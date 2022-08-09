US Department of Labor awards $960K to assist clean-up, recovery after northern California’s 2020 wildfires

Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
Budget trailer bill threatens another due process lawsuit — Judge says ‘legislature has gutted plaintiff’s case like a fish’
Editor’s note: This story may be of special interest to those interested in the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al. Save Our Capitol! issued the following statement in response to the California Legislature using dead-of-night tactics to change state law,...
Lassen County News
Finding of ‘no significant impact’ to improve water supply at two Lassen Volcanic National Park campgrounds
The National Park Service, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, prepared an Environmental Assessment to examine alternative actions and environmental impacts associated with the proposed project to drill a well to supply water to the Lost Creek Campground and Volcano Adventure Camp. The project is needed to develop a groundwater source to replace the surface water system that now supplies the campgrounds to provide a consistent supply of high-quality drinking water to these campgrounds during their operating season.
Lassen County News
State opposes appointment of special referee in CCC case
The on-again, off-again, on-again battle between visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Ralph Moody and the California Department of Corrections over the appointment of a special master or special referee in the city of Susanville’s lawsuit to stop the closure of the California Correctional Center continues to rage. On...
