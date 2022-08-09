Read full article on original website
Election expert expects tight gubernatorial, US Senate race
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-With the primary in the rearview mirror, Wisconsin political candidates are now focused on the Nov. 8 general election. Governor Tony Evers spent Wednesday afternoon with supporters at the Democratic Party of Outagamie County building in Appleton. Attorney General Josh Kaul and Lieutenant Governor candidate Sara Rodriguez joined...
“Democracy Found” group proposes Final 5 Voting to ensure a broader electorate picks candidates in Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (WFRV) -Now that the dust has settled with Tuesday’s primary, the group “Democracy Found” is pointing out problems with the process. The group says primaries have greater influence than the general election with only about 20% of the electorate making the decisions. “That means the...
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
State of Wisconsin approaching 64K total hospitalizations from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,586,117 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,260 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,586,1171,584,203 (+1,953) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,542 (64.7%)3,771,149 (64.7%) Fully...
WDVA hosts conference to combat veteran suicide
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) recently hosted a conference in Ashwaubenon to help veterans, especially tribal members, overcome mental health issues. Organizers said tribal veterans are more susceptible to suicidal thoughts. One reason is that many Wisconsin tribes are located in remote areas,...
U.S. Venture Open helps shed light on poverty
SHERWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a staggering number: 42 million people living in poverty here in the United States. It’s what motivates golfers each year to gather for the U.S. Venture Open. “It’s a really amazing event where everyone comes together from the golfers to the volunteers,”...
WPS reminds residents to dial before you dig, 8-1-1 Day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department are sharing some crucial safety tips on 8-1-1 Day. August 11, or 8/11, is a day when local officials remind the community to contact 8-1-1, the Diggers Hotline, at least three days before digging.
Marinette County man found hiding in abandoned cabin, taken into custody
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Niagara Police Department has provided an update on the man that barricaded himself in his residence and refused to surrender, causing US 141 to shut down for hours on August 8. According to a release, officers took 43-year-old Joshua Otto into custody without incident...
Warm and humid Wednesday, small thunderstorm chance
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. More heat and humidity will return Wednesday. The high temperature climbs into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon! Mostly sunny skies in the afternoon as a cold front drops in from the north. We’ll keep an eye on the front as it gets to the southern half of the area between 4pm and 8pm because that’s where a brief, pop-up thunderstorm may form during the warmest part of the day.
Fantastic Thursday weather, late-week showers to follow
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure is now in full control of our weather. With NE winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour, we will have comfy air around Thursday and high temps that come in just shy of our average of 80 degrees. Plan on afternoon temps in the mid and upper 70s, with very low 70s near Lake Michigan.
Cool temperatures under the Sturgeon moon tonight
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: High pressure will keep skies mainly clear through the night under a full moon. Make sure to take a look for the peak of the Perseid Meteor shower. It’ll be a cool night as lows across the north dip into the middle 40s with low to middle 50s for the rest of the area.
Rain chances going up into the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Rain showers are slowly moving our way Friday and will be in western sections by the start of the afternoon. Some of those showers will struggle to move east with dry air in place, meaning we will just have clouds and hit/miss rain chances for the second half of the day. Plan on seasonably cool highs in the lower to middle 70s.
