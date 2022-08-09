THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT RELEASE. The VCCD is hosting the River to Rail Ride on Saturday, September 10 at Kennekuk County Park. This is a bicycling fundraising event with all proceeds benefiting the Kickapoo Rail Trail. Participants can enjoy three routes (30-mile, 37-mile, and 63-mile) that will leave Kennekuk and head south to the 3-mile portion of the Kickapoo Rail Trail before circling back to Kennekuk. We would love to have volunteers help in several areas including (1) Support-and-Gear Stops at the former Oakwood Junior High School, Newtown, or at the Potomac Casey’s Gas Station to hand out water, snacks, fruit, etc. (2) Registration table at Kennekuk County Park’s Hideaway Shelter or (3) assist with handing out lunch and snacks at the Hideaway. If you are interested in helping in any of these areas, please contact Lara at ldanzl@vccd.org or 217-442-1691 for more details! Thank you!

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO