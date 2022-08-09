ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Justice for all
4d ago

come on law enforcement officers this is a piece of cake 🎂 🥮 🍥 🥞 🧁 🍰 🎂 🥮 get him . Be safe and thank you for your services

KVIA

Police: woman stole car, gun, crashed into home in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 22-year-old woman stole a car and handgun before crashing into a home on the eastside and getting into an argument with the homeowner Saturday. Police arrested 22-year-old Divine Tarin of east El Paso. Police say Tarin crashed the stolen vehicle at...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested burglarized home, stole and crashed a car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso. On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress. According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15 burglaries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fifteen commercial establishments have been burglarized in west side El Paso and El Paso Police Department arrested 2 teenagers in connection to these incidents. Over the month of July from the 6th – through the 29th, 15 west side businesses reported having been burglarized. Entry was made by smashing the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Person suffers minor burns after vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A person suffered minor burns after a vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway Friday morning. Fire officials said the incident happened on Liberty expressway at exit 22 on the Sgt Mayor ramp. The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash involving semitruck reported at 1-10 and Talbot

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A crash involving a semitruck was reported at I-10 at Talbot on Thursday. Officials said no injuries were reported. It's unclear when the area will reopen. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso In National News After 15 Ft Deep Sinkhole Swallows Car

El Paso made national news after a woman barely escaped with her life when a 15-foot-deep sinkhole opened up and swallowed her vehicle in Central El Paso. On Tuesday, August 9, a motorist encountered a terrifying moment when a sinkhole 15 feet deep opened in the middle of the road, inundating the vehicle and driver.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

LCPD search for suspect in Wednesday’s deadly shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) are searching for the man believed to be responsible for a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane that left one man dead and one more injured. LCPD believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is allegedly responsible for the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Las Cruces police respond to shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence

EL PASO, Texas — Despite the violence that has plagued Ciudad Juarez, some residents continue to cross into El Paso. But some downtown residents say traffic slower than usual.   ABC-7 spoke to one taxi driver who said pedestrian traffic was exceptionally slow on Friday morning.  Roberto Maynes, a taxi driver living in El Paso, said The post Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Northeast El Paso man arrested for Aggravated Assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) gang unit announced Thursday afternoon the arrest of a man for aggravated assault after pointing a shotgun at another person. According to EPPD, on Wednesday, August 10th, police were sent to the 3000 block of Keltner for an aggravated assault call. Their […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man arrested after threatening to shoot family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who pointed a gun to a woman and threatened her family is now behind bars. On August 4, 2022 a suspect identified by police as 40-year-old Joshua Roberto Trevizo got into an argument about a dog. The victim, 33-year-old Maria Cortez reported to the El Paso Police Department, […]
EL PASO, TX

