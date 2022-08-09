ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum, dies

The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, who was married to former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died. The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman died on June 27 of cancer. She was an elementary school principal in Burlingame, Calif. Lincecum, who won three World Series...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Tom Ricketts’ bold promise to Cubs fans for free agency

The Chicago Cubs are 20 games below .500 and nowhere close to making the playoffs. They’ve gone from a World Series winner in 2016 to a team that basically has no stars left, with the exception of Willson Contreras and Ian Happ, who are both solid players. But, there is a firm belief they will […] The post Tom Ricketts’ bold promise to Cubs fans for free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance and won’t play this season. MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance. The penalty imposed by MLB was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop — who had been out the entire season because of a broken wrist but was expected to return to the playoff contenders next week — cannot play in the majors until next year. Tatis will miss the remaining 48 regular-season games this year. Any postseason games the Padres play would count toward the 80 that Tatis must sit out, and he’ll serve the rest of the suspension at the start of next season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports

How to watch Friday's Phillies vs. Mets game

Get ready for a big-time NL East clash. The Philadelphia Phillies, winners of 12 of their last 14 games, head to the Big Apple for a three-game showdown with the first-place New York Mets starting Friday night. The Mets have held the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup so far...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Shanahan faces preseason dilemma with 49ers QB Lance

On Trey Lance’s first snap of his second series with the 49ers last summer, coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up the kind of play that is not often seen in the preseason. Lance faked a handoff to running back Trey Sermon and continued on a bootleg to the left. Lance stopped, turned his body, set his feet and fired deep down the right side of the field to wide receiver Trent Sherfield.
NFL
NBC Sports

Padres’ Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s PED policy

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Friday. “The Commissioner of Baseball announced today that SD Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Jed Hoyer
theScore

Cubs owner Ricketts: Fans deserve better

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts knows the club's performance this season is not up to par with what fans have come to expect over the past few years. "I'll be the first to acknowledge this is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve," Ricketts said in a statement to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

David Ross ‘Pumped’ That Willson Contreras and Ian Happ Remained With Cubs

David Ross is in a weird position as manager of the Chicago Cubs. He catches a lot of flack from fans about his managerial decisions, but he’s quite literally managing a team that is built to fail. In most professions, it is hard to do a good job when you aren’t given the tools to succeed. It’s kind of like being told to become fluent in French and being given 26 guys who have been to France once as your language teachers.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#The Chicago Cubs#Baseball Operations
NBC Sports

Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut

The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

How to watch Nationals vs. Padres on Peacock

In one of the biggest trades in major sports history, the Washington Nationals dealt one of the best young players in the majors in a blockbuster deal. Juan Soto, in addition to another player who's been tearing it up in Josh Bell. Soto's trade fetched a king's ransom, as six highly-touted players were sent back to Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Seahawks signing Jameson Houston

The Seahawks are adding some depth at defensive back. Seattle is adding Jameson Houston, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Houston worked out for the Seahawks last week. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. But he’s also had stints with the Browns, Panthers, Eagles, and Jaguars since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Saints to sign QB KJ Costello

Jameis Winston will miss some practice time and the preseason opener after hurting his foot in a recent practice session and the Saints are adding a quarterback to the roster to spread out the workload in his absence. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the Saints are signing KJ Costello.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Could Peter Harvey block Deshaun Watson from playing in the preseason?

As Peter Harvey ponders the NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the league wants Watson to be banished for a full calendar year. Here’s an important question, if Harvey gives the NFL what it wants. (And there are plenty of reasons to think...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates

In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bjelica's heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation: 'Always a Warrior'

Nemanja Bjelica’s short tenure with the Warriors was an unforgettable one. After announcing his departure from Golden State and the NBA to pursue opportunities overseas, Bjelica gave an official, heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation on Wednesday. Bjelica thanked a number of people, and gave a special shout-out to “the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy