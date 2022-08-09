Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Mayor Woodfin is pushing teen curfew enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin is pushing for a renewed enforcement of Birmingham's teen curfew to help curb crime. The city is on pace to top 130 murders in 2022.
wbrc.com
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
wvtm13.com
Fencing added to Birmingham's City Walk amid mayor's call for teen curfew enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has added temporary fencing to City Walk as the mayor renews the push to reinforce the city's teen curfew. Friday night, a team of shooters gunned down an 18-year-old in a Birmingham Shell Station doorway. That teen victim died the next day. This adds to an increasingly violent year in Birmingham.
2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene on 3rd Avenue South and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire […]
‘We are not going to babysit your children’: Birmingham mayor reminds parents of curfew after recent violence
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin took to Twitter Sunday to remind parents of the city’s curfew for people younger than 17, which restricts their ability to be out at night and during school hours. The 2008 curfew law restricts people younger than 17 from being out without a parent between...
Alabama police searching for man with warrants who fled from scene
According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene.
Faith in Action Alabama continues pursuit of justice and longevity in community with second support grant
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham police department has recorded over 80 homicides so far this year in Birmingham. Five homicides occurred in Birmingham just last week. With the recent uptick in crime here in the Magic City, a local community-based group is working toward being a positive force in hopes of turning this cycle of […]
Teen dies after ambush shooting at Birmingham Shell station
A teen has died after he was ambushed in the doorway of a Birmingham gas station Friday evening. A barrage of gunfire erupted just before 6 p.m. Friday at the Shell station in the 4000 block of Messer Airport Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was wounded when a...
birminghamtimes.com
After Violent Night in Birmingham, 2008 Curfew Law Cited
After a particularly violent night in Birmingham with four homicides in under four hours, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin late Friday reminded residents the city has a 2008 curfew law in place for those under the age of 17. “We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect...
wbrc.com
Three injured in multi-car crash on I-65 N near Tallapoosa Exit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say three people were injured after a multi-car crash on I-65 N on August 14. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say nine vehicles are involved in this crash, with three people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash caused the Tallapoosa Exit to close temporarily, but all lanes are now open.
Man, woman killed when car hits tree near Birmingham’s Midtown Publix
A man and woman died after a car hit a tree Sunday morning near Birmingham’s Midtown Publix, according to police. Police said they believe speed played a factor in the crash. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said witnesses reported a group of cars was driving together and fast just prior to...
Bham Now
8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try
With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
wbrc.com
Family, friends hold out hope as Jefferson County father remains missing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Near a house that burned earlier this week, authorities also found the car belonging to Nathan Gemeinhart who’s now been missing for days. We spoke with a close friend who like many are praying for the best. Jefferson County Probate Judge Jim Naftel has known...
wvtm13.com
Glenwood fire marshal discusses local impact on nationwide ambulance shortage
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As private ambulance services fade away in Jefferson County at the hands of a nationwide shortage, many residents in rural areas may need to start fending for themselves in case help is not on the way following a 911 call. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane met...
Police: Man charged with capital murder in Birmingham double homicide had relationship with victim
A suspect has been arrested on a capital murder charge in the double homicide of a Birmingham man and woman Thursday night on the city’s west side, police said Friday. Curtis Humphry, 31, of Leeds, had a romantic relationship with the female victim, identified Friday as 30-year-old Cheyanne Maria Wilson, said Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald. She was from Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
wvtm13.com
Priest shot in 1921 by Klansman remembered in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Father James Coyle was shot and killed in Birmingham on Aug. 11, 1921. Many continue to honor the legacy he left behind. The shooting happened just hours after Father Coyle performed a wedding ceremony for a woman who recently converted to Catholicism. The woman's father was against the marriage and turned himself in for the shooting. The shooter, who was also a Klansman, was found not guilty in a trial.
Bham Now
How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go
Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
