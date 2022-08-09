Alexandria outlasts Platte at State Amateur Baseball Tournament

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Class ‘B’ State Amateur Baseball Tournament continued Monday in Mitchell with second round action. Perennial power Alexandria clashed with Platte, and the Angels would score 3 runs in the final two innings to pick up the 4-3 victory.

It was a pitcher’s duel early, as neither team scored through 3 innings of play. Platte threatened in the bottom of the 3rd, but a sensational defensive play from Alexandria pitcher Tyson Gau prevented a run from scoring.

In the top of the 4th, Alexandria finally broke through as Jordan Gau’s double scored Tyson Gau to give the Angels the 1-0 lead.

But that lead was short lived. Platte would plate two runs in their ensuing at-bat. The tying run came in on a throwing error, while the go ahead run scored on a sac fly to give the Killer Tomatoes the 2-1 lead.

Platte would tally another run on a Richard Sternberg RBI triple in the bottom of the 7th to make it a 3-1 game.

Alexandria answered in its ensuing at-bat when Pierce Smith launched a two-run home run to tie the game up at 3.

The score would remain that way into the final inning when Jordan Gau came through again with his second double of the game, and once again it was Tyson Gau scoring, this time the eventual game winning run as Alexandria picked up the 4-3 victory.

In the other matchup Monday night, it was Lennox beating Canova on a 2 RBI Corey Vasquez walk-off single.

