WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A project set for completion by the end of the weekend will require some drivers on the Wichita area’s North Junction to change their route. With a project that started at 7 p.m. Friday, crews have northbound Interstate 135 at the eastbound K-254 exit closed. The closure on the heavily-traveled North Junction is for bridge beam replacement over I-135 traffic lanes, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said.

WICHITA, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO