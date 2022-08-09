Read full article on original website
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call Thursday night. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. WRAL News cameras captured deputies escorting the deputy’s body from the scene.
Raleigh, N.C. — A search for the shooter was underway Friday after a Wake County deputy was killed in southeastern Wake County. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed along Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road, near southeast Raleigh, before 2 a.m. Sheriff Gerald Baker held an emotional...
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was found shot to death overnight Thursday along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. Deputy Ned Byrd is the sixth deputy to be shot in North Carolina in the past three weeks. WRAL Data Trackers found...
Wake County Child Welfare Co-Interim Director Sheila Donaldson was blunt about North Carolina’s social worker shortages as well as shrinking group home and foster parent placement options. "I believe this is a crisis situation," Donaldson said. Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or...
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot in southeastern Wake County Friday morning. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed near the intersection at Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road at 1:30 a.m.. Limited information was available. WRAL News is there working to learn more.
RALEIGH, N.C. — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the hurt...
Raleigh, N.C. — The manhunt for the suspect who killed a Wake County deputy responding to a call Thursday continued into Friday night and Saturday morning. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead around 1 a.m. along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. He had been shot multiple times, and officials believe he was killed around two hours before he was found.
Sims, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that a worker had been hit and killed by a vehicle in Sims. NCDOT said the employee, 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw, was cleaning up debris along the highway in Wilson when a Honda Accord traveled off the roadway striking her. The driver of the Honda fled the scene after impact.
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call Thursday night. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead around 1 a.m. along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. He had been shot multiple times, and officials believe he was killed around two hours before he was found.
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said early Saturday morning it is investigating a shooting that left 6 teenagers injured. A large police presence blocked Hodges Street in northwest Raleigh Friday night. Raleigh police told WRAL News that 6 teenagers were shot at a private birthday party at...
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Rocky Mount. Police said Joshua Mabry was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of cocaine, felony flee/elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and driving while license revoked.
After some public pressure to fire her, the fate of the Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones is unclear. Kenly drew national attention after all its police officers and clerks resigned.
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
ELM CITY, N.C. (WRAL) - A man will serve at least 34 years in prison for shooting a State Highway Patrol trooper in 2019. WRAL says John Jones pled guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury in connection to the shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell.
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home on Kissimmee near Filbin Creek Drive. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or even weeks is now a common last resort. On any given night, as many as nine children have slept in the Wake County Social Services Office because of the shortages. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Producer:...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in less than two weeks, a North Carolina deputy was shot while delivering papers to a home. A Caswell County deputy was shot multiple times while delivering a domestic violence protection order Wednesday. Last week, three Wayne County deputies were shot...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday that left 2 people injured outside. Just after 2:00 p.m., Durham police said it responded to a shooting outside the EZ Mart on North Alston Avenue. Officers said they located two adult males who had been shot...
Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
