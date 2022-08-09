ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Educator Boot Camp connects Fostoria teachers with local manufacturers

FOSTORIA, Ohio — A few area educators are ending their summer break with the Educators Boot Camp in, which aims to connect local educators with area manufacturers. The pilot program, through Lt. Governor Jon Husted's office, gives teachers a better understanding of what the manufacturers offer and what they need in future employees.
FOSTORIA, OH
WTOL 11

Fostoria community honors veteran, cancer survivor

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Clancy Johnson is a U.S. Army veteran and cancer survivor who has lived in Fostoria without stable housing for decades. But, the townspeople said it's by choice, and they love him all the same. Johnson celebrated his 85th birthday on Friday with a large gathering at...
FOSTORIA, OH
WTOL 11

Renovations to Toledo School for the Arts almost complete

TOLEDO, Ohio — A project Toledo School for the Arts staff have been working on for the past three years is almost complete. Some of the new renovations happening on the second floor at TSA include larger classrooms and a new cafeteria that isn't located in the basement. The school raised $9.4 million to make this happen.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
MAUMEE, OH
toledoparent.com

What’s Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News

Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
TOLEDO, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Roundabout development to continue in Lucas County

For many residents, it seems that to drive anywhere in Lucas County requires one to do so in a “roundabout” fashion. And that trend will continue into the near future. Mike Pniewski, county engineer, said that to date, there are 29 roundabouts in Lucas County. “There will be...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Toledo’s Cherry Street Mission provides training, education

SMC: Cherry Street Mission Ministries partners with local educators and employers for providing training and education in the trade workforce. (Left to Right) Derrick Parker, Derrion Boyd, Kiara Houston, Michael Bartley, Jaquan Overbey, Chris Braswell. Six graduates of the Workforce Development Program, receiving certificates through the Automotive Oil Change Association. Image courtesy of Tami Norris.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo food pantry gets $100,000 grant from state TANF funding

TOLEDO, Ohio — Five days a week, Pastor Daniel Stevenson and his team take on a massive mission on the streets of Toledo for the Southside Life Station. The food pantry's mission "is to overcome evil," he said. "We fight poverty, hunger, loneliness and hopelessness in the city of Toledo and the surrounding area."
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

UT students and staff raise concerns over on-campus parking rates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -University of Toledo students are concerned about the cost of on-campus parking. Last fall the university partnered with ParkUToledo to take over parking services on campus. With that change came increased parking rates. In the 2021 to 2022 school year the price went from $125 to $129...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore

NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
toledocitypaper.com

POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?

Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Free caregiving class offered at Maumee branch library

MAUMEE, Ohio — Caregiving can be an essential skill, and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library (TLCPL) is offering an opportunity to learn more about it. Offered at the Maumee branch library, the free program will provide professional instruction in the skill. Caregivers provide assistance with another person's social, medical and economic needs, among many others. The class will be taught by an instructor from Owens Community College.
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
