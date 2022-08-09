Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
An old-time political tradition in CT returns but Democrats largely skipped this year
BRISTOL — A long-running tradition of setting aside political differences for some comedic relief and a good cause - a dying art in today’s partisan political landscape - returned after a two-year hiatus with some notable guests missing. No Democrat running for statewide office showed up Friday for...
NewsTimes
Kentucky launches judicial commission on mental health
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Supreme Court has launched a commission aimed at improving the judicial system's approach to cases involving mental health, substance use and intellectual disabilities. The new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will work to improve the practice, quality and timeliness of the judicial response...
NewsTimes
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
NewsTimes
Connecticut reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths, most since May, as transmission levels remain high
Connecticut on Thursday reported 34 COVID-19 deaths over the past week, most in a seven-day period since mid-May, as the state continues to record high levels of viral transmission. The state has now recorded 11,164 coronavirus-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic, and experts say the true number of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
NY nurses reach tentative agreement with Nuvance after taking contract fight to Danbury
DANBURY — Nuvance Health and nurses from Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. reached a tentative contract agreement Tuesday night after the nurses brought their demands for better pay to Hat City in the form of a mobile billboard fixed to a nondescript white van that circled Danbury Hospital.
NewsTimes
Florida man pleads not guilty in death of dog in Newtown
NEWTOWN — The 71-year-old Florida man arrested following the death of a dog last month has pleaded not guilty to the class D felony charge of animal cruelty. David Czerniawski was charged July 25, after police say he brought a male chihuahua to Berkshire Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Hook, where a veterinarian determined the dog was dead due to blunt force trauma.
NewsTimes
Four CT residents seriously injured in Route 93 crash in Massachusetts, police say
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Five Connecticut residents were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash, according to Massachusetts State Police. Four of the residents — a 23-year-old South Windsor man, a 27-year-old New Britain man, a 32-year-old New Britain woman and a 29-year-old Connecticut man — suffered serious injuries. The fifth occupant — a 30-year-old Vernon woman — had minor injuries, state police said in a news release.
NewsTimes
CT man who bought house from alleged bogus owner recounts incredible story
NEWTOWN — The uninhabited home along the shoreline of Lake Zoar piqued Eugene Tortorici’s interest. The self-described entrepreneur had wanted to purchase property along the lake, a reservoir on the Housatonic River that snakes through four towns in lower Connecticut. Tortorici saw the waterfront property, located down a...
RELATED PEOPLE
NewsTimes
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
NewsTimes
Police: Wrong-way driver crashes on I-84 Danbury, no one injured
DANBURY — A local woman was cited after police said she drove the wrong way and crashed on Interstate 84 early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. State police said the 46-year-old driver and her 38-year-old passenger, both from Danbury, walked away unscathed from the single-vehicle crash, which happened less than a mile east of Exit 6 on the westbound side of the highway around 2:30 a.m.
Comments / 0