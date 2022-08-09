ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenly, NC

WRAL

Manhunt intensifies after Wake County deputy shot, killed

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Manhunt intensifies after Wake County deputy shot, killed. The manhunt for the suspect who killed a Wake County deputy responding to a call Thursday continued...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Deputies called for report of threat at Youngsville business

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputies called for report of threat at Youngsville business. An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats. Reporter:...
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
WRAL

Foster children living in Wake County office building

Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or even weeks is now a common last resort. On any given night, as many as nine children have slept in the Wake County Social Services Office because of the shortages. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Producer:...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Cary police release new calls related to emergency landing at RDU

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cary police release new calls related to emergency landing at RDU. Additional calls were released Wednesday about a man who jumped out a plane prior...
CARY, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance

Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Facebook:. The Greene County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public in reference to two breaking and entering investigations in the Shine Area. On Friday 08/05/2022 Deputies responded to two separate breaking and enterings off of Hwy 13 South near...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Data shows Durham neighborhoods with most gun violence

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Data shows Durham neighborhoods with most gun violence. Of the nearly 400 shootings in Durham the first half of this year, nearly a fifth of...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Dozens of law enforcement surround gas station near Knightdale

Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies surrounded a gas station Friday morning. The scene was busy before 1:30 a.m. at the Marathon station at Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road in southeastern Wake County. Limited information was available. WRAL News is there working to learn what happened.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

