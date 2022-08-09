Attempted bank robbery at Northwest Fla. bank, deputies looking for suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe was involved in an attempted bank robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther.
Okaloosa County deputies were called to the bank Monday, Aug. 8 for an attempted bank robbery. Investigators believe a man walked into the bank with a note demanding money. The man wasn't able to get any money and left the bank through a back exit, according to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post that was reshared by the OCSO .
The man did not have a weapon, according to the post. Deputies were able to find security footage of the man, who is believed to be 45 to 55 years old. The man wore a blue denim/gray baseball cap and was seen wearing brown opened-toed shoes or flip-flops, according to the post.
If you have any information about the man's whereabouts, call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.
