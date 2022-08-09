Powder Springs police say that the get-away driver involved in an armed home invasion was arrested and the other suspect involved is still on the run. Investigators say that an armed man tried to use a crow bar to pry open the front door of a home in a 'new neighborhood,' but then kicked the door open, demanded money from the homeowner, and fired a shot into the residence while fleeing with a woman.

POWDER SPRINGS, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO