Minnesota State

Kentucky launches judicial commission on mental health

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Supreme Court has launched a commission aimed at improving the judicial system's approach to cases involving mental health, substance use and intellectual disabilities. The new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will work to improve the practice, quality and timeliness of the judicial response...
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
Government
Florida man pleads not guilty in death of dog in Newtown

NEWTOWN — The 71-year-old Florida man arrested following the death of a dog last month has pleaded not guilty to the class D felony charge of animal cruelty. David Czerniawski was charged July 25, after police say he brought a male chihuahua to Berkshire Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Hook, where a veterinarian determined the dog was dead due to blunt force trauma.
Four CT residents seriously injured in Route 93 crash in Massachusetts, police say

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Five Connecticut residents were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash, according to Massachusetts State Police. Four of the residents — a 23-year-old South Windsor man, a 27-year-old New Britain man, a 32-year-old New Britain woman and a 29-year-old Connecticut man — suffered serious injuries. The fifth occupant — a 30-year-old Vernon woman — had minor injuries, state police said in a news release.
CT man who bought house from alleged bogus owner recounts incredible story

NEWTOWN — The uninhabited home along the shoreline of Lake Zoar piqued Eugene Tortorici’s interest. The self-described entrepreneur had wanted to purchase property along the lake, a reservoir on the Housatonic River that snakes through four towns in lower Connecticut. Tortorici saw the waterfront property, located down a...
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
Police: Wrong-way driver crashes on I-84 Danbury, no one injured

DANBURY — A local woman was cited after police said she drove the wrong way and crashed on Interstate 84 early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. State police said the 46-year-old driver and her 38-year-old passenger, both from Danbury, walked away unscathed from the single-vehicle crash, which happened less than a mile east of Exit 6 on the westbound side of the highway around 2:30 a.m.
