Waite Park, MN

Missing: Romairo Octavlano Lucas-Gomez, 17, last seen in Waite Park in July

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

WAITE PARK, Minn. – Police seek the public's help to find a missing Twin Cities teen.

Romairo Octavlano Lucas-Gomez, 17, was last seen at his Waite Park home on July 3.

Romairo Octavlano Lucas-Gomez Waite Park Police

Police say all of his personal belongings are gone, and "all efforts to locate Romairo have been unsuccessful." But police say he is not believed to be in any danger.

Lucas-Gomez was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on this teenager is asked to call 320-251-3281, or email joshua.brown@ci.waiteparkpd.mn.us

