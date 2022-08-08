Read full article on original website
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’
Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'
A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
A Tribute to Bernard Fox: "Dr. Bombay" on "Bewitched"
[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Bernard Fox was "a dedicated father and husband, and a gifted actor.”
Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for black-ish and Big Mouth, Dead at 28
Actor and comedian Jak Knight, who voiced DeVon on Netflix’s Big Mouth, wrote for black-ish and co-created Peacock’s Bust Down, has died at the age of 28. Knight’s family confirmed the news to our sister site Deadline but did not provide any details about the cause of death. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
Glorious: Horror film starring JK Simmons lands rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes
A new horror film, starring JK Simmons and Ryan Kwanten, has received a rare perfect score on aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes. Glorious, directed by Rebekah McKendry, premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal earlier this week. Already, it has received all-around positive reviews from critics, being praised...
Gary Oldman, 64, puts on an amorous display with photographer wife Gisele Schmidt, 60, as they walk the red carpet at the Giffoni Film Festival
Gary Oldman and his wife Gisele Schmidt were every inch the picture perfect couple as they took to the red carpet at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy on Thursday. The Oscar-winning actor, 64, cut a casual figure as he was joined by his glamorous wife, 60, who looked radiant in a long black gown.
Kino Lorber Buys Pietro Marcello’s ‘Scarlet’ Ahead of New York Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Kino Lorber has acquired North American distribution rights to Pietro Marcello’s sprawling post-WWI film “Scarlet,” which opened Cannes’ Directors Fortnight. Represented in international markets by Orange Studio, “Scarlet” will have its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival, before a theatrical release in 2023. A loose adaptation of Alexander Grin’s novel, “Scarlet” marks Kino’s second collaboration with Marcello. It follows “Martin Eden,” which competed at Venice, won best actor for Luca Marinelli and went on to play at Toronto. Marcello, who rose to prominence as a documentarian with his film “The Mouth of the...
Frances O’Connor’s Feature Directorial Debut ‘Emily’ Among 10 World Premieres In Toronto’s Platform Lineup
Click here to read the full article. Toronto announced the 10 world premieres in its Platform program, a section comprised of first-time feature filmmakers and vets whose voices are emerging in the cinematic landscape. “We launched Platform to shine a brighter light on some of the most original films and distinct voices at our Festival,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO. “Now in year seven, it’s become a true home for international auteurs on the rise.” Named after Jia Zhang-ke’s groundbreaking second feature, Platform is curated by TIFF Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee; Director, Festival Programming Robyn Citizen; and Senior Manager, Festival Programming...
Magnolia Pictures International Acquires Worldwide Rights to Edinburgh Title ‘Neon Spring,’ Reveals Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Magnolia Pictures International has acquired worldwide rights, including U.S. sales rights, to “Neon Spring” by writer-director Matīss Kaža (“One Ticket Please”). The film will have its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on Aug. 15. Set to strobe lights and a techno soundtrack, “Neon Spring” chronicles two months in the life of Laine, a college girl from a middle-class suburb in Latvia. As Laine’s father distances himself from his crumbling marriage and his family, Laine is unable to cope with the separation and discovers the edgy Riga party scene, where...
IFC Films Takes North America On Stephen Frears Drama ‘The Lost King’ Ahead Of TIFF Premiere
Click here to read the full article. IFC Films is acquiring North American rights to Stephen Frears’ drama The Lost King, starring Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Steve Coogan (The Trip), ahead of its world premiere at the 47th Toronto Film Festival. The film reuniting Frears with writers Coogan and Jeff Pope—who adapted the script for his 2013 dramedy Philomena—tells the remarkable true story of amateur historian Philippa Langley (Hawkins), who was behind the real life discovery of King Richard III in 2012 after the remains had been lost for 500 years. Langley spent years researching and searching for...
Emma Thompson Back in the Oscar Race After ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Appeals Academy’s Theaters-Only Rule
Sophie Hyde’s “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, receiving critical acclaim — particularly for its star Emma Thompson — with many calling her a potential Oscars best actress contender. But the British sex comedy, which was acquired by Searchlight Pictures and later released on Hulu June 17, became ineligible when the Academy reverted to its pre-pandemic requirements that a film must have a theatrical release of seven days before debuting on a streaming platform. However, Variety has now confirmed that Searchlight Pictures formally submitted an appeal to deem the film...
