ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion Worth Of Tesla Shares

Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to legal filings, amid a high-stakes legal battle with Twitter over a $44 billion buyout deal. The Tesla boss sold some 7.9 million shares between August 5 and 9, according to filings published on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website on Tuesday.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Netflix Pains Are Disney Gains, For How Long?

A mystery in the stream wars is solved. Subscribers leaving Netflix in recent quarters have joined Disney+. As a result, they have been boosting the content king's top and bottom lines, together with a return of visitors to its theme parks. That's according to the company's third fiscal quarter report...
TV & VIDEOS
International Business Times

Supermarket Group Ahold Lifted By Better Than Expected Results

Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize increased its full-year guidance after posting better than expected quarterly results on Wednesday, sending its shares up 7%. The company, which operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains on the U.S. east coast, also announced the postponement of a planned initial public offering (IPO) of non-food retailer Bol.com, citing weak equity markets.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
International Business Times

Analysis: Is Netflix Envy Over In Hollywood? Not Quite

Over an earnings period that appeared to signal the end of Netflix envy, Walt Disney Co restored hopes that growth in the streaming business will continue. But Disney, which edged past Netflix as streaming leader by global subscribers last quarter, is the outlier among its media peers. The industry-wide scramble...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Spiegel
International Business Times

Australia's AMP Profit Drops As Margin Pressure Squeezes Banking Unit

Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Thursday its half-year underlying profit slumped by nearly a quarter, as margin pressure weighed on the banking division, sending its shares down nearly 3%. Net interest margin at AMP Bank fell to 1.32% in the first half of the fiscal year, from 1.71%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
International Business Times

2 Top Cryptocurrencies To Buy And Hold Forever

In the crypto market, it can be much more difficult to be a long-term investor than in the equity market. There is simply so much volatility on a daily basis that it can be hard to distinguish between the signal and the noise. As a result, it can be much...
MARKETS
International Business Times

2 Reasons To Invest In Crypto Now -- And 1 Reason To Avoid It

The past year has been especially volatile for crypto, as prices reached both record highs and sinking lows. With the stock market on shaky ground and a recession possibly looming, it also doesn't appear that this volatility will end anytime soon. That said, despite the ups and downs, right now...
STOCKS
International Business Times

How Technology Is Transforming Marketing And Content Writing

Content writing is evolving. Technology has transformed the way writers create and share content. Content writers are now able to connect with a global audience instantly. They can also gather data and feedback in real-time, making it possible to fine-tune their message for maximum impact. In addition, technology has empowered content writers to tell more engaging stories, using multimedia formats such as video, infographics and interactive content. As a result, marketing and content writing are now more closely aligned than ever before. Technology has truly transformed the way we communicate.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Layoffs#Snap Inc#Advertising Industry#Business Industry#Techcrunch
International Business Times

Explainer-Britain And Regulators Square Up Over Post-Brexit Financial Reform

Britain's government proposed a far-reaching financial services law last month to exploit "freedoms" to write its own capital market rules since leaving the European Union. Approval of what is the biggest markets reform in two decades is expected by May 2023. Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy