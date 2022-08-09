Read full article on original website
WHSV
United Way NSV and Local Businesses Hold “Tools for Teachers” Donation Drive to Support Shenandoah County Classrooms
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - (Woodstock, VA) – August 9, 2022– United Way of Northern Valley is partnering with Just Because, George’s Inc., Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, and other businesses to help local educators. The groups are holding a donation drive to collect and distribute items to all Shenandoah County Public Schools in support of classroom teachers.
WHSV
New reports show high levels of bacteria in the Shenandoah waterway: how BMP can help
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new report from the Environmental Integrity Project shows that 76% of samples taken from the Shenandoah waterway showed levels of E. coli that the U.S Environmental Protection Agency would deem unsafe to swim in. According to EIP Director of Communications Tom Pelton, this directly correlates...
WDBJ7.com
New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
WHSV
Shenandoah County’s annual Route 11 Yard Crawl back this weekend
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The annual Route 11 Yard Crawl is back this weekend. “People are always looking for a good deal and as far as sellers everybody’s looking to declutter,” Bo Souders, a Yard Crawl Vendor said. The official start is Saturday, but many vendors were...
theriver953.com
Annual Route 11 yard crawl begins Saturday 8/13 officially
The 17th annual 43 mile long yard sale yard crawl will begin officially Sat. Aug. 13. Some sporadic setups have been known to start as early as the Friday before along Route 11. The yard sale yard crawl starts in New Market stretching all the way north to Stephens City.
WHSV
Village to Village in need of household items, school supplies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit in the Valley that helps with the resettlement of refugees from all over the world is in need of items to make that transition easier. Village to Village in Harrisonburg works alongside Church World Service, another refugee organization, to provide a smooth transition for families moving into the Valley through their ‘Welcome Home’ program.
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Harrisonburg (VA)
Harrisonburg, an independent city nestled in western Shenandoah Valley in the Commonwealth of Virginia, United States, is the county seat of Rockingham County. Harrisonburg, VA, was founded by Thomas Harrison in 1779 and incorporated a city in 1916. The city is populated with 53,558 people as of the 2022 census....
Augusta Free Press
Neighbor sets up GoFundMe to help Crozet family that lost everything in townhouse fire
An Albemarle County family lost everything in a Thursday afternoon fire. A neighbor has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family start over. “We live in Old Trail in Crozet, and they live on Old Trail Drive. We wanted to have a way to give them donations, money, support, etc., but without them having to set anything up or cause any other stress or worries by asking them for their immediate needs,” said Laura Mesher, who set up the GoFundMe campaign for the Davenport family – mother Denise and her two children.
cbs19news
Crews respond to fire in Crozet community
UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital following a fire on Thursday evening. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive around 5:30 p.m. The first crew arrived within six minutes of being dispatched, and a large...
WHSV
Traffic calming work begins in Sunset Heights neighborhood next week
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Road work will begin Monday, Aug. 15, to raise the intersection at Chestnut Drive and Ohio Avenue, and construct two speed cushions in the Sunset Heights neighborhood as part of City intersection safety improvements and traffic calming efforts. One speed cushion will be located on Maryland...
getawaymavens.com
20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia
At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
WHSV
New traffic pattern for Route 704/688 intersection in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The intersection of Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) in Rockingham County will be converted to an all-way stop beginning the week of August 15-19. Route 704 northbound and southbound drivers currently have the right of way, and Route 688 eastbound and westbound drivers have a stop sign. After the conversion, stop signs will be in place for all motorists approaching the intersection.
WHSV
Blue Ridge Florist & Gift Shop celebrates 50th year under new ownership
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After 50 years, one Valley resident has passed on her passion for flowers and business to another as Blue Ridge Florist & Gift Shop reopened earlier this month. Blue Ridge Florist was opened by Shelby Sellars, who closed the shop on Main Street at the end...
WHSV
Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle ECC using new 911 technology
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC is using new 911 technology to make its response to calls even faster with a click of a button. If a dispatcher thinks its necessary, they can send a link to the caller to join a video chat. From there,...
WHSV
Charlottesville community commemorating fifth anniversary, and ongoing impact of August 12
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community is finding ways to mark the somber anniversary of August 12, 2017. “It’s important for the community to come together and to remember, you know, the events from our past, and especially those events that were so traumatic,” UVA professor and community activist Jalane Schmidt said.
altavistajournal.com
Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting
The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
WHSV
Harrisonburg unveils city’s first two electric vehicles
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg unveiled two new electric vehicles that will be added to its fleet on Wednesday. The two Chevy Bolt SUVs are the city’s first electric vehicles but more will be coming. The city is already set to receive two electric school buses...
cbs19news
Upcoming hiring event in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Job seekers in Orange County are invited to attend an upcoming hiring event. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County will be hosting the event on Sept. 20 at the Orange Train Depot. Hiring managers from...
cbs19news
Hundreds of kids walking to school this year due to bus driver shortage in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- New school walk zones are up and in place in the city. Due to a bus driver shortage, hundreds of children will be walking to and from school each day. The Charlottesville School Board says it has hired school crossing guards to help keep kids...
WHSV
Just One Sister Circle connects Black women and girls throughout the Shenandoah Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Strength. Support. Just from one woman to another it was the eye contact that they gave each other. It meant power,” Joyce Sampson said. Joyce Sampson says it all started with one look. “We were watching the inauguration of President Biden and we noticed...