Netflix Sets Sundance Award-Winning Doc ‘Descendant’ for October Release (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Following news that the award-winning documentary “Descendant” will screen as an official selection at the 60th New York Film Festival, Variety can exclusively announce that the film will launch Oct. 21 on Netflix and in select theaters. Directed by Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “Be Here to Love Me: Townes Van Zandt,” “The Great Invisible”), the documentary follows members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known ship illegally carrying enslaved Africans to the United States. The...
A production to satisfy Sydney's darkest imaginings: Sydney Theatre Company's Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
Review: Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, directed by Kip Williams for Sydney Theatre Company With their new production, Kip Williams and the Sydney Theatre Company have revisited the artistic and box office success of 2020’s The Picture of Dorian Gray. As with that show, the narrative of Jekyll and Hyde is driven forward by a dazzling mix of live performance, filmed action and recorded video. The intensity this combination brings to the storytelling is, if anything, dialled up in the new production, which hurtles towards its climactic moments with compelling force. However, where Dorian was bathed in the...
AMC Networks’ Sundance Now Expands 2023 Slate With Two New Series
Click here to read the full article. AMC Networks’ streaming platform Sundance Now is expanding its 2023 slate with orders for two new series, dark comedy Totally Completely Fine and fantasy mystery series Sanctuary, based on V.V. James novel. They join the recently announced upcoming series Clean Sweep, The Lovers, SisterS, Black Snow, and Far North, all for premiere in 2023. Inspired by true events, six-part dark comedy Totally Completely Fine, a Sundance Now Original series, stars Thomasin McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit) and explores the complexities of grief, the power of friendship, and the ways our sadness can unite us. Per the...
'Empire of Light' with Olivia Colman to screen at BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Empire of Light will screen at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival. Organizers said Thursday that the film will have its European premiere at the 66th annual festival in October. Empire of Light will screen Oct. 12 during the festival's American Express Gala at the Southbank...
Sarajevo Film Festival Industry Head Maša Marković on How the Balkan Event Continues to Nurture Local Talent, Stay Relevant
Click here to read the full article. In some ways it’s a year of transition for the Sarajevo Film Festival, which sees former industry head and co-director Jovan Marjanović take the helm as festival director, while long-time staffer Maša Marković takes over as head of industry. For Marković, who began her career at the long-running Bosnian fest 15 years ago, the change “was kind of organic,” offering the kind of smooth transition that has allowed Sarajevo to retain its position as the leading industry confab in Southeast Europe. For nearly three decades, the festival has identified and launched local talent while...
Netflix’s ‘1899’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Five & Lars Von Trier’s ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Lead TIFF Primetime Program Competition
Click here to read the full article. Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese’s 1899, the highly-anticipated fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale and Lars Von Trier’s The Kingdom Exodus have made the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022 Primetime program. Seven series have made the list, also including Dear Mama Allen Hughes, High School and Lido TV from the U.S. and Canada and Australia’s Mystery Road. All will be given either world or international premieres. “TIFF recognizes serialized storytelling as one of the most groundbreaking creative mediums today,” said Chief Programming Office Anita Lee. “Growing increasingly risk-taking, it continues to attract top writers and directors globally....
‘Small Body’ Producer Tomsa Films Boards Andrei Epure’s First Feature ‘Don’t Let Me Die’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Paris-based Tomsa Films will co-produce Andrei Epure’s first feature “Don’t Let Me Die.” The company, created in 2018, is also behind Laura Samani’s acclaimed Cannes Critics’ Week premiere “Small Body” and documentary “Zaho Zay.” “Don’t Let Me Die” follows the consequences of a woman’s death in front of her apartment building. Her neighbor, Maria, is interrogated by the police and eventually takes charge of the funeral. She finds herself entangled in a maze of bureaucracy as she tries to escape the feeling that she is being haunted. Produced by Alexandru Teodorescu and Ana Gheorghe of Bucharest-based...
Chase Mishkin Dies: Broadway’s ‘Dame Edna’, ‘Memphis’ Producer Was 85
Click here to read the full article. Chase Mishkin, the Broadway producer whose roster of productions scored two Tony Awards (for Dame Edna: The Royal Tour and Memphis), died July 24 at her home in Manhattan. She was 85. Her death was made public in a New York Times obituary today. Mishkin’s daughter Julie Kahle told the newspaper that her mother had dementia and had suffered two strokes. Mishkin began her theater producing career just shy of her 60th birthday following the death of her husband, carpet manufacturer Ralph Mishkin. Her first production was a Los Angeles staging of Trish Vradenburg’s The...
