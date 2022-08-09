Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
13abc.com
Mercy College of Ohio holds White Coat Ceremony for Physician Assistant students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio held its White Coat Ceremony for its inaugural class of Physician Assistant students on Friday. Mercy College of Ohio says 19 Physician Assistant students received their white coats at the ceremony on Aug. 12. According to Mercy College, the White Coat Ceremony...
11 assistance dogs graduate from The Ability Center of Greater Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ability Center hosted an Assistance Dog Graduation at The Toledo Museum of Art, Glass Pavilion for 11 Labrador Retrievers. After two years of training and nearly $70,000 spent per dog, handlers get to celebrate their pup's job well-done. The Ability Center trained seven service dogs...
Educator Boot Camp connects Fostoria teachers with local manufacturers
FOSTORIA, Ohio — A few area educators are ending their summer break with the Educators Boot Camp in, which aims to connect local educators with area manufacturers. The pilot program, through Lt. Governor Jon Husted's office, gives teachers a better understanding of what the manufacturers offer and what they need in future employees.
Fostoria community honors veteran, cancer survivor
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Clancy Johnson is a U.S. Army veteran and cancer survivor who has lived in Fostoria without stable housing for decades. But, the townspeople said it's by choice, and they love him all the same. Johnson celebrated his 85th birthday on Friday with a large gathering at...
Renovations to Toledo School for the Arts almost complete
TOLEDO, Ohio — A project Toledo School for the Arts staff have been working on for the past three years is almost complete. Some of the new renovations happening on the second floor at TSA include larger classrooms and a new cafeteria that isn't located in the basement. The school raised $9.4 million to make this happen.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
toledoparent.com
What’s Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News
Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
13abc.com
A local family struggles to find a new school for child with special needs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo mom is scrambling, trying to find a new spot for her child after learning their school can’t take her child this school year. The mother said she just got a call stating a teacher shortage means her child with autism will need to go somewhere else.
pointandshoreland.com
Roundabout development to continue in Lucas County
For many residents, it seems that to drive anywhere in Lucas County requires one to do so in a “roundabout” fashion. And that trend will continue into the near future. Mike Pniewski, county engineer, said that to date, there are 29 roundabouts in Lucas County. “There will be...
toledocitypaper.com
Toledo’s Cherry Street Mission provides training, education
SMC: Cherry Street Mission Ministries partners with local educators and employers for providing training and education in the trade workforce. (Left to Right) Derrick Parker, Derrion Boyd, Kiara Houston, Michael Bartley, Jaquan Overbey, Chris Braswell. Six graduates of the Workforce Development Program, receiving certificates through the Automotive Oil Change Association. Image courtesy of Tami Norris.
Bowling Green Schools hopes to attract more bus drivers, return to 1-mile radius for students by January
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green City Schools hopes to once again offer bussing to students more than one mile from the school, but less than two miles, "optimistically by January," Superintendent Francis Scruci said. In an email to parents of students on Tuesday, Scruci said more bus drivers...
Toledo food pantry gets $100,000 grant from state TANF funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Five days a week, Pastor Daniel Stevenson and his team take on a massive mission on the streets of Toledo for the Southside Life Station. The food pantry's mission "is to overcome evil," he said. "We fight poverty, hunger, loneliness and hopelessness in the city of Toledo and the surrounding area."
13abc.com
UT students and staff raise concerns over on-campus parking rates
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -University of Toledo students are concerned about the cost of on-campus parking. Last fall the university partnered with ParkUToledo to take over parking services on campus. With that change came increased parking rates. In the 2021 to 2022 school year the price went from $125 to $129...
Temporary restraining order filed against Sylvania Schools over new bussing plan
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Trouble over Sylvania Schools' new bussing plan continues Thursday. A Sylvania family filed a temporary restraining order against the school district today. The lawsuit, filed by Jeffrey Swiech, claims students who attend religious schools are being offered lesser bussing services than those who attend Sylvania public schools.
sent-trib.com
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
Findlay Culver's hosting back-to-school supply donation drive for children in homeless shelter
FINDLAY, Ohio — A Culver's location in northwest Ohio is not only about filling bellies, but it's also about helping those who are less fortunate get ready for school. Danielle Doxsey, owner and operator of Culver's of Findlay wanted to do something for area kids who needed some help getting ready for the upcoming school year.
toledocitypaper.com
POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?
Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
WTOL-TV
Free caregiving class offered at Maumee branch library
MAUMEE, Ohio — Caregiving can be an essential skill, and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library (TLCPL) is offering an opportunity to learn more about it. Offered at the Maumee branch library, the free program will provide professional instruction in the skill. Caregivers provide assistance with another person's social, medical and economic needs, among many others. The class will be taught by an instructor from Owens Community College.
Compassion Health Toledo hears from community on clinic replacing old Mott Library
TOLEDO, Ohio — A meeting was held at the current Mott Branch Library on Monday to discuss the zoning plans for the old Mott Library at 1105 Dorr St in central Toledo. That building is currently under a residential zoning plan and the Compassion Health Clinic plans to shift it to a commercial zone.
