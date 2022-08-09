ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Minority business contracting plan approved by county commission

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

Shelby County commissioners gave final approval Monday, Aug. 8, to a new plan for a percentage share of county government contracts for minority and women-owned business enterprises — or MWBEs.

The plan that sets percentages on a contract-by-contract basis based on the availability of MWBEs in specific sectors like construction and professional services was a major goal of the current commission that leaves office at the end of the month.

The commissioners saw a previous plan that was not backed by a full-fledged disparity study struck down in a lawsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvmzR_0h9tjYls00

The new plan came following a disparity study by the Atlanta law firm Griffin Strong, which did similar studies for the city of Memphis program. The study documents specific racial and gender disparities in awarding government contracts.

In other action Monday, the commission approved a resolution calling of prosecutors and law enforcement to make their lowest priority the prosecution of doctors providing abortions and women who have abortions under the new state law that takes effect later this month.

The commission vote was 8-3-1.

Voting yes were: chairman Willie Brooks, Edmund Ford Jr., Eddie Jones, Mickell Lowery, Reginald Milton, Tami Sawyer, Van Turner, and Michael Whaley.

Voting no were: Amber Mills, Brandon Morrison and Mick Wright.

Mark Billingsley abstained.

And David Bradford did not vote.

The “Reproductive Autonomy Is Necessary” — or RAIN — Act mirrored a similar resolution approved by the Memphis City Council last month.

Comments / 1

bill@taylor
4d ago

I guess since the whites are in a minority now in Memphis! This bill will give them a better chance to acquire contracts!

Reply
2
Related
tri-statedefender.com

Commission asks for state’s help at County Clerk’s office

After rejecting a no-confidence resolution against Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert, Shelby County Commissioners adopted an amended version, asking the State Comptroller’s Office to assist the clerk’s office in issuing new license plates and renewed car tags. The commission’s action came during Monday’s (Aug. 8) commission meeting, where...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is running for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Van Turner confirms he is running for Memphis mayor. Van Turner served two terms as county commissioner and president of the local NAACP chapter. Turner says he wants to address Memphis, Tennessee’s public safety, jobs, and education issues. He says if elected--- community policing programs...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
WBBJ

Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
millington-news.com

Public Safety August 11, 2022

Christina M. Baker, of Munford, was charged with reckless endangerment, sentenced to 6 months probation, amended to consent to reckless endangerment; probation/diversion; $2,500 fine plus cost, paid up front, probation fees must be paid prior to August 1, 2022- completed diversion and dismissed Aug. 2, 2022, charge total cost $2,662;
MILLINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MLGW temporarily suspends all residential disconnects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is temporarily suspending disconnects for all residential customers. In a tweet, the company said it understands some customers are struggling to cover their utility bills, back-to-school expenses, and other costs at home. Customers can always make payment arrangements for cutoff notices online through My Account...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Contracts#County Commission#County Government#Atlanta#Memphis City Council#Amber Mills
WREG

Owners ordered to clean up sewage sell building

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As sewage leaks into the walkways of the Astro Airways Apartments, the owners of the complex defended themselves in Shelby County environmental court Thursday. On Tuesday, a judge ordered the owners to clean up or get shut down. The next day, we saw plumbers and trash cleanup at the complex. But by Thursday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Former Memphis attorney named Tennessee Attorney General

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court announced Wednesday it selected Jonathan Skrmetti as the state’s next Attorney General and Reporter. The Supreme Court chose Skrmetti after interviewing six candidates during a public hearing earlier this week. Skrmetti served as the Chief Deputy Attorney General in the Attorney General’s Office from 2018 to late 2021, when he served as chief counsel for Gov. Bill Lee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Here’s why your MLGW bill is so high

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weather is one of the factors that may have you cringing when you open up your MLGW bill. Some are seeing charges double what they normally would be. People are opening their utility bill and getting a shock. Aren Boddie says hers is more than she expected. “I have never had […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
actionnews5.com

Ensuring safe driving as cannabis use increases nationwide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and the National Alliance to Stop Impaired Drive (NASID) is teaming up to encourage safe driving after cannabis consumption. As more states legalize cannabis, more Americans are using it, yet there’s a disconnect between people’s views on cannabis use and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis VA Job Fair August 24

The Memphis VA is hiring Registered Nurses for ICU, ED, ACUTE CARE, MENTAL HEALTH and NURSING EDUCATION Services. A Job Fair will be held on August 24, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Memphis VA.   On-site job interviews! Be a part of giving veterans the care they deserve. Click […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tiny Rossville, TN plans to add 1,500 new homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stopped in the Fayette County town of Rossville on Wednesday and brought with him a big check that will go toward a new water tower as the town looks to add 1,500 new homes ahead of the arrival of Ford’s Blue Oval City. Rossville Tennessee Mayor Judy Waters […]
ROSSVILLE, TN
Mighty 990

CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election

Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy