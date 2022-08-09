ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Weapon confiscated from student at Creekside High School, principal says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A disturbing trend continues with yet another school weapon scare, this time at Creekside High School in Fulton County. Principal Terrell Awak said in a letter to Creekside parents and guardians that the incident happened Wednesday. They wrote that school administrators noticed three students, who were...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The New School
fox5atlanta.com

'Powdery substance' found in letter at Cobb County courthouse

Fire officials say an employee at the Cobb County courthouse complex opening a letter spotted a 'powdery substance' fall out of the envelop. Officials were able to determine the substance was not a threat. The incident did cause a disruption only some of the service as well as traffic.
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

Student arrested for having guns at McDonough High School identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Additional information has been released about the hard lockdown today at McDonough High School. A spokesperson says that a student brought two guns to school in his backpack and one of them discharged accidentally when he dropped the backpack. No students or staff members were injured...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy