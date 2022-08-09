Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Analysis-China's Taiwan Military Drills Offer Spying Opportunity For U.S
While China's expanded drills surrounding Taiwan have marked an unprecedented military and political warning against outside interference over the island, they opened a window to gather intelligence for the United States and its allies. The four days of intense drills last week - and extended manoeuvres this week - provide...
International Business Times
Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet
A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
International Business Times
Taiwan President Says China's Military Threat Has Not Decreased
The threat of force from China has not decreased but Taiwan will not escalate conflict or provoke disputes, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday, as a source told Reuters the number of warships in the Taiwan Strait was "greatly reduced". Furious about a visit to self-ruled Taiwan last week by...
Experts: Disastrous megaflood coming to California – and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think.It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite.A megaflood.A new study by Science Advances shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone alive today has ever experienced.Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and a researcher involved in the study, describes a megaflood as, "a very severe flood event across a broad region that has the potential to bring catastrophic...
Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in his arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. Matar was born a decade after “The Satanic Verses” was published. The motive for the attack was unclear, State Police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attacker confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stab or punch him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.
Energy traders are making a killing exporting US natural gas to Europe as prices there soar — with single shipments bringing in $200 million
"You're not talking about a margin. You're talking about a multiplier," one expert said about the huge earnings on offer. "All in all, it's insane."
International Business Times
N Korea Declares 'Victory' Over Covid, Says Kim Had Fever
North Korea's Kim Jong Un declared a "shining victory" over Covid-19 as his sister revealed he had fallen ill during the outbreak, which she blamed on Seoul, state media said Thursday. Addressing a meeting of health workers and scientists, Kim announced a "victory... in the war against the malignant pandemic...
International Business Times
Ukraine Army General Says 'Main Phase' Of War Will End This Year, Kherson 'Liberated 100%'
A Ukrainian army general on Wednesday said the "main phase" of the Russia-Ukraine war will likely end this year, adding that Kyiv's forces will soon recapture occupied territories. Maj. Gen. Dmitry Marchenko said he believes the Armed Forces of Ukraine could liberate the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast by the end...
International Business Times
'Hopeless': Chinese Homebuyers Run Out Of Patience With Developers
Newly married and with his first child on the way, auto worker Wang wanted to move into the apartment he bought in Wuhan three years ago but those hopes were dashed by China's ballooning property crisis. Saddled with $300,000 in debt and with his unit nowhere near completion, the 34-year-old...
International Business Times
Russia Is Offering 'Lucrative Cash Bonuses' To Recruits; Tricks Soldiers Into Joining War
The Russian army is allegedly offering "lucrative" wages to recruits in hopes of getting more people to join the war in Ukraine, UK intel revealed. In an update published by the British Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, intelligence officials said politicians in Russia have offered "lucrative cash bonuses" to potential Army Corps recruits who will receive the pay once they are deployed to Ukraine. The recruits are thought to be from "volunteer" battalions forming across Russia.
International Business Times
Migrants To US Turned Into 'Political Pawns'
After leaving Venezuela and traveling 41 days north, Gustavo Mendez is now among the migrants arriving in New York on buses chartered by Republican leaders who are vying to make a political point on US immigration policy. The 40-year-old Mendez, a chef and programming technician, was one of hundreds of...
