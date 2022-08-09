Minority business contracting plan approved by county commission

Shelby County commissioners gave final approval Monday, Aug. 8, to a new plan for a percentage share of county government contracts for minority and women-owned business enterprises — or MWBEs.

The plan that sets percentages on a contract-by-contract basis based on the availability of MWBEs in specific sectors like construction and professional services was a major goal of the current commission that leaves office at the end of the month.

The commissioners saw a previous plan that was not backed by a full-fledged disparity study struck down in a lawsuit.

The new plan came following a disparity study by the Atlanta law firm Griffin Strong, which did similar studies for the city of Memphis program. The study documents specific racial and gender disparities in awarding government contracts.

In other action Monday, the commission approved a resolution calling of prosecutors and law enforcement to make their lowest priority the prosecution of doctors providing abortions and women who have abortions under the new state law that takes effect later this month.

The commission vote was 8-3-1.

Voting yes were: chairman Willie Brooks, Edmund Ford Jr., Eddie Jones, Mickell Lowery, Reginald Milton, Tami Sawyer, Van Turner, and Michael Whaley.

Voting no were: Amber Mills, Brandon Morrison and Mick Wright.

Mark Billingsley abstained.

And David Bradford did not vote.

The “Reproductive Autonomy Is Necessary” — or RAIN — Act mirrored a similar resolution approved by the Memphis City Council last month.