Man charged with trying to shoot ex-girlfriend and their baby at Henry County park
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after Henry County police say he stalked his ex-girlfriend before trying to shoot her. Marcus Issaih Calhoun, 25, violated a temporary protective order that went into effect in March earlier this week when he showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house.
WMAZ
Lithonia mom arrested at funeral home after child dies from being left in bathtub, DeKalb authorities say
LITHONIA, Ga. — A Lithonia mom is facing second degree murder charges, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said, after her infant child died from being left in the bathtub. The sheriff's office said the 31-year-old mother was arrested Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. She was charged after...
fox5atlanta.com
Weapon confiscated from student at Creekside High School, principal says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A disturbing trend continues with yet another school weapon scare, this time at Creekside High School in Fulton County. Principal Terrell Awak said in a letter to Creekside parents and guardians that the incident happened Wednesday. They wrote that school administrators noticed three students, who were...
fox5atlanta.com
Man with '16 arrest cycles' illegally riding scooter on sidewalk arrested by Atlanta police
ATLANTA - A scooter ride took a turn for a man Atlanta police say had "16 arrest cycles." Michael Cortez Kirkland was arrested after officers say he was illegally riding a scooter on the sidewalk. When officers attempted a traffic stop, Kirkland left the scooter and attempted to flee from officers prompting a foot chase.
Trial begins for man accused of shooting 7-year-old who was Christmas shopping with family
ATLANTA — The trial for a man accused of murdering a 7-year-old girl who was shot in Buckhead days before Christmas 2020 is now underway. Kennedy Maxie was shot while Christmas shopping with her family near Phipps Plaza and died from her injuries six days later. Police say Daquan...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother accussed of letting underage kids drink facing charges, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City woman is accused of holding a house party and letting underage kids drink. Police say Danielle Drouin was drunk and when she answered the door, they say one of the teens was passed out inside her house and had to be rushed to the hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
1 person in custody in Cobb County home invasion case
Police said the overnight home invasion led to a chase that went to Atlanta. Police arrested a woman and said a man is still on the run.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County high school locked down over report of gun on campus
Berkmar High School was placed on a hard lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a report of a weapon on campus. Students were eventually dismissed for the day. Police say no gun was found and there were no injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Roads close near Cobb County courthouse to investigate 'suspicious item,' officials say
MARIETTA, Ga. - Streets around the Cobb County courthouse complex near Marietta Square are closed on Thursday while police investigate a "suspicious item," according to government officials. Police said the item was sent to one of the buildings. The fire department responded as well as the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
Gun goes off inside Henry County school; student found with 2 guns in bookbag
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that school police found two guns in student’s backpack at McDonough High School on Wednesday. The school district said the police were called to the school Wednesday morning after reports of what sounded like gunshots inside the school. School...
fox5atlanta.com
Reports of armed student leads to lockdown in Lilburn
A school scare in Gwinnett County prompted a lockdown. Police swarmed Bermar High School because of reports of a gun on campus.
fox5atlanta.com
'Powdery substance' found in letter at Cobb County courthouse
Fire officials say an employee at the Cobb County courthouse complex opening a letter spotted a 'powdery substance' fall out of the envelop. Officials were able to determine the substance was not a threat. The incident did cause a disruption only some of the service as well as traffic.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police: Theft from Auto Unit's Top 5 suspect arrested and charged
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested and charged a man they say was a suspect on the Theft from Auto Unit’s Top Five list. Santerius Kemp, 27, was wanted in multiple cities in connection to auto thefts with warrants out in Cobb, Gwinnett, Fulton, and Alpharetta. Law enforcement officials...
11-year-old girl found after disappearing while leaving babysitter’s house, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County who was missing for nearly 15 hours has been located and is safe. Karol Lopez, 11, was last seen on Tuesday evening at 6:40 p.m. leaving her babysitter’s house on N. DeKalb Drive just off of I-285 in Atlanta. Police did...
Armed Convicted Felon Arrested says APD – Bodycam Video
Alleged Armed Convicted Felon Arrested by APD| Atlanta Police Department bodycam capture. NewsFocus™ Atlanta | 08.12.2022 — Officers observed a male illegally riding motorized scooter on the sidewalk on August 2, 2022 around 4:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department (APD).
6-year-old girl shot 9 times in Atlanta park remains critical, mother says
ATLANTA — A 6-year-old girl who was injured in a mass shooting at an Atlanta park was shot nine times and remains in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe set by her mother. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Serenity Stephens was one of six...
CBS 46
Student arrested for having guns at McDonough High School identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Additional information has been released about the hard lockdown today at McDonough High School. A spokesperson says that a student brought two guns to school in his backpack and one of them discharged accidentally when he dropped the backpack. No students or staff members were injured...
fox5atlanta.com
Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
fox5atlanta.com
Student brought 2 guns to McDonough school, 1 accidentally discharges, officials say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County Schools officials said Wednesday a student is facing disciplinary actions and possible criminal charges after bringing two loaded guns to school on Wednesday. Police said one of those guns accidentally went off. Officials said reports of what sounded like a "possible gunshot" at McDonough High...
Charge upgraded to murder for DeKalb mother of 4-year-old who shot herself in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 4-year-old who shot herself now faces a murder charge in her daughter’s death. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was inside the courtroom when a judge told 26-year-old Kaelin Lewis she now faces a murder charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
