wbrc.com

Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene on 3rd Avenue South and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

After Violent Night in Birmingham, 2008 Curfew Law Cited

After a particularly violent night in Birmingham with four homicides in under four hours, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin late Friday reminded residents the city has a 2008 curfew law in place for those under the age of 17. “We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Three injured in multi-car crash on I-65 N near Tallapoosa Exit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say three people were injured after a multi-car crash on I-65 N on August 14. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say nine vehicles are involved in this crash, with three people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash caused the Tallapoosa Exit to close temporarily, but all lanes are now open.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try

With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Police: Man charged with capital murder in Birmingham double homicide had relationship with victim

A suspect has been arrested on a capital murder charge in the double homicide of a Birmingham man and woman Thursday night on the city’s west side, police said Friday. Curtis Humphry, 31, of Leeds, had a romantic relationship with the female victim, identified Friday as 30-year-old Cheyanne Maria Wilson, said Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald. She was from Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Priest shot in 1921 by Klansman remembered in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Father James Coyle was shot and killed in Birmingham on Aug. 11, 1921. Many continue to honor the legacy he left behind. The shooting happened just hours after Father Coyle performed a wedding ceremony for a woman who recently converted to Catholicism. The woman's father was against the marriage and turned himself in for the shooting. The shooter, who was also a Klansman, was found not guilty in a trial.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go

Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
NORTHPORT, AL

