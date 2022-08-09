Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
2 Danville, 2 Urbana nursing homes fined for violations
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Two nursing homes in the Danville area and two in Urbana have been fined by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Arcadia of Danville, Gardenview Manor, Clark Lyndsey Village, and University Rehab have all been fined $25,000 each with a type A violation. According...
‘Accidentally official merchandise’ features proposed U of I mascot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was looking for a new mascot. There was a contender. Now, some got their hands on “accidentally official merchandise” through one company. You’ll remember in 2020, the University of Illinois Senate passed a resolution to adopt the Belted Kingfisher as its new mascot. But just because […]
newschannel20.com
U of I organization accepting unwanted items
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's Y.M.C.A is working with the Department of Animal Sciences to decrease trash in the area and save you money. The organizations are accepting unwanted items such as furniture, clothes, and small kitchen appliances in your home for their annual...
newschannel20.com
Large, illegal party problems in Iroquois County
WATSEKA, Ill. (WICS) — The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning against large parties where underage drinking is happening. The warning comes after deputies have broken up illegal parties over the past several weeks. One of the parties happened Saturday, Aug. 6. The sheriff's office received information...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermilioncountyfirst.com
A New Beginning for Liberty Village’s Memory Lane Unit
Danville retirement community Liberty Village has been working on a major project, the reprogramming of their Memory Lane Unit, since before the pandemic. And with Thursday afternoon’s ribbon cutting, the project is officially complete. Administrator Dacri Dreher explains. AUDIO: So what we’ve done is we have taken individualized programming...
newschannel20.com
Changes for LIHEAP applications in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Starting next Wednesday, all eligible households in Champaign County can begin making appointments to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). New this year, is the Regional Planning Commission is opening a new office for LIHEAP appointments inside the Rantoul Business Center. The...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
newschannel20.com
Carle Health restarts job assistance program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Carle Health is bringing back a program to help the community get back into the workforce. In the fall of 2019, Carle began a 10 week returnship program but had to cancel the program just a few months later due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the program is finally returning to help those who’ve been out of the job market for some time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Decatur asks ambulance company candidates to serve bordering towns
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — As the City of Decatur reviews the potential ambulance agencies to provide service to Macon County, the city is also requesting the candidate organizations to also give care to cities right outside the county border, such as Cerro-Gordo in Piatt County and Dalton City in Moultrie County.
Sheriff’s Office hosts Back-to-School Barbecue
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office held its Back-to-School Barbecue over the weekend. Free food and entertainment were provided, but the main purpose of the event was to hand out school supplies to children. The sheriff and deputies collected donations from the community ahead of the event. That included items like colored […]
mtd.org
MTD Readies for 2022 -2023 Service Year | August 14, 2022
As the community prepares to welcome students back at both local schools and the University of Illinois, and much of the workforce readies itself to return to collaborating in person with their co-workers, so too is MTD gearing up to return to Fall Service for our 2022-2023 Service Year, beginning Sunday, August 14.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Packed Council Chamber Welcomes New Danville Firefighters, Police Officers
(Above) Danville Police and Fire Board members Amy Hoose and Dr. Stephen Nacco welcome newly sworn in firefighters Jason Toth and Trae Ford; along with probationary police officers Noah Darr and Zane Reining. A packed house in the Danville City Council Chambers Wednesday morning saw two new firefighters and two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vermilioncountyfirst.com
River to Rail Ride is Coming: Saturday, September 10th
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT RELEASE. The VCCD is hosting the River to Rail Ride on Saturday, September 10 at Kennekuk County Park. This is a bicycling fundraising event with all proceeds benefiting the Kickapoo Rail Trail. Participants can enjoy three routes (30-mile, 37-mile, and 63-mile) that will leave Kennekuk and head south to the 3-mile portion of the Kickapoo Rail Trail before circling back to Kennekuk. We would love to have volunteers help in several areas including (1) Support-and-Gear Stops at the former Oakwood Junior High School, Newtown, or at the Potomac Casey’s Gas Station to hand out water, snacks, fruit, etc. (2) Registration table at Kennekuk County Park’s Hideaway Shelter or (3) assist with handing out lunch and snacks at the Hideaway. If you are interested in helping in any of these areas, please contact Lara at ldanzl@vccd.org or 217-442-1691 for more details! Thank you!
U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
Three Kings of Peace raises $3k to find teen’s killer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A crime prevention group in Danville is raising money to go toward a reward for finding the person who killed a teenager last month. 14-year-old Ronald Miller was shot on July 11 near Davis and Hazel Streets and later died at the hospital. No one has been arrested yet in connection […]
chicagostarmedia.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Danville
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Danville, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Elvis Weekend in Downtown Danville: Looking to Start a New Tradition
We are now very much used to the First Fridays events in Downtown Danville. And for August there’s a big bonus, which is happening this weekend. It was 45 years ago this month that we lost Elvis Presley. Memphis has their celebration each year, and Peter Blackmon from the Danville Library Foundation thought, why not get something going here that resembles it?
newschannel20.com
Homeless man found living in U of I building, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was trespassing on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign property. U of I police say an employee notified them that Gregory Cowart was seen trying to enter Illinois Hall through a door that is currently out of service for a remodeling project.
Lane closing on Champaign’s Kirby Avenue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on eastbound Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closing later this week in order to allow construction crews to complete driveway and sidewalk construction. The closure will take place between Rose and Waverly Drives and will begin on Thursday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in this area […]
Gilman man accused of pushing kids out of moving car
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old man from Gillman was arrested last week in connection to an incident of children being pushed out of a moving car. Jesse McGehee was charged with two counts each of domestic battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life of a child, along with a violation of an order […]
Comments / 0