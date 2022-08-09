ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, SD

Alexandria outlasts Platte at State Amateur Baseball Tournament

By Sean Bower
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0fqQ_0h9ti7EX00

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Class ‘B’ State Amateur Baseball Tournament continued Monday in Mitchell with second round action. Perennial power Alexandria clashed with Platte, and the Angels would score 3 runs in the final two innings to pick up the 4-3 victory.

It was a pitcher’s duel early, as neither team scored through 3 innings of play. Platte threatened in the bottom of the 3rd, but a sensational defensive play from Alexandria pitcher Tyson Gau prevented a run from scoring.

In the top of the 4th, Alexandria finally broke through as Jordan Gau’s double scored Tyson Gau to give the Angels the 1-0 lead.

But that lead was short lived. Platte would plate two runs in their ensuing at-bat. The tying run came in on a throwing error, while the go ahead run scored on a sac fly to give the Killer Tomatoes the 2-1 lead.

Platte would tally another run on a Richard Sternberg RBI triple in the bottom of the 7th to make it a 3-1 game.

Alexandria answered in its ensuing at-bat when Pierce Smith launched a two-run home run to tie the game up at 3.

The score would remain that way into the final inning when Jordan Gau came through again with his second double of the game, and once again it was Tyson Gau scoring, this time the eventual game winning run as Alexandria picked up the 4-3 victory.

In the other matchup Monday night, it was Lennox beating Canova on a 2 RBI Corey Vasquez walk-off single.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Harrisburg retooling, expectations remain high

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Fresh off their first state championship in ‘AAA’ football, the Harrisburg Tigers enter the 2022 season as the top dogs. “When you win a state title, the energy is extremely high in your community, extremely high with your program and the kids coming back, they kind of want to build of […]
HARRISBURG, SD
gowatertown.net

Top two South Dakota club basketball programs merging

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The top two club basketball programs in the state of South Dakota, Sanford POWER Basketball Academy and South Dakota Attack Basketball, are combining to form a new organization. The Sanford POWER Basketball Academy runs a fall/winter and summer club team for boys and girls at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canova, SD
City
Lead, SD
State
South Dakota State
Mitchell, SD
Sports
City
Mitchell, SD
City
Alexandria, SD
City
Lennox, SD
City
Platte, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota State Fair presents First Dakota Football at the fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football...
HURON, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Canova
KELOLAND

Kimball/White Lake, Flandreau claim wins in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The 90th South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association Class B State Tournament continued today at Cadwell Park in Mitchell with it’s final two first round games being completed. The Kimball White Lake Nationals would take on the Castlewood Monarchs. In the bottom first, two men were on for Dylander Pierson who would […]
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND

Sioux Falls Little League season comes to a close

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KELO) – After leading 4-1 in the 6th and final inning of Friday’s matchup against Missouri, the South Dakota Little League team would ultimately lose by a final of 5-4… making Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota a win or go home scenario. They would dig themselves quite the hole after falling behind 4-0 in […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The South Dakota#Angels#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc
KELOLAND

Dell Rapids and Larchwood win at State Amateur Baseball Tournament

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota amateaur baseball association Class B state tournament began this past week and would continue Saturday with plenty of first round games in action. Cadwell Park was the scene as the Dell Rapid Mudcats did battle against the Northville Merchants. This game was all about the Mudcats pitching staff; […]
MITCHELL, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
B102.7

Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School

The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash takes out stoplight at 14th and Phillips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stoplight at the corner of 14th Street and Phillips Avenue is back up and running after a crash knocked it over earlier Friday afternoon. A stoplight is down at a busy downtown intersection. A crash around noon took out a stoplight on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy