The Troy Trojans softball team announced the hiring of former Florida State catcher Anna Shelnutt as the school’s new assistant coach. Shelnutt comes to Troy after one year as an instructor at Champions Fast Pitch Academy in Marietta, GA. Shelnutt was one of the most prolific players in the history of Florida State softball and was the star catcher on the school’s 2018 National Championship team. During the 2018 College Series run, Shelnutt belted five home runs and scored 15 runs in the postseason.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO