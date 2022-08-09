Read full article on original website
Dana Hall McCain: The Wiregrass is waking up
This is an opinion column. Change and innovation are in the air in southeast Alabama. There’s a palpable energy in the Wiregrass these days that only exists when elected leaders, business interests, and philanthropists converge upon a shared vision and pursue it together. I moved to the region in...
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Andalusia Bulldogs
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Andalusia Bulldogs are looking to break the spell in 2022 as the team has lost in the semifinals five of the last seven seasons under head coach Trent Taylor. Taylor says this team is something special in every aspect. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter...
Power restored in Houston Co.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: Power has been restored in connection with the broken pole on Eugene West Road. ORIGINAL: Wiregrass Electric Cooperative has confirmed a power outage due to a broken pole on Eugene West Road. WEC began receiving calls about the outage at 2:26 P.M. Crews are on...
A-List No. 7: Coaches believe Eufaula’s Yhonzae Pierre has Will Anderson-type potential
Just how good might Alabama commit Yhonzae Pierre be when he gets to Tuscaloosa?. “I think he could be just as good as Will Anderson if he continues to improve,” Eufaula first-year coach Jerrel Jernigan said. Clearly, that is saying something. Anderson won 2021 Broncos Nagurski Trophy and was...
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
PROGRAMMING ALERT: MeTV (4-2) currently off the air
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are aware of an issue right now with MeTV (Channel 4-2) being off the air and currently only putting out commercials. Our team is working to resolve this and will have the channel back up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your...
More sewer work comes to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suncoast, a contractor for the City of Dothan, is set to get started on more sewer line and lateral repairs. Next week, August 15-19, 2022, Suncoast workers will be in the following areas:. Montezuma Avenue. Tacoma Street. North Pontiac Avenue. Dakota Street. North Cherokee Street. The...
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Enterprise Wildcats
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wildcats looking to go further in 2022 under new head coach Ben Blackmon after losing in the second round last season. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Search ends for missing and endangered Houston County man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The missing and endangered person alert for Rodney Rudd has been cancelled. News4 is working to learn more on where the Gordon resident was located. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. ORIGINAL:. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston...
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
Wallace renews agreement with Dothan Library
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD), Learning Resources Centers Systems (LRC), and the Dothan Houston County Library Systems (DHCLS) have renewed their Library Cooperative Agreement. This deal allows both facilities to provide library privileges to patron, students, staff, and faculty of each institution. Meaning that patrons of...
New Little Free Library in Solomon Park
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Solomon Park has a new addition to its grounds that the whole community can enjoy. A Little Free Library stands ready to receive donations and provide books. Little Free Libraries are present in almost every city in the country. Dothan’s newest Little Library was originally a Dothan...
Troy’s ‘ice box’ keeping the Trojans cool
Fighting the summer heat is always a difficult task for college football teams across the country but those in Alabama truly know the battle with humidity, and Troy coach Jon Sumrall has found a unique way of combating the heat. Sitting next to Trojan Arena, just up a small hill...
Who is Coley McCraney?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The man accused of killing J.B Beasley and Tracy Hawlett was never on the radar of police until his DNA matched their case in March of 2019. McCraney was 26 years old at the time of the crime. He has lived in the area most of his life. When arrested, he was serving as a bishop at a local church and a truck driver.
13 students removed following Early Co. High fight
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Parents of students at Early County High School say they have safety concerns a day after a big fight broke out inside the school. Several parents reached out to both WALB and our sister station WTVY, saying they’re worried there could be more violence at the school.
Troy softball hires new assistant coach
The Troy Trojans softball team announced the hiring of former Florida State catcher Anna Shelnutt as the school’s new assistant coach. Shelnutt comes to Troy after one year as an instructor at Champions Fast Pitch Academy in Marietta, GA. Shelnutt was one of the most prolific players in the history of Florida State softball and was the star catcher on the school’s 2018 National Championship team. During the 2018 College Series run, Shelnutt belted five home runs and scored 15 runs in the postseason.
Troy Messenger
Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday
A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
The newest weevil joins Weevil Way in Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new weevil joined Weevil Way today in Enterprise. The newest member, the 28th weevil, is Mr. Geri Patrick. It stands outside of the Madison Heights and Kelly Park Senior Living Center–with a little help from a cane. The weevil’s purple coat is representative of...
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
Local partnership works to ease Wiregrass hospitality industry challenges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The hospitality industry needs experienced workers. To help meet the demand across the Wiregrass, several groups formed a partnership and are hosting free classes!. The very first “food and beverage services training course” is this weekend in Dothan. It will allow people to learn...
