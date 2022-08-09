Read full article on original website
Sheriff Gerald Baker identified the deputy as Ned Byrd. Byrd had been a deputy for approximately five years after having served as a long-time detention officer in Wake County. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
'We will find who's responsible': Wake sheriff announces death of deputy. At 5 a.m., Sheriff Gerald Baker held an emotional press conference to announce the...
As manhunt enters 19th hour, investigators continue searching for person who shot Wake deputy. Investigators have been searching for the person who shot a deputy multiple times, leaving him dead on a road in Wake County. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in manhunt for person who killed Wake deputy. A manhunt was underway Friday after a Wake County deputy was shot...
Sky 5 flies over scene where Wake deputy was found dead overnight. Law enforcement are searching for a person who shot and killed a Wake...
Sheriff Gerald Baker identifies deputy who was shot, killed in southeastern Wake County. Sheriff Gerald Baker identified the deputy as Ned Byrd. Byrd had been...
Manhunt intensifies after Wake County deputy shot, killed. The manhunt for the suspect who killed a Wake County deputy responding to a call Thursday continued...
Deputies called for report of threat at Youngsville business. An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats. Reporter:...
Man accused of threatening to kill people at Franklin County business. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him." Reporter: Chris Lovingood.
NC town to seek new police chief as investigation into resignations, allegations wraps
After some public pressure to fire her, the fate of the Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones is unclear. Kenly drew national attention after all its police officers and clerks resigned.
Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or even weeks is now a common last resort. On any given night, as many as nine children have slept in the Wake County Social Services Office because of the shortages. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Producer:...
'It was his dream:' Friends say killed deputy dreamed of serving his community. Deputy Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff's Office, was shot and killed in the line of duty. Friends say he had a heart for service and that becoming a deputy was his dream.
'This is a crisis situation': Foster children with nowhere to go sleep in Wake County office
Wake County Child Welfare Co-Interim Director Sheila Donaldson was blunt about North Carolina’s social worker shortages as well as shrinking group home and foster parent placement options. "I believe this is a crisis situation," Donaldson said. Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or...
Raleigh, N.C. — Dozens of Raleigh police were on scene of a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. Police said there was an ongoing investigation near Schenley Drive. There were no significant injuries, police said, but additional details were not released.
Cary police release new calls related to emergency landing at RDU. Additional calls were released Wednesday about a man who jumped out a plane prior...
Emotional: Fellow law enforcement officers carry flag-draped casket of fallen Wayne County deputy. During the memorial service for a fallen Wayne County deputy, fellow law...
Old North State Food Hall set to open Aug. 26 in Johnston County. When the food hall opens, its operating hours will be Sunday through...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Facebook:. The Greene County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public in reference to two breaking and entering investigations in the Shine Area. On Friday 08/05/2022 Deputies responded to two separate breaking and enterings off of Hwy 13 South near...
Data shows Durham neighborhoods with most gun violence. Of the nearly 400 shootings in Durham the first half of this year, nearly a fifth of...
Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies surrounded a gas station Friday morning. The scene was busy before 1:30 a.m. at the Marathon station at Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road in southeastern Wake County. Limited information was available. WRAL News is there working to learn what happened.
