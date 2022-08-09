Raleigh, N.C. — The manhunt for the suspect who killed a Wake County deputy responding to a call Thursday continued into Friday night and Saturday morning. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead around 1 a.m. along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. He had been shot multiple times, and officials believe he was killed around two hours before he was found.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO