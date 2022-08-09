ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, AR

White County animal shelter say they are to begin euthanizing dogs

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

BALD KNOB, Ark. – Bald Knob Animal Shelter officials took to social media to inform the community that they will begin euthanizing dogs due to lack of space.

In the social post, officials with the shelter said that the decision was not wanted, but they were ordered to do so. The post also stressed the importance of getting pets spayed and neutered as the shelter overpopulates.

The post stated:

“It is with heavy hearts that we sadly announce that we have been ordered to begin euthanizing the dogs to free up space in the shelter. This is not what we want to do however, the powers that be have spoken.

Adoptions are currently FREE with an approved application.

*We cannot stress strongly enough how important it is to have your pets spayed/neutered. We have an epidemic in BK and the entire state of irresponsible pet owners, and until that stops, there will be way too many dogs and cats running the streets and in the shelters.”

The shelter’s Facebook page also lists which animals are still available to adopt. If you are looking to bring a pet home, shelter officials said that adoptions are currently free with an approved application.

Comments / 17

Katie Jenkins
3d ago

if I were wealthy I would adopt them all. I can tell you rescues 100% make the best pets unfortunately the costs associated with caring for an animal is still expensive even if the shelter waves the adoption fee. There are families in Arkansas that are struggling to feed their families, let alone animals

Reply
7
Joann Johnson Woods
3d ago

this is so sad. These are beautiful souls that can give pure Love and happiness to a family or to someone who lives alone. Please people help these beautiful little ones GODcreated for us to care for.

Reply(1)
6
scizmo
3d ago

so the people who gather the animals for saving them are now going to murder them. they should all be charged with animal cruelty.

Reply(1)
5
