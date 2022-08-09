Read full article on original website
McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year. The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. The fire department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husband’s gear.
Wichita recreational facility closed due to multiple vandalisms
A pay raise for new hires and a $5,000 bonus are part of the latest effort from Saline County to help address staffing concerns before a new jail opens. The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita hosted the Fourth Annual Veterans Art Show Thursday, Aug. 11.
Crews respond to large grass fire in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers are advised to avoid K-96 and Ridge Road while crews respond to a large grass fire. Traffic is being diverted while firefighters work to put the fire out on the north side of K-96.
Derby school board rejects strategic plan
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife.
Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo
Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night.
Large brush fire in Reno County contained
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews have contained a large grass and brush fire that broke out in Reno County Thursday afternoon. The Pretty Prairie Fire Chief said field crews were cutting CRP grass when the grass fire was sparked. The fire spread into trees and jumped K-14 Highway where it threatened at least two homes.
5 fires keep Reno County crews busy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Emergency Management said volunteer fire districts stayed busy from 1:45 p.m. Tuesday until well after dark. The crews responded to at least five grass and brush fires around the county. 1:45 p.m. — 20000 block of South Woodberry Reno County Fire District #9 went to the report of a […]
Driver hits at least 3 people, cars at Club Rodeo
Authorities are searching for a man accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo on Thursday night near K-15 and MacArthur Road.
DA: Wichita officer immune from prosecution in 2020 shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett has declared a December 2020 officer-involved shooting justified. The shooting resulted in the death of 37-year-old Jason Williams. During a briefing on Friday, Bennett said the Wichita police officer who shot and killed Williams was also involved in the text...
One dead in car explosion near Cheney Reservoir
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon. A news release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Parallel Rd. for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch. As […]
Construction project impacting weekend traffic at North Junction
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A project set for completion by the end of the weekend will require some drivers on the Wichita area’s North Junction to change their route. With a project that started at 7 p.m. Friday, crews have northbound Interstate 135 at the eastbound K-254 exit closed. The closure on the heavily-traveled North Junction is for bridge beam replacement over I-135 traffic lanes, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said.
Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
No charges filed in deadly Reno County wildfire, rebuilding continues
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Months after a devastating fire tore through part of Reno County, investigators say no charges will be filed against anyone for starting it. Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell said after talking to the county attorney, it was determined charges could not be filed since there was no intent.
Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
Hot weekend ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain hot this weekend before cooler weather arrives next week. It will be a mild start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.
Lack of Rain Causing Fire Issues in Central Kansas
RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires or of controlled burns getting out of control. Fire units in Reno County responded to rural fires. Around 1:45 p.m. Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire...
Search continues for driver who hit people, cars in Club Rodeo parking lot
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The search continues for the unknown driver who hit three people and multiple cars late Thursday night in the parking lot of Club Rodeo, just outside Wichita city limits near MacArthur and K-15. The driver also backed into one of the beams holding up the awning out front of the club, damage that kept crews busy all day Friday to repair.
Hyde Park AC unit vandalized, replaced, vandalized again
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita says a new air conditioning unit at the Hyde Park Community Facility, installed this week after the old one was vandalized, has also been vandalized. During the week of July 4, the AC unit was stripped of copper, rendering it useless. The...
Major bridge replacement project in the works for Kellogg
A bridge that has plagued drivers in west Wichita is scheduled to be replaced starting in 2025.
