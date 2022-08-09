Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion Worth Of Tesla Shares
Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to legal filings, amid a high-stakes legal battle with Twitter over a $44 billion buyout deal. The Tesla boss sold some 7.9 million shares between August 5 and 9, according to filings published on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website on Tuesday.
Netflix Pains Are Disney Gains, For How Long?
A mystery in the stream wars is solved. Subscribers leaving Netflix in recent quarters have joined Disney+. As a result, they have been boosting the content king's top and bottom lines, together with a return of visitors to its theme parks. That's according to the company's third fiscal quarter report...
Supermarket Group Ahold Lifted By Better Than Expected Results
Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize increased its full-year guidance after posting better than expected quarterly results on Wednesday, sending its shares up 7%. The company, which operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains on the U.S. east coast, also announced the postponement of a planned initial public offering (IPO) of non-food retailer Bol.com, citing weak equity markets.
Analysis: Is Netflix Envy Over In Hollywood? Not Quite
Over an earnings period that appeared to signal the end of Netflix envy, Walt Disney Co restored hopes that growth in the streaming business will continue. But Disney, which edged past Netflix as streaming leader by global subscribers last quarter, is the outlier among its media peers. The industry-wide scramble...
Australia's AMP Profit Drops As Margin Pressure Squeezes Banking Unit
Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Thursday its half-year underlying profit slumped by nearly a quarter, as margin pressure weighed on the banking division, sending its shares down nearly 3%. Net interest margin at AMP Bank fell to 1.32% in the first half of the fiscal year, from 1.71%...
2 Top Cryptocurrencies To Buy And Hold Forever
In the crypto market, it can be much more difficult to be a long-term investor than in the equity market. There is simply so much volatility on a daily basis that it can be hard to distinguish between the signal and the noise. As a result, it can be much...
2 Reasons To Invest In Crypto Now -- And 1 Reason To Avoid It
The past year has been especially volatile for crypto, as prices reached both record highs and sinking lows. With the stock market on shaky ground and a recession possibly looming, it also doesn't appear that this volatility will end anytime soon. That said, despite the ups and downs, right now...
How Technology Is Transforming Marketing And Content Writing
Content writing is evolving. Technology has transformed the way writers create and share content. Content writers are now able to connect with a global audience instantly. They can also gather data and feedback in real-time, making it possible to fine-tune their message for maximum impact. In addition, technology has empowered content writers to tell more engaging stories, using multimedia formats such as video, infographics and interactive content. As a result, marketing and content writing are now more closely aligned than ever before. Technology has truly transformed the way we communicate.
Explainer-Britain And Regulators Square Up Over Post-Brexit Financial Reform
Britain's government proposed a far-reaching financial services law last month to exploit "freedoms" to write its own capital market rules since leaving the European Union. Approval of what is the biggest markets reform in two decades is expected by May 2023. Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime...
