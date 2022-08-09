Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING (WWJ) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Whitmer’s office announced she had tested positive Monday night after receiving a negative test earlier in the day.

Her office noted she is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

“After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan,” she said, per a press release. “Following standard protocol, all of my close contacts from today will be informed.”

Whitmer said she is “grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus.”

“I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move,” she said. “I encourage my fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted.”