildfire, rebuilding continues

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Months after a devastating fire tore through part of Reno County, investigators say no charges will be filed against anyone for starting it. Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell said after talking to the county attorney, it was determined charges could not be filed since there was no intent.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Hot weekend ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain hot this weekend before cooler weather arrives next week. It will be a mild start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Lack of Rain Causing Fire Issues in Central Kansas

RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires or of controlled burns getting out of control. Fire units in Reno County responded to rural fires. Around 1:45 p.m. Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Search continues for driver who hit people, cars in Club Rodeo parking lot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The search continues for the unknown driver who hit three people and multiple cars late Thursday night in the parking lot of Club Rodeo, just outside Wichita city limits near MacArthur and K-15. The driver also backed into one of the beams holding up the awning out front of the club, damage that kept crews busy all day Friday to repair.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hyde Park AC unit vandalized, replaced, vandalized again

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita says a new air conditioning unit at the Hyde Park Community Facility, installed this week after the old one was vandalized, has also been vandalized. During the week of July 4, the AC unit was stripped of copper, rendering it useless. The...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy