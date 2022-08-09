I have written about the Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) in some of my past articles. As a matter of fact, I have attended some of the events they have held and everything to me appears to be very positive. Its annual budget is $3.7 million dollars. Through the American Rescue Act, it is now getting an additional $8.4 million dollars. Alderman state they want to see the resources deployed to help make Milwaukee safer. The director position was not renewed so there is an opening at this time. Sources state a new director will be hired in the next several weeks sometime. Alderman Bohl states “it is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety”.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO