Boonville football aims to turn the page with experience and athleticism
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville football team showed up ready to put in work during the offseason. The Pioneers finished the 2021 season with a 2-7 record, ultimately falling to Reitz in the first sectional game. Boonville hadn’t ended a season with a losing record since head coach Darin Ward arrived in 2015.
UE baseball signs head coach Wes Carroll to contract extension
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following Evansville’s best season in eight years, University of Evansville Director of Athletics Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried has announced a contract extension for Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “Our baseball program is on the rise under the leadership of Coach Wes Carroll!...
Gibson Southern football prepares for state title defense
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - One season ago, the Gibson Southern football program turned heads across the Hoosier State. Spearheaded by an electric offensive attack led by current Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen, the Titans embarked on a historic year that eventually culminated in their first-ever state title in program history.
USI women’s basketball releases non-conference schedule for 2022-23 season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball unveiled its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, including its home opening game versus Oakland City University on November 7 at Screaming Eagles Arena. USI will play four of its first five games at Screaming Eagles Arena to open its first season as an NCAA Division I program.
Harrison football program remembers Evansville man who passed away in home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the coroner’s office confirmed the names of the three people who died in the Evansville home explosion, which took the life of a true Harrison Warrior. Charles Hite, and his wife Martina, were inside the house at 1010 Weinbach Avenue, the home that...
UE soccer programs kick off exhibition play this weekend to open 2022 season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - College soccer is officially picking up around the Tri-State. The University of Evansville is kicking off both its men’s and women’s seasons with home exhibition games this weekend. The women’s soccer team starts competition off against Saint Louis on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Memorial, Gibson Southern named in preseason MaxPreps Top 25 football rankings
INDIANA (WFIE) - With the high school football season quickly approaching in the Hoosier State, two local teams were named on the 2022 preseason MaxPreps Top 25 rankings. Memorial is ranked at No. 15 after finishing the 2021 season with an 11-3 record. [2022 PREVIEW: Memorial football sets high expectations...
Southern Indiana school district breaks ground for new athletic facilities
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana school district begins work on a major renovation project. Silver Creek School Corporation held a groundbreaking on Friday to improve its athletic facilities. New baseball, softball, and football fields are going to be built as part of larger renovations to the primary, middle,...
Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charlie and Martina Hite were a married couple who competed together in the Special Olympics for years. Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to them. After the two died in the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, their friends are making sure they still...
More Tri-State students returning to class
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - More students are heading back to class Thursday morning. Those in South and East Gibson schools go back, along with Perry Central, who’s joining us for Sunrise School Spirit this year. Several schools in the Evansville Catholic Diocese also return. Several southern Illinois schools will be...
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Family members are remembering loved ones lost in the North Weinbach Avenue house explosion. We’re learning one of them was a part of the Harrison High School Football Family. An armed man the FBI says threatened their Cincinnati field office is dead. It’s still not clear what...
Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News Investigates Update on another arrest involving the leadership of the Evansville South Baseball League. As previously reported, the president of the league, Eric Cooper, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempt to defraud and theft. On Tuesday night, Evansville police...
Trailing through Evansville; Coming soon!
After nearly 15 years in the making, Evansville and Vanderburgh County officials have broken ground on the Green River Road trail project.
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: The Red Cross response to the Weinbach explosion
The disaster on North Weinbach is now under the harsh light provided by generators at this hour. This is an old established neighborhood in Evansville, filled with homes and small businesses. Much of it tonight, is gone.
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Officials say yesterday’s house explosion left three people dead and dozens displaced. After three days, an Evansville jury found a man guilty of murder. It happened back in December of last year on Oregon Street. His sentencing is set for later this month. Authorities are investigating a...
Owensboro Catholic Schools adjust for bus issue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many Daviess County students won’t be starting their first day of school tomorrow, some around the area will be. Admission Coordinator Jenny Glenn with Owensboro Catholic Schools tells us classes will still start Wednesday, August 9. Due to the software issue involving the buses in the county, OCS parents will […]
Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials tell us that Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Joel Thacker joined Mayor Lloyd Winnecke on Friday morning to survey the area. The explosion happened Wednesday afternoon near the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. [Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged...
School resource officers in Dawson Springs have new cruiser
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - School resource officers in Dawson Springs have a new cruiser. After the December 10 tornadoes, officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department donated one of their cruisers to the Dawson Springs Police Department. Officials say they wanted the cruiser to be a staple in the community.
