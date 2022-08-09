ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Empire aim to beat Cobras when it matters most

By Griffin Haas
 4 days ago

ALBANY, NY ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Empire will host their second straight NAL title game on Saturday, looking to defend their championship in just their second year in the league. But to do it, they’ll have to do something they haven’t been able to do all year: beat the Carolina Cobras.

Three of the four Empire losses have come to the Cobras, but all of those games were close. They lost by eight twice, and once by three. The Empire also had some problems with the officiating in those games.

So what is head coach Tom Menas taking from the losses? “Nothing,” said Menas. “Zero. They never happened. They’re non-existent. They’re anomalies. I can go on and on and on. That was what, 100 years ago?”

Menas is not changing the way his team goes about things heading in to championship week. “Listen, we’ll prepare for Carolina the way we prepare as if we were playing anybody. My thought to them is, you better prepare for us because we’re not holding anything back.”

Capital District Sports Women of the Year announced

Menas welcomes the challenge of taking on a Carolina team they’ve yet to beat. “You don’t want to go to a heavyweight fight and see two guys who can’t fight, you want to see two guys that can fight. Lets go out and just give the country a great game, and whoever is left standing, great.”

Kickoff Saturday is set for 7:00 PM at MVP Arena.

