WJHG-TV
Paxton gets back a coach familiar with the program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s back to the bench at Paxton for coach Steve Williams. Paxton has hired the coach to lead the Lady Bobcats basketball program once again. I say again because he coached the team before between 2009 and 2015, leading the cats to a 1A State Championship in 2014. His overall record at Paxton an impressive 133-37, so the folks there know they are getting a high caliber coach. Coach Williams left Paxton in 2015 to go to Tennessee to help with family. He moved back to the Panhandle and spent the last 6 seasons coaching at Crestview, but tells us he jumped at the chance to come back to Paxton when the opportunity presented itself.
WJHG-TV
Softball league coming to Frank Brown Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation Department invites you out for softball. They are offering three different softball leagues currently. The girl’s league will cover ages 8-13 and will be broken up in two divisions. Division three will have girl’s aged 8-10 and...
getthecoast.com
Choctaw Senior, Kaleb Hollins, placed 3rd at National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships
Choctawhatchee High School Senior Kaleb Hollins stood on the podium multiple times last week at the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina. Hollins placed 3rd overall in the 1500-meter race for the 17-18 age bracket. And 6th place in the 800-meter for the 17-18 age...
WJHG-TV
How to eliminate the morning rush on this week’s Back to School
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With school back in session, it can be difficult to adjust to a new routine. Lauren Lee, a professional organizer and owner of Lo Maintenance Living, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to give viewers some tips on how to stay organized and ensure your kids are ready to learn.
WJHG-TV
Dolphins working on momentum started in 2021
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley Dolphins are working this month, hoping to build on the momentum started in the 2021 season. Head Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon going into his second season leading the Dolphins program. The first season for him there went pretty well, the ‘fins going 9-1 in the regular season. They went on to win a couple of playoff wins and made it all the way to the region final. So an 11-3 mark. To say the least that has enthusiasm for football at Mosley rather high, and that shows in the fact Mosley will be able to field not just varsity and j.v. teams, but a freshman team as well!
crestviewbulletin.com
Williams heading back to Paxton
Some things are just too good to pass up. Such was the case for Steve Williams when he made the decision to step away from his position as girls basketball coach and PE teacher at Crestview High School to return to Paxton School.
WJHG-TV
Country music singer Jared Blake welcomes Chipley students back to school
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not every day a famous country music singer shows up to welcome you to your first day of school. “Today I’m here with a program of ours called ‘Live to Be,’” Singer/Songwriter Jared Blake said. “We’ve been going around to schools, we’ve been to over 300 schools now in the last few years talking to kids about my personal story.”
WJHG-TV
Share your athlete’s video and pictures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Want to share your favorite clips, videos, and media with us?. This is where you can share that great memory you caught on video or in a photo! We want to see your athlete’s hit, catch, dunk, tackle, or goal as you caught it! If you are part of a team that won a tournament, this is a great place to share that victory and celebrate our local athletes accomplishments!
Document details alleged GAC corruption
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A newly released federal document makes new allegations about corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. The one-year-old application for a search warrant was filed by FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini and was part of an ongoing investigation into corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. Federal prosecutors previously indicted former […]
Dana Hall McCain: The Wiregrass is waking up
This is an opinion column. Change and innovation are in the air in southeast Alabama. There’s a palpable energy in the Wiregrass these days that only exists when elected leaders, business interests, and philanthropists converge upon a shared vision and pursue it together. I moved to the region in...
WJHG-TV
Charlotte Newby donates thousands to Gulf Coast State College
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast State College Foundation announced Wednesday that Mrs. Charlotte Newby donated $200,000 to the Foundation. She is the owner of Ms. Newby’s Bar and Newby’s too in Panama City Beach. The donation will be used to support The Gulf Coast Guarantee program...
waltonoutdoors.com
Fallapalooza at E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center Sept. 24
Enjoy fun for the entire family at the E. O. Wilson Biophilia Center’s Fallapalooza on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bounce houses, food trucks, games, animal encounters and more during the day. Cost is $8 for ages 13 + up, $5 for ages 3-12. Free to members.
WJHG-TV
Bay District Back to School
Local musician Alex Napier came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to perform his original music for this week's Today's Tunes. Local musician Alex Napier came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to perform his original music for this week's Today's Tunes. Alex Napier performs "Wish Her the Best" on Today's Tunes.
getthecoast.com
Superintendent Marcus Chambers talks new school in Crestview, plus major construction plans
During a recent Republican Club town hall in Niceville, Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers addressed the district’s plans to build new schools in Okaloosa County, in addition to renovating existing facilities. He was asked the following question from a member in the audience:. Do aging school buildings need...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County turns 200-years-old, hosts Bicentennial Celebration
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Florida became a state in 1845, Jackson County had already been around for more than 20 years. “Jackson County was established on August 12, 1822, thus making it a Bicentennial anniversary,” Public Information Officer for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners Dylan Bass said. “Two hundred years is a great accomplishment for a county.”
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
WJHG-TV
Bay County TDC moves forward with $21 million beach renourishment project at St. Andrews State Park
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s one of the most popular beaches in Bay County. On any warm sunny day, St. Andrews State Park is packed with people. And with less sand to be on, it’s even more crowded. We hear about renourishment projects along the sandy beaches...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County UF/IFAS hosts Annual Peanut Field Day
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Peanuts can be found in almost everything, and Jackson County has had a lot of success growing them. “Peanuts, for years, has been the cash crop that has been a prime driver in our ‘agriconomy’,” County Extension Director Doug Mayo said. “Most all our farms have diverse operations.”
Popular Panhandle band returning after more than 50 years
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panhandle band is heading back to where they first performed after more than 50 years. The Villagers got their start performing in Blountstown in the early 1960s. Lead singer Cliff Ellis is no stranger to big stages. He has spent the last 50 years coaching college basketball at Auburn, […]
WJHG-TV
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Golf Scramble
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are looking to play a round of golf for a good cause, the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation is hosting its Panama City Beach Golf Scramble in September. In December of 2020, 4-year-old Baylor and 6-year-old Addie were struck and killed by a truck...
