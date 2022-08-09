Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
NBC Sports
Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum, dies
The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, who was married to former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died. The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman died on June 27 of cancer. She was an elementary school principal in Burlingame, Calif. Lincecum, who won three World Series...
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
Tom Ricketts’ bold promise to Cubs fans for free agency
The Chicago Cubs are 20 games below .500 and nowhere close to making the playoffs. They’ve gone from a World Series winner in 2016 to a team that basically has no stars left, with the exception of Willson Contreras and Ian Happ, who are both solid players. But, there is a firm belief they will […] The post Tom Ricketts’ bold promise to Cubs fans for free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test
WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance and won’t play this season. MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance. The penalty imposed by MLB was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop — who had been out the entire season because of a broken wrist but was expected to return to the playoff contenders next week — cannot play in the majors until next year. Tatis will miss the remaining 48 regular-season games this year. Any postseason games the Padres play would count toward the 80 that Tatis must sit out, and he’ll serve the rest of the suspension at the start of next season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
How to watch Friday's Phillies vs. Mets game
Get ready for a big-time NL East clash. The Philadelphia Phillies, winners of 12 of their last 14 games, head to the Big Apple for a three-game showdown with the first-place New York Mets starting Friday night. The Mets have held the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup so far...
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan faces preseason dilemma with 49ers QB Lance
On Trey Lance’s first snap of his second series with the 49ers last summer, coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up the kind of play that is not often seen in the preseason. Lance faked a handoff to running back Trey Sermon and continued on a bootleg to the left. Lance stopped, turned his body, set his feet and fired deep down the right side of the field to wide receiver Trent Sherfield.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Padres’ Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s PED policy
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Friday. “The Commissioner of Baseball announced today that SD Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive...
How should the White Sox handle shortstop with Tim Anderson out?
Editor's Note: "How Should the White Sox Handle Shortstop with Tim Anderson Out?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Cubs owner Ricketts: Fans deserve better
Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts knows the club's performance this season is not up to par with what fans have come to expect over the past few years. "I'll be the first to acknowledge this is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve," Ricketts said in a statement to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
NBC Sports
Padres vs Nationals live on Peacock: How to watch, stream, start time, TV channel for MLB Sunday Leadoff game
It’s the San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals this Sunday, August 7 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. San...
Yardbarker
David Ross ‘Pumped’ That Willson Contreras and Ian Happ Remained With Cubs
David Ross is in a weird position as manager of the Chicago Cubs. He catches a lot of flack from fans about his managerial decisions, but he’s quite literally managing a team that is built to fail. In most professions, it is hard to do a good job when you aren’t given the tools to succeed. It’s kind of like being told to become fluent in French and being given 26 guys who have been to France once as your language teachers.
NBC Sports
What we learned as two nightmare innings doom Giants vs. Padres
SAN DIEGO -- Pitchers take a lot of pride in shutdown innings, in keeping the momentum going, and getting their hitters right back into the batter's box after a big frame. There was none of that on Wednesday. The Giants had two big innings at the plate and both times...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut
The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
NBC Sports
How to watch Nationals vs. Padres on Peacock
In one of the biggest trades in major sports history, the Washington Nationals dealt one of the best young players in the majors in a blockbuster deal. Juan Soto, in addition to another player who's been tearing it up in Josh Bell. Soto's trade fetched a king's ransom, as six highly-touted players were sent back to Washington.
NBC Sports
Seahawks signing Jameson Houston
The Seahawks are adding some depth at defensive back. Seattle is adding Jameson Houston, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Houston worked out for the Seahawks last week. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. But he’s also had stints with the Browns, Panthers, Eagles, and Jaguars since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
NBC Sports
Ump's two egregious missed calls in Davis at-bat costly for Giants
Desperately chasing a playoff spot in the National League, the Giants can’t afford to make many mistakes down the stretch. On Tuesday night, it was miscues by home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs that cost them greatly. Trailing by three runs in the ninth inning Tuesday night at Petco Park,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Saints to sign QB KJ Costello
Jameis Winston will miss some practice time and the preseason opener after hurting his foot in a recent practice session and the Saints are adding a quarterback to the roster to spread out the workload in his absence. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the Saints are signing KJ Costello.
NBC Sports
Could Peter Harvey block Deshaun Watson from playing in the preseason?
As Peter Harvey ponders the NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the league wants Watson to be banished for a full calendar year. Here’s an important question, if Harvey gives the NFL what it wants. (And there are plenty of reasons to think...
NBC Sports
Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates
In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
NBC Sports
Bjelica's heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation: 'Always a Warrior'
Nemanja Bjelica’s short tenure with the Warriors was an unforgettable one. After announcing his departure from Golden State and the NBA to pursue opportunities overseas, Bjelica gave an official, heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation on Wednesday. Bjelica thanked a number of people, and gave a special shout-out to “the...
NBA・
Comments / 0