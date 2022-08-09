Read full article on original website
Justice for all
4d ago
come on law enforcement officers this is a piece of cake 🎂 🥮 🍥 🥞 🧁 🍰 🎂 🥮 get him . Be safe and thank you for your services
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso seeks info in hit-and-run crash in east El Paso that critically injured man
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s eastside in July. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department ask for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week. The incident happened on...
Police: woman stole car, gun, crashed into home in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 22-year-old woman stole a car and handgun before crashing into a home on the eastside and getting into an argument with the homeowner Saturday. Police arrested 22-year-old Divine Tarin of east El Paso. Police say Tarin crashed the stolen vehicle at...
Woman arrested burglarized home, stole and crashed a car
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso. On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress. According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, […]
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15 burglaries
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fifteen commercial establishments have been burglarized in west side El Paso and El Paso Police Department arrested 2 teenagers in connection to these incidents. Over the month of July from the 6th – through the 29th, 15 west side businesses reported having been burglarized. Entry was made by smashing the […]
El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
Migrants sent to hospital after SUV crashes into west El Paso restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrants inside of an SUV were injured after the SUV crashed into a restaurant in west El Paso Wednesday morning. A white large SUV crashed into the Italian Como's restaurant along Mesa Street near Waymore Drive. Police said the driver of the SUV is...
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
4 poles down in Lower Valley residential area; customers not affected
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Electric officials said four poles are down in the Lower Valley on Friday. Crews are working to repair the poles at 596 Sandy Lane. The poles were broken due to a semitruck clipping the communication wires. Customers in the area are not...
Person suffers minor burns after vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A person suffered minor burns after a vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway Friday morning. Fire officials said the incident happened on Liberty expressway at exit 22 on the Sgt Mayor ramp. The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This is a...
Crash involving semitruck reported at 1-10 and Talbot
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A crash involving a semitruck was reported at I-10 at Talbot on Thursday. Officials said no injuries were reported. It's unclear when the area will reopen. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to...
Juarenses in El Paso say they are fearful after city sees day filled with deadly violence
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some residents from Ciudad Juarez said they crossed into El Paso in fear after their city experienced a deadly day filled with shootings and fires intentionally set. "There is a lot of fear a lot of danger," said a man on El Paso street.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Hit-And-Run Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the police, 5 migrants were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run accident. The El Paso Police stated that the driver of an SUV crashed [..]
El Paso In National News After 15 Ft Deep Sinkhole Swallows Car
El Paso made national news after a woman barely escaped with her life when a 15-foot-deep sinkhole opened up and swallowed her vehicle in Central El Paso. On Tuesday, August 9, a motorist encountered a terrifying moment when a sinkhole 15 feet deep opened in the middle of the road, inundating the vehicle and driver.
LCPD search for suspect in Wednesday’s deadly shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) are searching for the man believed to be responsible for a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane that left one man dead and one more injured. LCPD believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is allegedly responsible for the […]
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
Man driving car shot by backseat passenger after mansion party, documents say
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to arrest documents, a man driving a car after a party over the weekend was shot by a backseat passenger after they were shooting guns into the air. As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaac Carlos, 18, for reportedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Cisqo […]
Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence
EL PASO, Texas — Despite the violence that has plagued Ciudad Juarez, some residents continue to cross into El Paso. But some downtown residents say traffic slower than usual. ABC-7 spoke to one taxi driver who said pedestrian traffic was exceptionally slow on Friday morning. Roberto Maynes, a taxi driver living in El Paso, said The post Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence appeared first on KVIA.
EPPD: Northeast El Paso man arrested for Aggravated Assault
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) gang unit announced Thursday afternoon the arrest of a man for aggravated assault after pointing a shotgun at another person. According to EPPD, on Wednesday, August 10th, police were sent to the 3000 block of Keltner for an aggravated assault call. Their […]
Show at El Paso County Coliseum canceled due to recent Juarez crimes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The show "Chavos Rucos Viviendo de Noche" set to perform at El Paso County Coliseum has been canceled due to the recent crimes in Cd. Juarez. The show was set for Saturday at 8 p.m. Anyone who purchased a ticket will receive a refund...
El Paso man arrested after threatening to shoot family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who pointed a gun to a woman and threatened her family is now behind bars. On August 4, 2022 a suspect identified by police as 40-year-old Joshua Roberto Trevizo got into an argument about a dog. The victim, 33-year-old Maria Cortez reported to the El Paso Police Department, […]
