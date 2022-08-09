ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Dell Massey
3d ago

I drove for 20 years, you ALWAYS, ALWAYS walk your bus front to back, back to front checking on seats, check floor/ under seats as you walk by.. every. single. time. you get on or off bus, became a habit with me, I'd do it without a reminder. you'd be surprised how often you find a child, bookbag, books, phone, etc.

Jean Wallace
3d ago

I don't blame her for not putting him on the bus. Bus drivers should be trained to search the bus after unloading it. Of course parents get upset. So would that driver if it happened to her child.

A Normal Person
3d ago

Please check for these children like they're yours. Do a head count or roll call, look over, under, and between seats and sign log and radio supervisor when check is done. Parents call and notify school of not having child. Notify the police and do a report. Time is key to safety; especially when an Amber alert maybe needed. Stop being scared to report it most citizens could understand but when not acknowledge at all. Well? A whole new issue.

