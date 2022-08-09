ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man grazed by bullet after catching suspect breaking into his car

By Bria Jones
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– A Memphis man says he was grazed by a bullet as thieves vandalized his vehicle for a fourth time this summer.

“One of the bullets grazed my leg as I was diving out of the way so I was blessed it didn’t hit me somewhere else,” said the victim, Joshua Wylie.

The incident happened just after midnight on Friday at the High Point Apartments on Highland Street, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Joshua Wylie, who owns a Hyundai Santa Fe, told officers he heard glass shatter and went to look outside his window when he saw a young man attempting to break into his car.

Victim’s car stolen from apartment complex, dumped in Binghampton

Wylie told police he made eye contact with the suspect who then jumped into the backseat of a Hyundai Sonata with unknown tags. As the car drove off the lot he says a suspect in the backseat opened fire and multiple bullets flew into his home.

    (provided photo)
    (provided photo)
    (provided photo)

Wylie says his roommate was also home during the shooting and heard the shots.

Shortly after, Wylie said he jumped in his car to follow the suspects, but soon turned around.

“I literally had to army crawl around my bed as they were opening fire. I wasn’t thinking very clearly so I definitely hopped in my car and tried to chase them down,” Wylie said.

It wasn’t until after speaking with detectives that he realize he’d been grazed by a bullet in the leg.

“It was almost like how dare you look at me for trying to steal your car and so they were willing to take my life for simply seeing them,” Wylie said.

MPD says no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

