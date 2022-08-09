ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

CBS 58

MPS says teacher shortage felt harder this year, pool of applicants smaller

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With the first day of school just around the corner, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is working hard to fill teacher vacancies in certain districts. "We are making sure every classroom will have a person and have it be staffed at day one," said Adria Maddaleni, Chief of Human Resources at Milwaukee Public Schools.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

New Youth Prison to be built in Milwaukee

New facility would close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake facilities. (Milwaukee, WI) — The state of Wisconsin has picked out a location for its new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The city’s Common Council is expected to vote on the site Friday. The site selection is being called a major step toward closing the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and the Copper Lake School for Girls. Those facilities are near Irma in northern Wisconsin. Forty-two-million dollars have been approved to cover the cost of the project. Before construction can get underway, public hearings must be held, approval must be earned for rezoning and the construction plan, and the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee has to be officially notified.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Why Call it College Avenue When There’s No College Nearby?

In the waning years of the 19th century, Milwaukee’s civic leaders envisioned a center of higher education near Lake Michigan, just outside the city limits. The southern city limits. The main east-west street leading to Downer College’s planned south side campus, Town Line Road, came to be known as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wrn.com

Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison

Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race

Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention

I have written about the Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) in some of my past articles. As a matter of fact, I have attended some of the events they have held and everything to me appears to be very positive. Its annual budget is $3.7 million dollars. Through the American Rescue Act, it is now getting an additional $8.4 million dollars. Alderman state they want to see the resources deployed to help make Milwaukee safer. The director position was not renewed so there is an opening at this time. Sources state a new director will be hired in the next several weeks sometime. Alderman Bohl states “it is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety”.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Doyne Park Golf Course Is Closed. Now What?

There are a lot of options for what the shuttered course could become, and neighbors are weighing in. Disc golf course. Mountain biking trail or pump track. A prairie with native plants. Community Garden. Dog Park. Multi-use trail. Butterfly garden. Vendor area. All are proposals that have been raised as...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks on shakeup of OVP

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke publicly for the first time since the major shakeup at Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman led the department for 14 months before the city removed her from the position last week. Her tenure as director had been fraught with rising...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Another Week, Another Wake Up Call: LGBTQ Rights on the Line

In the week leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, there were more than enough reminders of what’s at stake for our local LGBT community given our current political climate. Some of them garnered national and international news headlines. Among them was the 10th anniversary of the far-right terrorist attack on the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek that killed six. In the decade long interim hate crimes have only increased. Across the spectrum people are being targeted because of their ethnicity, race and sexual orientation. Twenty percent of hate crimes are directed towards members of the LGBTQ community.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Historic Highway 41’s Memorable Stretch of Commerce

Historic Highway 41 was constructed in 1926 as the major North-South highway between Chicago and Milwaukee. This was the original route between the two cities until Interstate 94 was constructed in the mid ‘60s. Worth noting is U.S. Highway 41 runs from Miami, Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It winds its way through the Everglades of Florida, into Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI

